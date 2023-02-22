Advanced search
    NKLA   US6541101050

NIKOLA CORPORATION

(NKLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:39:27 2023-02-22 pm EST
2.370 USD   -0.84%
Nikola Corp : Shareholder Director Nominations, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aNikola to Add PlusDrive Safety Systems to Tre Trucks
MT
07:56aNikola to be first u.s. truck manufacturer to add plusdrive next generation safety system to class 8 electric trucks
PR
Nikola : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

02/22/2023 | 05:34pm EST
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 22, 2023

NIKOLA CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-38495 82-4151153
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
4141 E Broadway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85040
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(480)666-1038

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240-13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
symbol(s)

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share NKLA The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.08

Shareholder Director Nominations.

To the extent applicable, the information in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-Kis incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08.

Item 8.01

Other Events.

Nikola Corporation (the "Company") has established June 6, 2023 as the date for its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting").

A stockholder proposal not included in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting will be ineligible for presentation at the meeting unless the stockholder gives timely notice of the proposal in writing to the Company's Secretary at its principal executive offices and otherwise complies with the provisions of the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws"). To be timely, the Bylaws provide that the Company must have received the stockholder's notice not more than 120 days nor less than 90 days before the one year anniversary of the date of the Company's proxy statement provided in connection with the prior year's annual meeting of stockholders. However, if the Company did not hold an annual meeting in the prior year or if the current year's annual meeting is held more than 30 days before or after the one year anniversary of the prior year's annual meeting, then the Company must receive the stockholder's notice by the close of business on the later of (i) 90 days before the current year's annual meeting and (ii) 10 days after public announcement of the current year's annual meeting date. For the Annual Meeting, stockholders must submit written notice to the Secretary in accordance with the Bylaws no later than the close of business on March 8, 2023.

In addition to complying with the March 8, 2023 deadline, stockholder director nominations and proposals intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting must also comply with all applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules, including Rule 14a-8and Rule 14a-19,Delaware corporate law, and the Bylaws in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: February 22, 2023

NIKOLA CORPORATION
By:

/s/ Britton M. Worthen

Britton M. Worthen
Chief Legal Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nikola Corporation published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 22:33:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
