Nikola : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 22, 2023 NIKOLA CORPORATION

of Incorporation) (Commission

File Number) (I.R.S. Employer

4141 E Broadway Road Phoenix, AZ 85040

symbol(s) Name of each exchange

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share NKLA The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations. To the extent applicable, the information in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-Kis incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08. Item 8.01 Other Events. Nikola Corporation (the "Company") has established June 6, 2023 as the date for its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). A stockholder proposal not included in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting will be ineligible for presentation at the meeting unless the stockholder gives timely notice of the proposal in writing to the Company's Secretary at its principal executive offices and otherwise complies with the provisions of the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws"). To be timely, the Bylaws provide that the Company must have received the stockholder's notice not more than 120 days nor less than 90 days before the one year anniversary of the date of the Company's proxy statement provided in connection with the prior year's annual meeting of stockholders. However, if the Company did not hold an annual meeting in the prior year or if the current year's annual meeting is held more than 30 days before or after the one year anniversary of the prior year's annual meeting, then the Company must receive the stockholder's notice by the close of business on the later of (i) 90 days before the current year's annual meeting and (ii) 10 days after public announcement of the current year's annual meeting date. For the Annual Meeting, stockholders must submit written notice to the Secretary in accordance with the Bylaws no later than the close of business on March 8, 2023. In addition to complying with the March 8, 2023 deadline, stockholder director nominations and proposals intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting must also comply with all applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules, including Rule 14a-8and Rule 14a-19,Delaware corporate law, and the Bylaws in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

