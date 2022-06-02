Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nikola Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKLA   US6541101050

NIKOLA CORPORATION

(NKLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/02 01:46:29 pm EDT
7.275 USD   +7.46%
01:31pNikola founder Trevor Milton votes against issuing new shares - Bloomberg News
RE
01:18pNikola Founder Trevor Milton Voted Against Co Proposal To Issue New Shares At AGM - Bloomberg Reporter Tweet
RE
06/01Nikola Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nikola founder Trevor Milton votes against issuing new shares - Bloomberg News

06/02/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
June 2 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp's founder Trevor Milton voted against the electric vehicle company's proposal to issue new shares at the company's annual general meeting, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FEdLudlow%2Fstatus%2F1532410714387689481&data=05%7C01%7CAkash.Sriram%40thomsonreuters.com%7C6c4b374a7389407ff83308da44bc2465%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637897872180162445%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=8Wj%2F3933%2Fs8V8zg0eyKM%2BI9rvu%2Byz112%2B3S%2BCxK%2FBOQ%3D&reserved=0 on Thursday, citing sources.

Nikola did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 110 M - -
Net income 2022 -689 M - -
Net cash 2022 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 851 M 2 851 M -
EV / Sales 2022 21,7x
EV / Sales 2023 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 55,4%
Technical analysis trends NIKOLA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,77 $
Average target price 10,86 $
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Russell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kim J. Brady Chief Financial Officer
Stephen J. Girsky Chairman
Dane Davis Chief Technology Officer
Isaac Sloan Chief Information Officer & Software Architect
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKOLA CORPORATION-31.41%2 851
TESLA, INC.-29.94%767 031
LUCID GROUP, INC.-48.75%32 523
NIO INC.-44.54%29 034
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-70.83%27 245
LI AUTO INC.-20.69%25 872