Nikola founder Trevor Milton votes against issuing new shares - Bloomberg News

June 2 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp's founder Trevor Milton voted against the electric vehicle company's proposal to issue new shares at the company's annual general meeting, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FEdLudlow%2Fstatus%2F1532410714387689481&data=05%7C01%7CAkash.Sriram%40thomsonreuters.com%7C6c4b374a7389407ff83308da44bc2465%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637897872180162445%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=8Wj%2F3933%2Fs8V8zg0eyKM%2BI9rvu%2Byz112%2B3S%2BCxK%2FBOQ%3D&reserved=0 on Thursday, citing sources.

Nikola did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)