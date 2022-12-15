Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Nikola Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NKLA   US6541101050

NIKOLA CORPORATION

(NKLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:43 2022-12-15 pm EST
2.085 USD   -1.18%
01:24pNikola founder seeks new trial, says juror concealed bias against wealthy
RE
09:28aPlug Power, Nikola Sign Agreement for Hydrogen Projects
MT
08:08aNikola to sell up to 75 hydrogen-powered trucks to Plug Power
RE
Nikola founder seeks new trial, says juror concealed bias against wealthy

12/15/2022 | 01:24pm EST
CEO and founder of U.S. Nikola Trevor Milton speaks during a news conference in Turin

(Reuters) - Nikola Corp founder Trevor Milton asked a judge in New York on Thursday to overturn his conviction on charges of defrauding investors in the electric vehicle company, saying a juror who decided the case concealed her bias against the ultrawealthy.

Milton told U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in court papers that the juror's Twitter and Facebook pages were "riddled with attacks on wealthy executives" despite denying during jury selection that she used social media.

A Manhattan federal jury convicted Milton at a trial in October, after prosecutors said Milton, 40, became a billionaire by lying to investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker's technology starting in November 2019.

Prosecutors accused Milton of using social media and interviews on television, podcasts and in print to make false and misleading claims, including that Nikola built an electric- and hydrogen-powered "Badger" pickup from the "ground up."

At trial, Milton was convicted on one count of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud. He was acquitted on an additional count of securities fraud.

In court papers on Thursday, Milton said that one juror had said during jury selection that she did not use social media and got her news via YouTube.

But a review of what Milton said were her social media accounts implied that she read many news sources and showed that she had posted about income inequality, Milton said.

"Three words: tax the rich," read one post that compared Jeff Bezos' and Mark Zuckerberg's 12-figure fortunes with minimum wage rates in the United States, according to court papers.

If the judge does not grant a new trial, he should hold a hearing to question the juror about whether she lied in court, Milton wrote.

Milton also asked the judge to grant him acquittal on the wire fraud count related to investors, saying prosecutors had not proved their case.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Lisa Shumaker)

By Jody Godoy


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -5.11% 115.3391 Delayed Quote.-64.28%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -0.59% 2.0944 Delayed Quote.-78.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -829 M - -
Net cash 2022 98,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 010 M 1 010 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
EV / Sales 2023 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart NIKOLA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikola Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKOLA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,11 $
Average target price 5,69 $
Spread / Average Target 170%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Lohscheller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kim J. Brady Chief Financial Officer
Stephen J. Girsky Chairman
Dane Davis Chief Technology Officer
Isaac Sloan Chief Information Officer & Software Architect
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKOLA CORPORATION-78.62%1 010
TESLA, INC.-54.31%495 136
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-75.93%22 600
NIO INC.-61.81%19 995
LI AUTO INC.-36.82%19 788
LUCID GROUP, INC.-79.82%12 906