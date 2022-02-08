Log in
    NKLA   US6541101050

NIKOLA CORPORATION

(NKLA)
Nikola hits pause on hiring amid supply-chain leadership exits - Electrek

02/08/2022 | 05:16pm EST
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp has imposed a temporary hiring freeze as it grapples with the departure of several senior executives in its supply-chain department over the last few months, Electrek reported https://electrek.co/2022/02/08/nikola-motors-nkla-loses-supply-chain-leadership-hiring-freeze-situation-dire on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Matthew Jenkins, director of supply chain and purchasing; Mike Chaffins, global head of supply chain; and Mike Gallagher, director of purchasing have all left the company, according to the report.

The electric-truck maker did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Reuters verified the news of their departures by checking the executives' LinkedIn profiles.

Nikola, which delivered its first batch of trucks in December, is facing allegations of overstating the capabilities of its electric- and hydrogen-powered trucks.

Founder and former Chief Executive Officer Trevor Milton, who left the company in 2020, was criminally charged last year for lying to investors about Nikola's products and technology.

The company is facing a $125 million fine from the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to settle the charges.

Nikola shares lost 35.3% in 2021. They closed up 2.8% on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
