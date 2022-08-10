Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Nikola Corporation
News
Summary
NKLA
US6541101050
NIKOLA CORPORATION
(NKLA)
Add to my list
Report
08:17 2022-08-10 am EDT
08:17 2022-08-10 am EDT
7.135
USD
+2.51%
08:16a
Nikola CEO and President Mark Russell to Retire Jan 1, 2023, Michael Lohscheller Named as Successor
MT
08:12a
Nikola names Michael Lohscheller as next CEO
RE
08:01a
Nikola Announces Leadership Succession; Michael Lohscheller to Become CEO
PR
Nikola names Michael Lohscheller as next CEO
08/10/2022 | 08:12am EDT
(Reuters) - Electric-truck maker Nikola Corp said on Wednesday that Michael Lohscheller will take over as the company's chief executive officer when Mark Russell retires on Jan. 1 next year.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
113 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-837 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
353 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-3,77x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
3 017 M
3 017 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
23,5x
EV / Sales 2023
4,56x
Nbr of Employees
900
Free-Float
60,0%
More Financials
Chart NIKOLA CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKOLA CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
6,96 $
Average target price
9,58 $
Spread / Average Target
37,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Russell
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kim J. Brady
Chief Financial Officer
Stephen J. Girsky
Chairman
Dane Davis
Chief Technology Officer
Isaac Sloan
Chief Information Officer & Software Architect
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NIKOLA CORPORATION
-29.48%
3 017
TESLA, INC.
-19.57%
887 817
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
-64.61%
33 054
NIO INC.
-39.49%
31 678
LI AUTO INC.
-3.83%
30 086
LUCID GROUP, INC.
-54.11%
29 207
More Results
