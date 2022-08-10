Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nikola Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKLA   US6541101050

NIKOLA CORPORATION

(NKLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:17 2022-08-10 am EDT
7.135 USD   +2.51%
08:16aNikola CEO and President Mark Russell to Retire Jan 1, 2023, Michael Lohscheller Named as Successor
MT
08:12aNikola names Michael Lohscheller as next CEO
RE
08:01aNikola Announces Leadership Succession; Michael Lohscheller to Become CEO
PR
Summary 
Summary

Nikola names Michael Lohscheller as next CEO

08/10/2022 | 08:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Nikola's logo is pictured at an event held to present CNH's new full-electric and Hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in partnership with U.S. Nikola event in Turin

(Reuters) - Electric-truck maker Nikola Corp said on Wednesday that Michael Lohscheller will take over as the company's chief executive officer when Mark Russell retires on Jan. 1 next year.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 113 M - -
Net income 2022 -837 M - -
Net cash 2022 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 017 M 3 017 M -
EV / Sales 2022 23,5x
EV / Sales 2023 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart NIKOLA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikola Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKOLA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,96 $
Average target price 9,58 $
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kim J. Brady Chief Financial Officer
Stephen J. Girsky Chairman
Dane Davis Chief Technology Officer
Isaac Sloan Chief Information Officer & Software Architect
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKOLA CORPORATION-29.48%3 017
TESLA, INC.-19.57%887 817
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-64.61%33 054
NIO INC.-39.49%31 678
LI AUTO INC.-3.83%30 086
LUCID GROUP, INC.-54.11%29 207