    NKLA   US6541101050

NIKOLA CORPORATION

(NKLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
5.600 USD   +3.51%
Nikola pushes shareholder meeting for the third time

07/18/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
July 18 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Nikola Corp has delayed its shareholder meeting for the third time since June, giving shareholders more time to weigh a proposal to raise the number of outstanding shares.

The meeting has been adjourned to Aug. 2, the company said on Monday.

The meeting was first pushed back on June 1 after Chairman Stephen Girsky urged voters to authorize an increase in shares by 200 million to 800 million.

"As of July 18, the company is less than 0.5% short of the outstanding shares needed to be voted in favor for Proposal 2 to pass, which equates to less than 1.6 million shares needed," Nikola said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
