Nikola pushes shareholder meeting for the third time

July 18 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Nikola Corp
has delayed its shareholder meeting for the third time
since June, giving shareholders more time to weigh a proposal to
raise the number of outstanding shares.
The meeting has been adjourned to Aug. 2, the company said
on Monday.
The meeting was first pushed back on June 1 after Chairman
Stephen Girsky urged voters to authorize an increase in shares
by 200 million to 800 million.
"As of July 18, the company is less than 0.5% short of the
outstanding shares needed to be voted in favor for Proposal 2 to
pass, which equates to less than 1.6 million shares needed,"
Nikola said in a statement.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)