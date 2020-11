Nov 9 (Reuters) - Electric and hydrogen truck startup Nikola Corp said on Monday its deal with General Motors has not closed, and the startup is continuing discussions with the automaker.

The alliance announced in September included plans for GM to receive an 11% stake in Nikola and payments up to $700 million for building the startup's Badger pickup. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)