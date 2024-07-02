July 2 (Reuters) - Electric truck maker Nikola said on Tuesday it wholesaled 72 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell trucks in the second quarter, exceeding the high end of its sales guidance of 60 trucks. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
Nikola says sold 72 Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell trucks in Q2
Jun. 27
Walmart Canada adds Nikola's hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric semi-truck to fleet
