Nikola Corporation is an integrated truck and energy company. The Company provides zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions. It operates in two business units: Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit is commercializing fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) Class 8 trucks that provide or are intended to provide environmentally friendly solutions to the trucking sector. The Energy business unit is developing hydrogen fueling infrastructure to support its FCEV trucks. It offers integrated FCEV solutions including the truck, fueling solutions and maintenance. It offers both BEV (for short and medium-haul, city, regional, and drayage deliveries) and FCEV (for medium and long-haul) solutions. HYLA, the Company's global brand, includes its energy products for procuring, distributing, and dispensing hydrogen to fuel its trucks. Its products include Nikola's Class 8 BEV - Nikola Tre and Nikola's Class 8 FCEV - Nikola Tre.

