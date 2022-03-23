Nikola says started production of electric trucks on March 21

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say semi-trucks, not pick-up trucks;
March 23 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp said on Wednesday
it started production of its electric semi-trucks on March 21.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell had said in a February
earnings call that production will begin on March 21 and laid
out plans to deliver 300 to 500 Tre BEV semi-trucks this year.
Nikola is yet to report any revenue from truck sales.
