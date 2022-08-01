Nikola to buy battery supplier Romeo Power for $144 million

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp has agreed to buy
battery supplier Romeo Power Inc for about $144 million
in stock, the electric truck maker said on Monday, in a move
that will help jumpstart its efforts to make battery packs.
The offer values Romeo Power at 74 cents on a per-share
basis, or a 35% premium to the stock's Friday close. The
company's shares were up 22% in trading before the bell.
Romeo Power is one of the company's battery suppliers for
its prototype electric trucks along with LG Energy Solution
and Proterra Inc.
Nikola will be able to accelerate the development of its
electrification platform with the acquisition of Romeo Power,
Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell said in a statement.
The company said in June that it was evaluating the option
of making its own battery packs in 2024 to boost volumes and
reduce costs.
Battery material costs have risen over the past few months,
exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine forcing electric
vehicle makers to raise prices.
The truck maker said that it would provide Romeo Power with
$35 million in interim funding to facilitate continued
operations.
