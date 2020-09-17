Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Investors

09/17/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Shareholders with losses exceeding $50,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Nikola Corporation f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (“Nikola” or “VectoIQ” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLA) securities between March 3, 2020 and September 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Nikola investors have until November 16, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled “Nikola: How to Parlay an Ocean of Lies into a Partnership with the Largest Auto OEM in America.” Therein, Hindenburg alleged that the Company’s founder, Trevor Milton, had misled partners into signing agreements by falsely claiming to have extensive proprietary technology. Among other things, the report claimed that Milton had staged a video of Nikola’s semi-truck cruising down a road by filming the truck rolling down a hill and that, despite claiming Nikola designs all key components in house, the Company appears to simply be buying or licensing them from third-parties.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $10.24, or 24%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $32.13 per share on September 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On September 14, 2020, after the market closed, Bloomberg reported that the SEC was “examining” Nikola over the Hindenburg report’s allegations.

On September 15, 2020, before the market opened, Hindenburg published another report focusing on Nikola’s response, entitled “We View Nikola’s Response As a Tacit Admission of Securities Fraud[.]”

On this news, the Company’s shares fell $2.96, or 8%, to close at $32.83 per share on September 15, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) VectoIQ did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Nikola; (2) Nikola overstated its “in-house” design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities; (3) Nikola overstated its hydrogen production capabilities; (4) as a result, Nikola overstated its ability to lower the cost of hydrogen fuel; (5) Nikola founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton, tweeted a misleading “test” video of the Company’s Nikola Two truck; (6) the work experience and background of key Nikola employees, including Mr. Milton, had been overstated and obfuscated; (7) Nikola did not have five Tre trucks completed; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Nikola securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 16, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Nikola securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
