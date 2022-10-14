Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nikola Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKLA   US6541101050

NIKOLA CORPORATION

(NKLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:24 2022-10-14 pm EDT
3.015 USD   -2.74%
02:00pU.S. jury deliberating in Nikola founder's fraud trial
RE
05:44aMarketScreener's World Press Review : October 14, 2022
MS
10/13Nikola founder's trial ready for jury after final arguments
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. jury deliberating in Nikola founder's fraud trial

10/14/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trevor Milton, founder and former-CEO of Nikola Corp., departs the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A jury began deliberating Friday in the criminal case against Nikola Corp founder Trevor Milton, weighing allegations that he lied to investors about the electric vehicle company's technology.

During the trial in federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors depicted Milton, 40, as a "con man" who sought to deceive investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker's technology starting in November 2019.

Milton, of Oakley, Utah, was indicted in July 2021 and faces two counts of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud. Milton left Nikola in September 2020 after a report by short seller Hindenburg Research called the company a "fraud."

Prosecutors accused Milton of using social media and interviews on television, podcasts and in print to make false and misleading claims about Nikola's trucks and technology.

They said Milton's improper statements included that Nikola built an electric- and hydrogen-powered "Badger" pickup from the "ground up," developed batteries in-house that he knew it was purchasing elsewhere and had early success in creating a "Nikola One" semi-truck he knew did not work.

Milton's statements about Nikola came as the company joined the mounting number of tech and EV companies going public through special purpose acquisition vehicles or SPACs. He also was accused of defrauding the seller of a Utah ranch, who accepted Nikola stock options as part of the purchase price based on Milton's claims about the company.

The defense and the prosecution delivered closing arguments to the jury on Thursday in a trial that began on Sept. 13. The prosecution said Milton was obsessed with the company's stock price and made the statements to inflate it and his own net worth. The defense said prosecutors had distorted Milton's statements about Nikola's plans to shake up the automotive industry.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Jody Godoy


© Reuters 2022
All news about NIKOLA CORPORATION
02:00pU.S. jury deliberating in Nikola founder's fraud trial
RE
05:44aMarketScreener's World Press Review : October 14, 20..
MS
10/13Nikola founder's trial ready for jury after final arguments
AQ
10/13Nikola founder was a 'con man,' U.S. prosecutor tells jurors
RE
10/13Nikola Completes Exchange Offer for Romeo Power Acquisition
MT
10/13Nikola Corporation completed the acquisition of Romeo Power, Inc. from a group of share..
CI
10/07Nikola Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/07Andrew Vesey Named to Nikola Board of Directors
PR
10/07Nikola Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
10/06Insider Sell: Nikola
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIKOLA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 111 M - -
Net income 2022 -816 M - -
Net cash 2022 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 344 M 1 344 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart NIKOLA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikola Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKOLA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,10 $
Average target price 9,06 $
Spread / Average Target 192%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Russell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Lohscheller President-Motor Division
Kim J. Brady Chief Financial Officer
Stephen J. Girsky Chairman
Dane Davis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKOLA CORPORATION-68.59%1 344
TESLA, INC.-37.06%694 753
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-68.66%29 776
LUCID GROUP, INC.-65.81%21 829
NIO INC.-59.66%21 118
LI AUTO INC.-37.57%19 554