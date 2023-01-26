Japan, Netherlands to join US in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will
soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of
semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News
reported.
Talks between the countries will conclude as early as
Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV
from selling machines to China used to make certain
types of advanced chips, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Japan would impose similar restrictions on Nikon Corp
, the report said.
Sources have told Reuters that a deal between Dutch and U.S.
officials could be clinched by the end of the month as
representatives from the two countries meet in Washington on
Friday.
Getting the Netherlands and Japan to impose tighter export
controls on China would be a major diplomatic win for U.S.
President Joe Biden's administration, which in October announced
sweeping restrictions on Beijing's access to U.S. chipmaking
technology to slow its technological and military advances.
Without Japanese or Dutch cooperation, U.S. companies
would face a competitive disadvantage.
"We have been in discussion with the United States and other
countries regarding the export-control regime," Yasutoshi
Nishimura, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, told
reporters on Friday.
"We will implement any measures in accordance with our
Foreign Exchange Law and through international cooperation," he
added, declining to provide further details.
Nikon could be affected, the Japanese company most
likely to be impacted by new restrictions will be chip
manufacturing machinery maker Tokyo Electron, which relies on
China for about a quarter of its sales, said Masahiko Hosokawa,
a Meisei University professor and former director general of
trade control at the ministry.
"A balance needs to be struck so no one among Japan, the
United States and Europe will be disproportionately
disadvantaged. It's about fairness," he said.
Dutch officials have insisted that fresh controls
address national security concerns rather favour U.S.
chip-related companies, a source familiar with the discussions
told Reuters.
Japan expects sales at affected chip-related companies
to rebound quickly because the market for their equipment is
expanding, a trade and industry official involved in overseeing
semiconductor firms told Reuters. He asked not to be identified
because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly, Kiysho Takenaka, Mayu Sakoda and
Kantaro Komiya
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Gerry Doyle)