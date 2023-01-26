Advanced search
    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORPORATION

(7731)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:44:50 2023-01-27 am EST
1263.00 JPY   -0.94%
Japan, Netherlands to join US in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg

01/26/2023 | 11:10pm EST
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported.

Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to China used to make certain types of advanced chips, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Japan would impose similar restrictions on Nikon Corp , the report said.

Sources have told Reuters that a deal between Dutch and U.S. officials could be clinched by the end of the month as representatives from the two countries meet in Washington on Friday.

Getting the Netherlands and Japan to impose tighter export controls on China would be a major diplomatic win for U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, which in October announced sweeping restrictions on Beijing's access to U.S. chipmaking technology to slow its technological and military advances.

Without Japanese or Dutch cooperation, U.S. companies would face a competitive disadvantage.

"We have been in discussion with the United States and other countries regarding the export-control regime," Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, told reporters on Friday.

"We will implement any measures in accordance with our Foreign Exchange Law and through international cooperation," he added, declining to provide further details.

Nikon could be affected, the Japanese company most likely to be impacted by new restrictions will be chip manufacturing machinery maker Tokyo Electron, which relies on China for about a quarter of its sales, said Masahiko Hosokawa, a Meisei University professor and former director general of trade control at the ministry.

"A balance needs to be struck so no one among Japan, the United States and Europe will be disproportionately disadvantaged. It's about fairness," he said.

Dutch officials have insisted that fresh controls address national security concerns rather favour U.S. chip-related companies, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Japan expects sales at affected chip-related companies to rebound quickly because the market for their equipment is expanding, a trade and industry official involved in overseeing semiconductor firms told Reuters. He asked not to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media. (Reporting by Tim Kelly, Kiysho Takenaka, Mayu Sakoda and Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. 0.32% 619.1 Real-time Quote.22.89%
NIKON CORPORATION -0.94% 1263 Delayed Quote.8.42%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. -0.09% 45520 Delayed Quote.17.13%
Financials
Sales 2023 634 B 4 858 M 4 858 M
Net income 2023 44 432 M 341 M 341 M
Net cash 2023 199 B 1 529 M 1 529 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 3,21%
Capitalization 449 B 3 446 M 3 446 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 18 437
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart NIKON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1 275,00 JPY
Average target price 1 528,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Managers and Directors
Toshikazu Umatate President, CEO, Representative Director & CTO
Muneaki Tokunari CFO, Director, Executive VP & Head-Internal Audit
Kazuo Ushida Chairman
Takumi Odajima Representative Director & Head-Legal Affairs
Shiro Hiruta Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKON CORPORATION7.23%3 423
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD1.72%9 147
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED20.47%2 016
COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.33.33%1 552
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD2.83%1 284
GOPRO, INC.19.08%925