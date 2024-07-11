TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce its relocation of headquarters to Nishioi, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, from Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo, and will begin its operation on July 29, 2024. Nikon will contribute to the realization of a prosperous and sustainable society in a location where it has had a base for over 100 years and produced various products and services.

Overview

Name Nikon Corporation Global Headquarters / Innovation Center Location 1-5-20, Nishioi, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 140-8601, Japan Site Area Approx. 18,000 m2 Total Floor Space Approx. 42,000 m2 Number of Floors 6 floors above ground Building Structure Steel construction, base seismic isolation structure Architect Mitsubishi Jisho Design Inc. General Contractor HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION Notes Construction started July 2022

Construction completed May 2024

Operation starts July 2024

Primary Features

1. Synergy creation by consolidating functions

Nikon aims to strengthen development functions and create synergies between business units for sustainable growth by consolidating the corporate division, planning division of each business unit, and advanced R&D-related division into Global Headquarters / Innovation Center (GHIC). The labs of each business unit will be consolidated on one floor, and large areas of each floor will be dedicated to creating communication. This way, GHIC is designed to facilitate active interaction across divisions.

2. Flexibility for diverse work styles

GHIC has been designed creatively to allow for diverse work styles. With features such as a grand staircase, dining area and outdoor terrace, employees have the choice of working in settings other than their desks. Each person is able to independently choose where to work in order to achieve their best performance depending on the task. This approach is based on a model known as Activity-Based Working (ABW).

3. Environmentally friendly office building

GHIC is designed with a solar shielding exterior facade system to reduce the energy required for air conditioning, as well as a structure that promotes natural ventilation and plentiful daylight into the space. It is also equipped with a variable air volume system that responds to the office utilization rate. The combination of these systems significantly reduces energy usage across the building, which has been certified ZEB Ready*1. It also received the highest six-star rating on BELS*2, a system that indicates the energy-saving performance of buildings. In addition to reducing energy usage, GHIC will also create renewable energy with a solar power generation system, making it an environmentally friendly office building.

ZEB Ready: Net Zero Energy Building Ready. A building that realizes a comfortable environment while reducing 50% or more of energy consumption by saving energy compared to the energy required for ordinary buildings. *2 BELS: Building-Housing Energy-efficiency Labeling System. Energy-efficiency performance of buildings and housing is evaluated and authorized by a third-party organization. Performance is rated in six grades designated by the number of stars.

