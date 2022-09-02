Nikon : Announcement of the Subscription to a Capital Increase of New Shares and Decision to Submit a Public Takeover Offer for Shares of SLM, based in Germany
Information of Acquisition of SLM Solutions Group AG
Sep. 2, 2022
Sep. 2, 2022
Sep. 2, 2022
The information is current as of the date of publication. It is subject to change without notice.
Disclaimer
Nikon Corporation published this content on 02 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 06:33:34 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIKON CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on NIKON CORPORATION
Sales 2023
617 B
4 409 M
4 409 M
Net income 2023
44 600 M
319 M
319 M
Net cash 2023
175 B
1 248 M
1 248 M
P/E ratio 2023
12,2x
Yield 2023
2,70%
Capitalization
555 B
3 969 M
3 969 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,62x
EV / Sales 2024
0,53x
Nbr of Employees
18 437
Free-Float
92,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
1 540,00 JPY
Average target price
1 787,23 JPY
Spread / Average Target
16,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.