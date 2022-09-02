Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nikon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORPORATION

(7731)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-02 am EDT
1541.00 JPY   +0.06%
03:11aNikon to conduct tender offer for Germany's SLM Solutions Group
RE
02:34aNIKON : Announcement of the Subscription to a Capital Increase of New Shares and Decision to Submit a Public Takeover Offer for Shares of SLM, based in Germany
PU
02:12aNikon to Partner with SLM Through a Public Takeover Offer
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nikon : Announcement of the Subscription to a Capital Increase of New Shares and Decision to Submit a Public Takeover Offer for Shares of SLM, based in Germany

09/02/2022 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 02 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 06:33:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIKON CORPORATION
03:11aNikon to conduct tender offer for Germany's SLM Solutions Group
RE
02:34aNIKON : Announcement of the Subscription to a Capital Increase of New Shares and Decision ..
PU
02:12aNikon to Partner with SLM Through a Public Takeover Offer
EQ
09/01NIKON : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock
PU
08/31NIKON : Report has been released.
PU
08/19China court sentences Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao to 13 years in prison
RE
08/18Four Nikon products, including the Nikon Z 9 mirrorless camera, honored with EISA Award..
AQ
08/05Nomura Adjusts Nikon's Price Target to 1,714 Yen From 1,696 Yen, Keeps at Neutral
MT
08/05Nikon's Fiscal Q1 Profit Falls 25%
MT
08/04Nikon Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter Ending September 30..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIKON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 617 B 4 409 M 4 409 M
Net income 2023 44 600 M 319 M 319 M
Net cash 2023 175 B 1 248 M 1 248 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 2,70%
Capitalization 555 B 3 969 M 3 969 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 18 437
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart NIKON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 540,00 JPY
Average target price 1 787,23 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshikazu Umatate President, CEO, Representative Director & CTO
Muneaki Tokunari CFO, Director, Executive VP & Head-Internal Audit
Kazuo Ushida Chairman
Takumi Odajima Representative Director & Head-Legal Affairs
Akio Negishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKON CORPORATION24.19%3 969
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-21.50%8 433
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED-26.61%1 661
COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.21.61%1 644
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-16.73%1 620
DONGGUAN YUTONG OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-35.49%948