Change of Assignment
June 7, 2024
TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on June 7, 2024, to change assignment as follows.
Change of Assignment (as of July 1, 2024)
Name
New title
Current title
Muneaki
Representative Director
Representative Director
Tokunari
President
President
COO, CFO, CRO, Officer in charge of
COO, CFO, CRO, General Manager of
Corporate Sustainability Department
Group Governance & Administration
Division, Officer in charge of Corporate
Sustainability Department, Information
Security Department and Legal &
Intellectual Property Division
Yoichi
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Vice President
Kassai
General Manager of Group Governance
Deputy General Manager of Group
& Administration Division, Officer in
Governance & Administration Division
charge of Information Security
Department and Legal & Intellectual
Property Division
Shin
Corporate Vice President
Corporate Vice President
Kanazawa
Assistant General Manager of Office of
Assistant General Manager of Office of
the President, Department Manager of
the President
Investment Planning Department, Office
of the President
Directors and Officers (as of July 1, 2024)
* changes
Title
Name
Business in charge
Representative Director
Toshikazu
CEO
Chairman
Umatate
*
Representative Director
Muneaki
COO, CFO, CRO, Officer in charge of Corporate
President
Tokunari
Sustainability Department
Director
Yasuhiro
CTO, Deputy CFO, General Manager of Office of the
Senior Executive Vice
Ohmura
President, Officer in charge of Internal Audit
President
Department, Design Center, Imaging Solution
Development Department, IT Solutions Division,
Optical Engineering Division and Production
Technology Division
Executive Vice President
Masato
General Manager of Precision Equipment Group
Hamatani
Executive Vice President
Hiroyuki
General Manager of Imaging Business Unit
Ikegami
Senior Vice President
Manabu
Deputy General Manager of Precision Equipment
Toguchi
Group and General Manager of FPD Lithography
Business Unit, Precision Equipment Group, Officer in
charge of Glass Business Unit
Senior Vice President
Tatsuya
General Manager of Healthcare Business Unit
Yamaguchi
Senior Vice President
Yoshihiro
General Manager of Industrial Solutions Business Unit
Maki
and Director (C.E.O.) of Nikon Metrology NV
Corporate Vice President
Yuichi
General Manager of Advanced Manufacturing Business
and Executive Fellow
Shibazaki
Unit and Co-CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing
Inc.,
Officer in charge of Next Generation Project Division
Corporate Vice President
Juro
Assistant General Manager of Precision Equipment
Kimpara
Group and Sector Manager of Production Sector,
Semiconductor Lithography Business Unit, Precision
Equipment Group
Corporate Vice President
Hamid
Co-General Manager of Advanced Manufacturing
Zarringhalam
Business Unit, CEO of Nikon Ventures Corporation,
CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc. and
Chairman of the supervisory board of Nikon SLM
Solutions AG
Corporate Vice President
Masahiro
General Manager of Semiconductor Lithography
Morita
Business Unit, Precision Equipment Group
Corporate Vice President
Seiji
Sector Manager of Development Sector, FPD
Miyazaki
Lithography Business Unit, Precision Equipment Group
Corporate Vice President
Shigeru
General Manager of Customized Products Business
Emori
Unit
Corporate Vice President
Hiroaki
General Manager of Production Technology Division
Tofuku
Corporate Vice President
Hiroyoshi
Deputy General Manager of Production Technology
Ishiwata
Division
Corporate Vice President
Takeshi
General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division
Matsumoto
*
Corporate Vice President
Yoichi
General Manager of Group Governance &
Kassai
Administration Division, Officer in charge of Information
Security Department and Legal & Intellectual Property
Division
Corporate Vice President
Kazuhiko
Deputy General Manager of Office of the President,
Imura
Deputy General Manager of Industrial Solutions
Business Unit
* Corporate Vice President
Shin
Assistant General Manager of Office of the President,
Kanazawa
Department Manager of Investment Planning
Department, Office of the President
Executive Fellow
Naoyuki
Sector Manager of Development Sector, Imaging
Murakami
Business Unit
Executive Fellow
Masaaki
General Manager of Advanced Technology Research &
Doi
Development Division
*CEO: Chief Executive Officer
*COO: Chief Operating Officer
*CFO: Chief Financial Officer
*CRO: Chief Risk Management Officer
*CTO: Chief Technology Officer
*Toshikazu Umatate, Muneaki Tokunari and Yasuhiro Ohmura are nominated as the Directors who will be submitted for and subject to approval at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 24, 2024, as released on May 9, 2024. Representative Directors will be appointed at the Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
