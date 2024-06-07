Change of Assignment

June 7, 2024

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on June 7, 2024, to change assignment as follows.

Change of Assignment (as of July 1, 2024)

Name

New title

Current title

Muneaki

Representative Director

Representative Director

Tokunari

President

President

COO, CFO, CRO, Officer in charge of

COO, CFO, CRO, General Manager of

Corporate Sustainability Department

Group Governance & Administration

Division, Officer in charge of Corporate

Sustainability Department, Information

Security Department and Legal &

Intellectual Property Division

Yoichi

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Vice President

Kassai

General Manager of Group Governance

Deputy General Manager of Group

& Administration Division, Officer in

Governance & Administration Division

charge of Information Security

Department and Legal & Intellectual

Property Division

Shin

Corporate Vice President

Corporate Vice President

Kanazawa

Assistant General Manager of Office of

Assistant General Manager of Office of

the President, Department Manager of

the President

Investment Planning Department, Office

of the President

Directors and Officers (as of July 1, 2024)

* changes

Title

Name

Business in charge

Representative Director

Toshikazu

CEO

Chairman

Umatate

*

Representative Director

Muneaki

COO, CFO, CRO, Officer in charge of Corporate

President

Tokunari

Sustainability Department

Director

Yasuhiro

CTO, Deputy CFO, General Manager of Office of the

Senior Executive Vice

Ohmura

President, Officer in charge of Internal Audit

President

Department, Design Center, Imaging Solution

Development Department, IT Solutions Division,

Optical Engineering Division and Production

Technology Division

Executive Vice President

Masato

General Manager of Precision Equipment Group

Hamatani

Executive Vice President

Hiroyuki

General Manager of Imaging Business Unit

Ikegami

Senior Vice President

Manabu

Deputy General Manager of Precision Equipment

Toguchi

Group and General Manager of FPD Lithography

Business Unit, Precision Equipment Group, Officer in

charge of Glass Business Unit

Senior Vice President

Tatsuya

General Manager of Healthcare Business Unit

Yamaguchi

Senior Vice President

Yoshihiro

General Manager of Industrial Solutions Business Unit

Maki

and Director (C.E.O.) of Nikon Metrology NV

Corporate Vice President

Yuichi

General Manager of Advanced Manufacturing Business

and Executive Fellow

Shibazaki

Unit and Co-CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing

Inc.,

Officer in charge of Next Generation Project Division

Corporate Vice President

Juro

Assistant General Manager of Precision Equipment

Kimpara

Group and Sector Manager of Production Sector,

Semiconductor Lithography Business Unit, Precision

Equipment Group

Corporate Vice President

Hamid

Co-General Manager of Advanced Manufacturing

Zarringhalam

Business Unit, CEO of Nikon Ventures Corporation,

CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc. and

Chairman of the supervisory board of Nikon SLM

Solutions AG

Corporate Vice President

Masahiro

General Manager of Semiconductor Lithography

Morita

Business Unit, Precision Equipment Group

Corporate Vice President

Seiji

Sector Manager of Development Sector, FPD

Miyazaki

Lithography Business Unit, Precision Equipment Group

Corporate Vice President

Shigeru

General Manager of Customized Products Business

Emori

Unit

Corporate Vice President

Hiroaki

General Manager of Production Technology Division

Tofuku

Corporate Vice President

Hiroyoshi

Deputy General Manager of Production Technology

Ishiwata

Division

Corporate Vice President

Takeshi

General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division

Matsumoto

*

Corporate Vice President

Yoichi

General Manager of Group Governance &

Kassai

Administration Division, Officer in charge of Information

Security Department and Legal & Intellectual Property

Division

Corporate Vice President

Kazuhiko

Deputy General Manager of Office of the President,

Imura

Deputy General Manager of Industrial Solutions

Business Unit

* Corporate Vice President

Shin

Assistant General Manager of Office of the President,

Kanazawa

Department Manager of Investment Planning

Department, Office of the President

Executive Fellow

Naoyuki

Sector Manager of Development Sector, Imaging

Murakami

Business Unit

Executive Fellow

Masaaki

General Manager of Advanced Technology Research &

Doi

Development Division

*CEO: Chief Executive Officer

*COO: Chief Operating Officer

*CFO: Chief Financial Officer

*CRO: Chief Risk Management Officer

*CTO: Chief Technology Officer

*Toshikazu Umatate, Muneaki Tokunari and Yasuhiro Ohmura are nominated as the Directors who will be submitted for and subject to approval at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 24, 2024, as released on May 9, 2024. Representative Directors will be appointed at the Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

