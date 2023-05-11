Nikon : Nominee for the Directors

Nominee for the Directors

May 11, 2023

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) today announced that the Board of Directors' Meeting has decided to nominate the Directors who will be submitted for and subject to approval at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 29, 2023.

New Appointment of Directors (as of June 29, 2023)

1. Nominee for New External Director

(Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Name Concurrent post Makoto Sumita* Chairman of the Board, MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc.

*Current Nikon's External Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

2. Nominee for New External Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member