Nikon : Nominee for the Directors

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) today announced that the Board of Directors' Meeting has decided to nominate the Directors who will be submitted for and subject to approval at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 29, 2023.
New Appointment of Directors (as of June 29, 2023)
1. Nominee for New External Director
(Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Name
Concurrent post
Makoto Sumita*
Chairman of the Board, MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc.
*Current Nikon's External Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
2. Nominee for New External Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Name
Concurrent post
Certified public accountant
Outside Directors, Audit & Supervisory Committee
Members, CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.
Michiko Chiba
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, TDK
Corporation (Scheduled to retire from the post in
June.2023)
Outside Member of the Board of Directors (Audit &
Supervisory Committee Member), NTT DOCOMO, INC.
Member of the Board of Directors (as of June 29, 2023)