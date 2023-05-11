Advanced search
Nikon : Nominee for the Directors

05/11/2023 | 02:05am EDT
Nominee for the Directors

May 11, 2023

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) today announced that the Board of Directors' Meeting has decided to nominate the Directors who will be submitted for and subject to approval at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 29, 2023.

New Appointment of Directors (as of June 29, 2023)

1. Nominee for New External Director

(Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Name

Concurrent post

Makoto Sumita*

Chairman of the Board, MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc.

*Current Nikon's External Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

2. Nominee for New External Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Name

Concurrent post

Certified public accountant

Outside Directors, Audit & Supervisory Committee

Members, CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

Michiko Chiba

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, TDK

Corporation (Scheduled to retire from the post in

June.2023)

Outside Member of the Board of Directors (Audit &

Supervisory Committee Member), NTT DOCOMO, INC.

Member of the Board of Directors (as of June 29, 2023)

* Indicates the External Director

Title

Name

Chairman of the Board

Kazuo Ushida

Representative Director

Toshikazu Umatate

Representative Director

Takumi Odajima

Director

Muneaki Tokunari

Director *

Shigeru Murayama

Director *

Makoto Sumita

New Appointment

Director *

Tsuneyoshi Tatsuoka

Director

Satoshi Hagiwara

Full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Director

Atsushi Tsurumi

Full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Director *

Shiro Hiruta

Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Director *

Asako Yamagami

Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Director *

Michiko Chiba

New Appointment

Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 06:04:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
