Nikon : Notice Concerning the Amount to be Paid for Offered Stock Acquisition Rights, etc. (Stock Compensation-type Stock Options)

Date: August 20, 2021

Notice Concerning the Amount

to be Paid for Offered Stock Acquisition Rights, etc.

(Stock Compensation-type Stock Options)

NIKON CORPORATION hereby announces, with respect to the Offered Stock Acquisition Rights resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors on August 5, 2021, that the total number of the Offered Stock Acquisition Rights and the amount to be paid for Offered Stock Acquisition Rights were decided today. The details are as follows.

1. Name of Offered Stock Acquisition Rights:

No. 19 Stock Acquisition Rights issued by NIKON CORPORATION

Total number of the Offered Stock Acquisition Rights: 2,228units

(100 shares per one unit of Stock Acquisition Right) Value of assets financed upon the exercise of Offered Stock Acquisition Rights

Paid-in amount per share 1yen

Period for the Exercise of the Offered Stock Acquisition Rights From August 21, 2021 to August 20, 2051 Amount to be paid for Offered Stock Acquisition Rights: 80,700yen Allotment Date of Offered Stock Acquisition Rights:

August 20, 2021

End