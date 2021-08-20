Log in
Nikon : Notice Concerning the Amount to be Paid for Offered Stock Acquisition Rights, etc. (Stock Compensation-type Stock Options)

08/20/2021
Date: August 20, 2021

Notice Concerning the Amount

to be Paid for Offered Stock Acquisition Rights, etc.

(Stock Compensation-type Stock Options)

NIKON CORPORATION hereby announces, with respect to the Offered Stock Acquisition Rights resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors on August 5, 2021, that the total number of the Offered Stock Acquisition Rights and the amount to be paid for Offered Stock Acquisition Rights were decided today. The details are as follows.

1. Name of Offered Stock Acquisition Rights:

No. 19 Stock Acquisition Rights issued by NIKON CORPORATION

  1. Total number of the Offered Stock Acquisition Rights: 2,228units
    (100 shares per one unit of Stock Acquisition Right)
  2. Value of assets financed upon the exercise of Offered Stock Acquisition Rights

Paid-in amount per share

1yen

  1. Period for the Exercise of the Offered Stock Acquisition Rights From August 21, 2021 to August 20, 2051
  2. Amount to be paid for Offered Stock Acquisition Rights: 80,700yen
  3. Allotment Date of Offered Stock Acquisition Rights:

August 20, 2021

End

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
