Nikon : Notice Regarding Cash Dividends

May 11, 2023

Notice Regarding Cash Dividends

This is to announce that NIKON CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") has resolved to submit the payment of dividends as of March 31, 2023 to the 159th Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 29, 2023 at the Board of Directors' Meeting held today.

1. Contents of the Dividends

Latest dividend forecast Results of the previous Amount decided fiscal year (announced on Feb.9, 2023) (ended March 31, 2022) Record date March 31, 2023 Same as on the left March 31, 2022 Cash dividends per share 25.00 yen 20.00 yen 20.00 yen Total amount of dividends 8,654 million yen － 7,357 million yen Effective date June 30, 2023 － June 30, 2022 Source of dividends Retained earnings － Retained earnings

2. Reason for Dividends

According to the Company's shareholder returns policy that targets a total return ratio of 40% or more during the cumulative period of the current medium-term management plan for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the dividend per share for this year-end is revised from 20 yen to 25 yen, up by 5 yen from the previous forecast, comprehensively considering the operating results of this fiscal and future business performance.

(Reference)

Dividend per share Record dates Second Quarter-end Year-end Annual total Results of this fiscal year 2022 20.00 yen 25.00 yen 45.00 yen Results of previous fiscal year 2021 20.00 yen 20.00 yen 40.00 yen

