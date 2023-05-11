Advanced search
    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORPORATION

(7731)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
1458.00 JPY   -0.21%
02:05aNikon : Notice Regarding Cash Dividends
PU
02:05aNikon : Nominee for the Directors
PU
05/08Nikon : Releases New NSR-S625E ArF immersion scanner
PU
Nikon : Notice Regarding Cash Dividends

05/11/2023 | 02:05am EDT
May 11, 2023

Notice Regarding Cash Dividends

This is to announce that NIKON CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") has resolved to submit the payment of dividends as of March 31, 2023 to the 159th Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 29, 2023 at the Board of Directors' Meeting held today.

1. Contents of the Dividends

Latest dividend forecast

Results of the previous

Amount decided

fiscal year

(announced on Feb.9, 2023)

(ended March 31, 2022)

Record date

March 31, 2023

Same as on the left

March 31, 2022

Cash dividends per share

25.00 yen

20.00 yen

20.00 yen

Total amount of dividends

8,654 million yen

7,357 million yen

Effective date

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reason for Dividends

According to the Company's shareholder returns policy that targets a total return ratio of 40% or more during the cumulative period of the current medium-term management plan for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the dividend per share for this year-end is revised from 20 yen to 25 yen, up by 5 yen from the previous forecast, comprehensively considering the operating results of this fiscal and future business performance.

(Reference)

Dividend per share

Record dates

Second Quarter-end

Year-end

Annual total

Results of this fiscal year 2022

20.00 yen

25.00 yen

45.00 yen

Results of previous fiscal year 2021

20.00 yen

20.00 yen

40.00 yen

End of document

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 06:04:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
