Nikon : Notice Regarding Cash Dividends

This is to announce that NIKON CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") has resolved to submit the payment of dividends as of March 31, 2023 to the 159th Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 29, 2023 at the Board of Directors' Meeting held today.
1. Contents of the Dividends
Latest dividend forecast
Results of the previous
Amount decided
fiscal year
(announced on Feb.9, 2023)
(ended March 31, 2022)
Record date
March 31, 2023
Same as on the left
March 31, 2022
Cash dividends per share
25.00 yen
20.00 yen
20.00 yen
Total amount of dividends
8,654 million yen
－
7,357 million yen
Effective date
June 30, 2023
－
June 30, 2022
Source of dividends
Retained earnings
－
Retained earnings
2. Reason for Dividends
According to the Company's shareholder returns policy that targets a total return ratio of 40% or more during the cumulative period of the current medium-term management plan for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the dividend per share for this year-end is revised from 20 yen to 25 yen, up by 5 yen from the previous forecast, comprehensively considering the operating results of this fiscal and future business performance.