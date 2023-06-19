Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nikon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORPORATION

(7731)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-19 am EDT
1816.50 JPY   -0.68%
04:10aNikon : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration and Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance-based Stock Remuneration
PU
06/16Nikkei clinches fresh three-decade high as BOJ stands pat
RE
06/13Jefferies Adjusts Nikon's Price Target to 2,000 Yen From 1,900 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nikon : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration and Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance-based Stock Remuneration

06/19/2023 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 19, 2023

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for

Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration

and Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance-based Stock Remuneration

NIKON CORPORATION ("Company") hereby announces, as described below, that the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock remuneration and the disposal of treasury stock as performance-based stock remuneration, which were resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 19, 2023, ("Disposal of Treasury Stock" or "Disposal") have been completed today. For further details of this matter, please refer to "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration and Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance-based Stock Remuneration" dated May 19, 2023 and "(Revision) Partial Revision to Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remunerationand and Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance-basedStock Remuneration" dated May 30, 2023.

Overview of Disposal of Treasury Stock

[Disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock remuneration]

(1)

Disposal date

June 19, 2023

(2)

Type and number of shares disposed of

131,527 shares of common stock of the Company

(3)

Disposal price

1,540 yen per share

(4)

Total amount of shares disposed of

202,551,580 yen

3 Directors other than those who are Audit and

Supervisory Committee Members (excluding External

(5)

Allottees, number thereof, and number

Directors, other Non-executive Directors, and non-

residents of Japan), 39,330 shares

of shares disposed of

17 Officers (including Executive Fellows and other

positions equivalent to Officer and excluding non-

residents of Japan), 92,197 shares

[Disposal of treasury stock as performance-based stock remuneration]

(1)

Disposal date

June 19, 2023

(2)

Type and number of shares disposed of

48,118 shares of common stock of the Company

(3)

Disposal price

1,540 yen per share

(4)

Total amount of shares disposed of

74,101,720 yen

3 Directors other than those who are Audit and

Supervisory Committee Members (excluding External

Allottees, number thereof, and number

Directors, other Non-executive Directors, and non-

(5)

residents of Japan), 17,140 shares

of shares disposed of

16 Officers (including Executive Fellows and other

positions equivalent to Officer and excluding non-

residents of Japan), 30,978 shares

End of document

1

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 08:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIKON CORPORATION
04:10aNikon : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricte..
PU
06/16Nikkei clinches fresh three-decade high as BOJ stands pat
RE
06/13Jefferies Adjusts Nikon's Price Target to 2,000 Yen From 1,900 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
05/30Nikon : (Revision) Partial Revision to “Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock ..
PU
05/22Nikon : introduces the ECLIPSE Ni-L Upright Microscope
PU
05/19Nikon : Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration and D..
PU
05/11Nikon : The Year Ended March 2023 Financial Results/Financial and Business Data
PU
05/11Nikon : Notice Regarding Cash Dividends
PU
05/11Nikon : Nominee for the Directors
PU
05/11Nikon Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31 2024
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIKON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 624 B 4 402 M 4 402 M
Net income 2023 44 338 M 313 M 313 M
Net cash 2023 174 B 1 227 M 1 227 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 2,21%
Capitalization 633 B 4 470 M 4 470 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 18 437
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart NIKON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 829,00 JPY
Average target price 1 622,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshikazu Umatate President, CEO, Representative Director & CTO
Muneaki Tokunari CFO, Director, Executive VP & Head-Internal Audit
Kazuo Ushida Chairman
Takumi Odajima Representative Director & Head-Legal Affairs
Shiro Hiruta Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKON CORPORATION55.53%4 470
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD7.60%9 534
OPT MACHINE VISION TECH CO., LTD.22.73%2 775
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD18.48%1 458
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED-16.25%1 333
DONGGUAN YUTONG OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.0.47%711
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer