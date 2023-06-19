Nikon : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration and Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance-based Stock Remuneration

June 19, 2023

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for

Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration

and Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance-based Stock Remuneration

NIKON CORPORATION ("Company") hereby announces, as described below, that the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock remuneration and the disposal of treasury stock as performance-based stock remuneration, which were resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 19, 2023, ("Disposal of Treasury Stock" or "Disposal") have been completed today. For further details of this matter, please refer to "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration and Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance-based Stock Remuneration" dated May 19, 2023 and "(Revision) Partial Revision to Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remunerationand and Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance-basedStock Remuneration" dated May 30, 2023.

Overview of Disposal of Treasury Stock

[Disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock remuneration]

(1) Disposal date June 19, 2023 (2) Type and number of shares disposed of 131,527 shares of common stock of the Company (3) Disposal price 1,540 yen per share (4) Total amount of shares disposed of 202,551,580 yen 3 Directors other than those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members (excluding External (5) Allottees, number thereof, and number Directors, other Non-executive Directors, and non- residents of Japan), 39,330 shares of shares disposed of 17 Officers (including Executive Fellows and other positions equivalent to Officer and excluding non- residents of Japan), 92,197 shares [Disposal of treasury stock as performance-based stock remuneration] (1) Disposal date June 19, 2023 (2) Type and number of shares disposed of 48,118 shares of common stock of the Company (3) Disposal price 1,540 yen per share (4) Total amount of shares disposed of 74,101,720 yen 3 Directors other than those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members (excluding External Allottees, number thereof, and number Directors, other Non-executive Directors, and non- (5) residents of Japan), 17,140 shares of shares disposed of 16 Officers (including Executive Fellows and other positions equivalent to Officer and excluding non- residents of Japan), 30,978 shares End of document

