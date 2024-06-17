June 17, 2024

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for

Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration

and Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance-based Stock Remuneration

NIKON CORPORATION ("Company") hereby announces, as described below, that the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock remuneration and the disposal of treasury stock as performance-based stock remuneration, which were resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 17, 2024, ("Disposal of Treasury Stock" or "Disposal") have been completed today. For further details of this matter, please refer to "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration and Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance-based Stock Remuneration" dated May 17, 2024.

Overview of Disposal of Treasury Stock

[Disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock remuneration]

(1)

Disposal date

June 17, 2024

(2)

Type and number of shares disposed of

129,679 shares of common stock of the Company

(3)

Disposal price

1,686.5 yen per share

(4)

Total amount of shares disposed of

218,703,624 yen

2 Directors other than those who are Audit and Supervisory

Committee Members (excluding External Directors, other

Non-executive Directors, and non-residents of Japan),

(5)

Allottees, number thereof, and number

38,182 shares

of shares disposed of

18 Officers (including Executive Fellows and other

positions equivalent to Officer and excluding non-

residents of Japan),

91,497 shares

[Disposal of treasury stock as performance-based stock remuneration]

(1)

Disposal date

June 17, 2024

(2)

Type and number of shares disposed of

19,443 shares of common stock of the Company

(3)

Disposal price

1,686.5 yen per share

(4)

Total amount of shares disposed of

32,790,617 yen

2 Directors other than those who are Audit and Supervisory

Committee Members (excluding External Directors, other

Non-executive Directors, and non-residents of Japan),

(5)

Allottees, number thereof, and number

6,907 shares

of shares disposed of

13 Officers (including Executive Fellows and other

positions equivalent to Officer and excluding non-

residents of Japan),

12,536 shares

End of document

