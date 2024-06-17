Nikon : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration and Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance-based Stock Remuneration
June 17, 2024 at 04:08 am EDT
Share
June 17, 2024
Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for
Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration
and Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance-based Stock Remuneration
NIKON CORPORATION ("Company") hereby announces, as described below, that the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock remuneration and the disposal of treasury stock as performance-based stock remuneration, which were resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 17, 2024, ("Disposal of Treasury Stock" or "Disposal") have been completed today. For further details of this matter, please refer to "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration and Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance-based Stock Remuneration" dated May 17, 2024.
Overview of Disposal of Treasury Stock
[Disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock remuneration]
(1)
Disposal date
June 17, 2024
(2)
Type and number of shares disposed of
129,679 shares of common stock of the Company
(3)
Disposal price
1,686.5 yen per share
(4)
Total amount of shares disposed of
218,703,624 yen
2 Directors other than those who are Audit and Supervisory
Committee Members (excluding External Directors, other
Non-executive Directors, and non-residents of Japan),
(5)
Allottees, number thereof, and number
38,182 shares
of shares disposed of
18 Officers (including Executive Fellows and other
positions equivalent to Officer and excluding non-
residents of Japan),
91,497 shares
[Disposal of treasury stock as performance-based stock remuneration]
(1)
Disposal date
June 17, 2024
(2)
Type and number of shares disposed of
19,443 shares of common stock of the Company
(3)
Disposal price
1,686.5 yen per share
(4)
Total amount of shares disposed of
32,790,617 yen
2 Directors other than those who are Audit and Supervisory
Committee Members (excluding External Directors, other
Non-executive Directors, and non-residents of Japan),
(5)
Allottees, number thereof, and number
6,907 shares
of shares disposed of
13 Officers (including Executive Fellows and other
positions equivalent to Officer and excluding non-
residents of Japan),
12,536 shares
End of document
1
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Nikon Corporation published this content on
17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
17 June 2024 08:07:01 UTC.
Nikon Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of photographic and optic equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- precision industrial equipments (39.1%): scanners, LCD steppers, lithography systems, etc.;
- imaging equipments (33%): especially cameras and camcorders;
- diagnostic instruments, microscopes and retinal imaging devices (13.6%);
- optical components (7.6%);
- other (6.7%): industrial measuring instruments, ophthalmic lenses, binoculars, telescopes, magnifiers, etc.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (18.2%), China (28.4%), the United States (24%), Europe (13.4%) and other (16%).