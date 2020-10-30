Nikon : Notice Regarding the Recognition of One-Time Costs and Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

October 30, 2020

Notice Regarding the Recognition of One-Time Costs and

Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast

for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

This is to announce that impairment losses of non-current assets, and disposal and write-down of inventory are to be recognized in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and the consolidated financial forecast for the first half ended September 30, 2020 and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 announced on August 6, 2020 are revised as below.

1. Recognition of Impairment Losses of Non-Current Assets

Regarding the non-current assets held by the Nikon Group (hereinafter "the Group"), based on its utilization status and the impact

of COVID-19 on business activities, as a result of measuring the recoverable amount of the cash-generating units in which impairment was indicated, impairment losses of approximately ¥18.9B, mainly in the Imaging Products Business are to be recognized in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

2. Recognition of Disposal and Write-Down of Inventory

As a result of scrutinizing the fair value of the inventory held by the Group, disposal and write-down of approximately ¥10.7B,

mainly in related systems of the Precision Equipment Business converting fixed assets in order to development and refurbishment are to be recognized in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

3. Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast

(1) Revised Consolidated Financial Forecast for the First Half ended September 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)

Profit Before Profit Attributable to Basic Earnings per Revenue Operating Profit Share Attributable to Income Taxes Owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) Owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Yen) Previous Forecast (A) 165,000 -40,000 -35,000 -25,000 -68.10 (Announced on August 6, 2020) Revised Forecast (B) 175,000 -47,000 -39,000 -32,000 -87.16 Difference (B)-(A) 10,000 -7,000 -4,000 -7,000 -19.06 Change (%) 6.1% -17.5% -11.4% -28.0% -28.0% (Reference) Results of the First Half ended 291,052 17,504 20,138 16,343 41.70 September 30, 2019

(2) Revised Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)