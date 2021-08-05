Nikon : Notice Regarding the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

August 5, 2021

Notice Regarding the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast

for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

This is to announce that the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 announced on May 13, 2021 is revised as below.

1. Consolidated Financial Forecast

Consolidated Financial Forecast for the First Half of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 ( From April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

Profit Before Profit Attributable to Basic Earnings per Revenue Operating Profit Share Attributable to Income Taxes Owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) Owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Yen) Previous Forecast (A) 265,000 15,000 16,000 12,000 32.68 (Announced on May 13, 2021) New Forecast (B) 275,000 25,000 27,000 20,000 54.47 Difference (B)-(A) 10,000 10,000 11,000 8,000 － Change (%) 3.8% 66.7% 68.8% 66.7% － (Reference) Results of the First Half ended 175,647 -46,635 -38,896 -31,537 -85.90 September 30, 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Profit Before Profit Attributable to Basic Earnings per Revenue Operating Profit Share Attributable to Income Taxes Owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) Owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Yen) Previous Forecast (A) 510,000 20,000 22,000 16,000 43.57 (Announced on May 13, 2021) New Forecast (B) 520,000 27,000 30,000 22,000 59.91 Difference (B)-(A) 10,000 7,000 8,000 6,000 － Change (%) 2.0% 35.0% 36.4% 37.5% － (Reference) Results of the Year ended 451,223 -56,241 -45,342 -34,497 -93.96 March 31, 2021

2. Background of the Consolidated Financial Forecast

In the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, in the Imaging products business, the digital camera market is showing remarkable recovery, and the demand for mid/high end cameras and interchangeable lenses, particularly focused on, remains strong. Meanwhile, in the Precision Equipment Business, system maintenance and other service-related business remains solid thanks to the high utilization of both FPD and semiconductor lithography systems at customers' sites. Accordingly, the consolidated financial forecast announced on May 13, 2021 is revised as above.

The above forecast is based on the assumption of foreign exchange rates from the second quarter onward of 1 USD = ¥105 and 1 EUR = ¥125, as was the case with the previous announcement.

Forecast in this disclosure is made by management in light of information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed as above.

