Nikon : Notice Regarding the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
August 5, 2021
Notice Regarding the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast
for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
This is to announce that the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 announced on May 13, 2021 is revised as below.
1. Consolidated Financial Forecast
Consolidated Financial Forecast for the First Half of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
Profit Before
Profit Attributable to
Basic Earnings per
Revenue
Operating Profit
Share Attributable to
Income Taxes
Owners of the Parent
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Owners of the Parent
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Yen)
Previous Forecast (A)
265,000
15,000
16,000
12,000
32.68
(Announced on May 13, 2021)
New Forecast (B)
275,000
25,000
27,000
20,000
54.47
Difference (B)-(A)
10,000
10,000
11,000
8,000
－
Change (%)
3.8%
66.7%
68.8%
66.7%
－
(Reference)
Results of the First Half ended
175,647
-46,635
-38,896
-31,537
-85.90
September 30, 2020
(2) Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Profit Before
Profit Attributable to
Basic Earnings per
Revenue
Operating Profit
Share Attributable to
Income Taxes
Owners of the Parent
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Owners of the Parent
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Yen)
Previous Forecast (A)
510,000
20,000
22,000
16,000
43.57
(Announced on May 13, 2021)
New Forecast (B)
520,000
27,000
30,000
22,000
59.91
Difference (B)-(A)
10,000
7,000
8,000
6,000
－
Change (%)
2.0%
35.0%
36.4%
37.5%
－
(Reference)
Results of the Year ended
451,223
-56,241
-45,342
-34,497
-93.96
March 31, 2021
2. Background of the Consolidated Financial Forecast
In the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, in the Imaging products business, the digital camera market is showing remarkable recovery, and the demand for mid/high end cameras and interchangeable lenses, particularly focused on, remains strong. Meanwhile, in the Precision Equipment Business, system maintenance and other service-related business remains solid thanks to the high utilization of both FPD and semiconductor lithography systems at customers' sites. Accordingly, the consolidated financial forecast announced on May 13, 2021 is revised as above.
The above forecast is based on the assumption of foreign exchange rates from the second quarter onward of 1 USD = ¥105 and 1 EUR = ¥125, as was the case with the previous announcement.
Forecast in this disclosure is made by management in light of information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed as above.
