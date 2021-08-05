Log in
Nikon : Notice Regarding the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
August 5, 2021

Notice Regarding the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast

for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

This is to announce that the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 announced on May 13, 2021 is revised as below.

1. Consolidated Financial Forecast

  1. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the First Half of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

Profit Before

Profit Attributable to

Basic Earnings per

Revenue

Operating Profit

Share Attributable to

Income Taxes

Owners of the Parent

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Owners of the Parent

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Yen)

Previous Forecast (A)

265,000

15,000

16,000

12,000

32.68

(Announced on May 13, 2021)

New Forecast (B)

275,000

25,000

27,000

20,000

54.47

Difference (B)-(A)

10,000

10,000

11,000

8,000

Change (%)

3.8%

66.7%

68.8%

66.7%

(Reference)

Results of the First Half ended

175,647

-46,635

-38,896

-31,537

-85.90

September 30, 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Profit Before

Profit Attributable to

Basic Earnings per

Revenue

Operating Profit

Share Attributable to

Income Taxes

Owners of the Parent

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Owners of the Parent

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Yen)

Previous Forecast (A)

510,000

20,000

22,000

16,000

43.57

(Announced on May 13, 2021)

New Forecast (B)

520,000

27,000

30,000

22,000

59.91

Difference (B)-(A)

10,000

7,000

8,000

6,000

Change (%)

2.0%

35.0%

36.4%

37.5%

(Reference)

Results of the Year ended

451,223

-56,241

-45,342

-34,497

-93.96

March 31, 2021

2. Background of the Consolidated Financial Forecast

In the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, in the Imaging products business, the digital camera market is showing remarkable recovery, and the demand for mid/high end cameras and interchangeable lenses, particularly focused on, remains strong. Meanwhile, in the Precision Equipment Business, system maintenance and other service-related business remains solid thanks to the high utilization of both FPD and semiconductor lithography systems at customers' sites. Accordingly, the consolidated financial forecast announced on May 13, 2021 is revised as above.

  • The above forecast is based on the assumption of foreign exchange rates from the second quarter onward of 1 USD = ¥105 and 1 EUR = ¥125, as was the case with the previous announcement.

Forecast in this disclosure is made by management in light of information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed as above.

End of document

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
