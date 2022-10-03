Advanced search
NIKON CORPORATION

(7731)
Nikon : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock

10/03/2022 | 02:14am EDT
October 3, 2022

Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock

(Repurchase of Shares Pursuant to the Provision of Articles of Incorporation

under Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

NIKON CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") has repurchased its own shares as follow, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applicable through Article 165, Paragraph 3, in accordance with the written resolution of the Board of Directors established on April 7, 2022.

(1)

Type of stock repurchased:

Common Stock

(2)

Total number of shares repurchased:

1,575,300 shares

(3)

Total amount of shares repurchased:

2,364,092,800 yen

(4)

Period of repurchase:

September 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022

(5)

Method of repurchase:

Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock

Exchange based on a discretionary trading contract

(Reference)

1. Details of the written resolution of the Board of Directors established on April 7, 2022

(1)

Type of stock to be repurchased:

Common Stock

(2)

Total number of shares to be repurchased:

Up to 36 million shares

(Equivalent to 9.8% of outstanding shares, excluding treasury

stock)

(3)

Total repurchase amount:

Up to 30 billion yen

(4)

Repurchase period:

From May 13, 2022 to March 24, 2023

2. Total number and amount of shares repurchased until September 30, 2022, pursuant to the written resolution of the Board of Directors mentioned above

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased:

8,367,600 shares

(2)

Total amount of shares repurchased:

12,966,880,300 yen

End of document

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 06:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
