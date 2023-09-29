The Imaging Products Business centered on digital cameras, that has completed restructuring, and the Precision Equipment Business centered on the FPD Lithography and Semiconductor Lithography Businesses are defined as main businesses, while the Healthcare, Components, and Digital Manufacturing Businesses are defined as strategic businesses. Nikon is pursuing both stability and growth.
Financial Information
Includes information such as financial highlights, segment information, R&D expenditures, and financial analysis.
