Nikon Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of photographic and optic equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - precision industrial equipments (39.1%): scanners, LCD steppers, lithography systems, etc.; - imaging equipments (33%): especially cameras and camcorders; - diagnostic instruments, microscopes and retinal imaging devices (13.6%); - optical components (7.6%); - other (6.7%): industrial measuring instruments, ophthalmic lenses, binoculars, telescopes, magnifiers, etc. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (18.2%), China (28.4%), the United States (24%), Europe (13.4%) and other (16%).

Sector Household Electronics