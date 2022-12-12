Nikon : Selected for Global ESG Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Indices “DJSI World” and “DJSI Asia Pacific” for the fifth consecutive year

December 13, 2022

TOKYO-Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that it has been selected for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) "DJSI World" and "DJSI Asia Pacific", one of the global ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) indices, for the fifth consecutive year.

Every year, DJSI evaluate and quantify the sustainability of major companies around the world from an environmental, economic and social perspective. Companies within each industry that rank in the top 10 percent are selected for "DJSI World". This year, 332 companies were selected for "DJSI World". Nikon was also selected for "DJSI Asia Pacific", which is a regional index for Asia-Pacific.

Nikon Group continuously strives to contribute to the sustainable development of society, based on our corporate philosophy: "Trustworthiness and Creativity".

