Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nikon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORPORATION

(7731)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:02 2022-12-13 am EST
1245.00 JPY   +0.73%
12/12Nikon : Selected for Global ESG Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Indices “DJSI World” and “DJSI Asia Pacific” for the fifth consecutive year
PU
12/05Retail Sector Strength Edges Japan Shares Into Green
MT
11/25Japan Shares Turn Red on Tokyo Inflation, Protests Over China Lockdown; Shionogi Seeks COVID-19 Vaccine Approval
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nikon : Selected for Global ESG Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Indices “DJSI World” and “DJSI Asia Pacific” for the fifth consecutive year

12/12/2022 | 11:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Selected for Global ESG Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Indices "DJSI World" and "DJSI Asia Pacific" for the Fifth Consecutive Year

December 13, 2022

TOKYO-Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that it has been selected for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) "DJSI World" and "DJSI Asia Pacific", one of the global ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) indices, for the fifth consecutive year.

Every year, DJSI evaluate and quantify the sustainability of major companies around the world from an environmental, economic and social perspective. Companies within each industry that rank in the top 10 percent are selected for "DJSI World". This year, 332 companies were selected for "DJSI World". Nikon was also selected for "DJSI Asia Pacific", which is a regional index for Asia-Pacific.

Nikon Group continuously strives to contribute to the sustainable development of society, based on our corporate philosophy: "Trustworthiness and Creativity".

The information is current as of the date of publication. It is subject to change without notice.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 04:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIKON CORPORATION
12/12Nikon : Selected for Global ESG Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Indices “DJSI World&..
PU
12/05Retail Sector Strength Edges Japan Shares Into Green
MT
11/25Japan Shares Turn Red on Tokyo Inflation, Protests Over China Lockdown; Shionogi Seeks ..
MT
11/25Nikon Nears Completion of $648 Million Deal to Acquire Germany's SLM Solutions
MT
11/23Nikon Corporation : Nikon Has Secured 92.38 % of SLM at Expiry of Additional Acceptance Pe..
EQ
11/11Nikkei 225 Rises 3% on US Inflation Report, Earnings Season Results
MT
11/10Japan's Nikkei hits 2-month high on signs of cooling U.S. inflation
RE
11/10Nikon : Second Quarter Financial and Business Data
PU
11/10Nikon : Second Quarter Presentation Material
PU
11/10Transcript : Nikon Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIKON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 634 B 4 609 M 4 609 M
Net income 2023 42 492 M 309 M 309 M
Net cash 2023 182 B 1 324 M 1 324 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 3,28%
Capitalization 438 B 3 188 M 3 188 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 18 437
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart NIKON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 236,00 JPY
Average target price 1 648,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshikazu Umatate President, CEO, Representative Director & CTO
Muneaki Tokunari CFO, Director, Executive VP & Head-Internal Audit
Kazuo Ushida Chairman
Takumi Odajima Representative Director & Head-Legal Affairs
Shiro Hiruta Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKON CORPORATION1.85%3 284
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-10.75%9 529
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED-24.48%1 729
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-29.30%1 347
COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.-17.20%1 171
GOPRO, INC.-48.59%826