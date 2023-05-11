Nikon : The Year Ended March 2023 Financial Results/Financial and Business Data

Latest Financial Results and Presentation Material
The Year Ended March 2023 [May 11, 2023]
Fiscal Year 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
Swipe horizontally to view full table.
Revision of Financial Results and others
Fiscal Year 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
Swipe horizontally to view full table.
Revision of Financial Results and others
Fiscal Year 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
Swipe horizontally to view full table.
Revision of Financial Results and others
Disclaimer
Nikon Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:36:08 UTC.