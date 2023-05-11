Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nikon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORPORATION

(7731)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  07:00:00 11/05/2023 BST
1458.00 JPY   -0.21%
08:37aNikon : The Year Ended March 2023 Financial Results/Financial and Business Data
PU
07:05aNikon : Notice Regarding Cash Dividends
PU
07:05aNikon : Nominee for the Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nikon : The Year Ended March 2023 Financial Results/Financial and Business Data

05/11/2023 | 08:37am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Latest Financial Results and Presentation Material

The Year Ended March 2023 [May 11, 2023]

Fiscal Year 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Swipe horizontally to view full table.

Revision of Financial Results and others

Fiscal Year 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

Swipe horizontally to view full table.

Revision of Financial Results and others

Fiscal Year 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

Swipe horizontally to view full table.

Revision of Financial Results and others

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIKON CORPORATION
08:37aNikon : The Year Ended March 2023 Financial Results/Financial and Business Data
PU
07:05aNikon : Notice Regarding Cash Dividends
PU
07:05aNikon : Nominee for the Directors
PU
05/08Nikon : Releases New NSR-S625E ArF immersion scanner
PU
04/28Nikon : Received Highest MSCI ESG Rating of AAA
PU
04/27Nikon : Started Procedures for the Acquisition of Avonix Imaging, LLC
PU
04/26Nikon : Establishes New Company in the United States to Transform the Future of Digital Ma..
PU
04/12Nikon : Launch of Japan's first digital imaging microscope for medical use "ECLIPSE Ui"
PU
04/05Nikon : Announces Investment in Unistellar SAS, France
PU
04/05Unistellar SAS announced that it has received funding from SBI Investment Co., Ltd., Ni..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIKON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 624 B 4 633 M 3 672 M
Net income 2023 44 338 M 329 M 261 M
Net cash 2023 174 B 1 291 M 1 023 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 507 B 3 767 M 2 985 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 18 437
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart NIKON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 461,00 JPY
Average target price 1 450,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshikazu Umatate President, CEO, Representative Director & CTO
Muneaki Tokunari CFO, Director, Executive VP & Head-Internal Audit
Kazuo Ushida Chairman
Takumi Odajima Representative Director & Head-Legal Affairs
Shiro Hiruta Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKON CORPORATION24.23%3 767
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-0.74%8 804
OPT MACHINE VISION TECH CO., LTD.6.09%2 466
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD12.67%1 388
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED-15.85%1 378
DONGGUAN YUTONG OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-7.58%672
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer