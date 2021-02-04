Nikon : Third Quarter of the Year Ending March 2021 Financial Results/Financial and Business Data 02/04/2021 | 03:52am EST Send by mail :

February 4, 2021 Consolidated Financial Results of the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 (IFRS) Corporate Name: NIKON CORPORATION Securities code number: 7731Stock exchange listings: Tokyo Representative: Toshikazu Umatate, Representative Director, President Contact: Tetsuya Okumura, General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division Tel: +81-3-6433-3626 URL: https://www.nikon.com Date for the filing of the quarterly Securities Report: February 4, 2021 Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Information meeting for quarterly financial results to be held: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts are rounded to the nearest millions of yen) 1. Consolidated Results of the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentage represents comparison changes to the same period the previous year) Profit Total Revenue Operating Profit Profit before Attributable Comprehensive Income Taxes to Owners Income for the of the Parent Period Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % of yen of yen of yen of yen of yen Nine months ended December 31, 2020 326,258 (26.6) (36,762) － (27,931) － (23,434) － 9,938 (56.7) Nine months ended December 31, 2019 444,462 (15.5) 21,569 (59.0) 25,918 (54.5) 20,229 (50.4) 22,977 (31.7) Basic Earnings Diluted Earnings per Share per Share Yen Yen Nine months ended December 31, 2020 (63.83) (63.83) Nine months ended December 31, 2019 51.85 51.66 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Equity Attributable Ratio of Equity Attributable to Total Assets Total Equity to Owners of the Owners of the Parent Parent to Total Assets Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of December 31, 2020 1,021,029 544,530 543,495 53.2 As of March 31, 2020 1,005,881 541,760 540,652 53.7 2. Dividends Dividend per Share First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Year-end Annual ended ended ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2020 － 30.00 － 10.00 40.00 Year ending March 31, 2021 － 10.00 － Year ending March 31, 2021 10.00 20.00 (Planned) (Note) Revision of cash dividend forecast from the latest announcement: None -1- 3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (Percentage represents comparison changes to the same period the previous year) Basic Earnings Profit before Profit Attributable per Share Revenue Operating Profit to Owners of the Attributable to Income Taxes Parent Owners of the Parent Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Yen of yen of yen of yen of yen － － － Full year 450,000 (23.9) (65,000) (60,000) (42,000) (114.40) (Note) Revision of forecast from the latest announcement: None 4. Others (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Current Fiscal Year: None (Note) This refers to the presence or absence of specified subsidiaries, which accompany changes in scope of consolidation in the period under review. Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None Changes in accounting policies other than the above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Number of shares issued (Common stock) Number of shares issued as of the term end (Including treasury stock): Nine months ended December 31, 2020 378,336,521 shares Year ended March 31, 2020 378,336,521 shares 2. Number of treasury stock as of the term end: Nine months ended December 31, 2020 11,186,384 shares Year ended March 31, 2020 11,216,862 shares 3. Average number of shares during the term (Quarterly total): Nine months ended December 31, 2020 367,136,028 shares Nine months ended December 31, 2019 390,135,994 shares ※This report is out of scope of the quarterly review procedure by certified public accountants or auditing firms. ※Appropriate use of business forecasts; other special items Performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements included in this report are based on information currently available and on certain assumptions deemed rational at the time of this report's release. Due to various circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such statements. -2- Contents 1. Performance and Financial Position ………………………………………………………………………… 4 (1) Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Operating Results ………………………………… 4 (2) Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Financial Position ……………………………………… 5 (3) Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Financial Forecasts …………………………………… 6 2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………………………… 7 (1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ………………………………………………… 7 (2) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income …………………… 9 (3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ……………………………………………… 11 (4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ……………………………………………………… 13 (5) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………… 14 (Note regarding Going Concern Assumption) ………………………………………………………………… 14 (Segment Information) …………………………………………………………………………………………… 14 (Impairment Losses) …………………………………………………………………………………………… 16 (Contingent Liabilities) …………………………………………………………………………………………… 16 -3- 1. Performance and Financial Position Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Operating Results

During the nine months ended December 31, 2020, in the Imaging Products Business, the shrinkage trend of the digital camera market persisted, although signs of recovery were seen in the market conditions that were worsened by the spread of COVID-19. In the Precision Equipment Business, capital investments were solid for both mid-to-small size and large-size panels in the FPD-related field. Capital investments in the semiconductor-related field were on a recovery trend. In the Healthcare Business, market conditions generally remained dull in both the bioscience field and the ophthalmic diagnosis field due to the spread of COVID-19, but there have also been some recent signs of recovery. Under these circumstances, during the nine months ended December 31, 2020, revenue fell by 118,203 million yen (26.6%) year on year to 326,258 million yen. The Group recorded an operating loss of 36,762 million yen (operating profit of 21,569 million yen was posted in the same period of the previous fiscal year), loss before income taxes of27,931 million yen (profit before income taxes of 25,918 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of the parent of23,434 million yen (profit attributable to owners of the parent of 20,229 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Group recorded an operating profit of 9,873 million yen. Performance by segment is as follows. As stated in "2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (5) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Segment Information)," there has been a revision within the reportable business segments from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The following year-on-year comparisons are made with the figures prepared based on the revised business segments for the same period of the previous year. In the Imaging Products Business, the Group made efforts to expand sales of mid- to high-end products for the professional and hobbyist segments by launching the Z 7II and Z 6II, full-frame mirrorless cameras of new products in the Z series, and by expanding the product line-up of interchangeable lenses for mirrorless cameras. Nevertheless, unit sales of digital cameras overall fell amidst the shrinking market, resulting in decreased revenue and profits. In the Precision Equipment Business, although the resumption of installation work in July led to increase the unit sales during the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, both revenue and profit fell due to the decline in unit sales by factors such as the travel restrictions caused by the spread of COVID-19 during the nine months ended December 31, 2020 in the FPD lithography system field. In the semiconductor lithography system field, unit sales declined due to factors such as the Group's major customer being at their shifting point of investment, resulting in revenue decreased. In addition, disposal and write-down of some equipment were recorded, resulting in profit decreased. In the Healthcare Business, revenue and profits increased for the three months ended December 31, 2020 because the bioscience field was steady and the ophthalmic diagnosis field was strong from October. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, however, revenue fell due to the material impact of the spread of COVID-19 in the first half of the fiscal year, while operating loss for the entire business was at the same level as that of the same period of the previous fiscal year. -4- (2) Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Financial Position The balance of total assets as of December 31, 2020 increased 15,148 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,021,029 million yen. This was mainly because while increases were seen in other current financial assets included in non-current assets by 41,776 million yen due to factors such as increases in fair value of investment securities, cash and cash equivalents increases by 18,351 million yen, decreases were seen in property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, goodwill and intangible assets by 21,624 million yen, deferred tax assets by 9,505 million and in trade and other receivables by 9,052 million yen. The balance of total liabilities as of December 31, 2020 increased 12,378 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 476,499 million yen. This was primarily because while increases were seen in bonds and borrowings included in non-current liabilities by 18,768 million mainly due to issue of corporate bonds and increase of 5,518 million yen in advances received, trade and other payables fell by 10,246 million yen. The balance of total equity as of December 31, 2020 increased 2,770 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 544,530 million yen. This was mainly because while other components of equity rose by 30,096 million yen due to factors such as increases in fair value of investment securities, retained earnings fell by 27,461 million yen, primarily as a result of posting loss attributable to owners of the parent and also dividends paid. During the nine months ended December 31, 2020, for the cash flows from operating activities, net cash of 11,554 million yen was provided in operating activities, as depreciation and amortization of 20,997 million yen, impairment losses of 18,868 million yen were posted, decreases were seen in trade and other receivables and increases were seen advance received. However on the contrary, loss before taxes were posted, trade and other payables decreased. (Net cash of 20,076 million yen was provided in the same period of the previous year). For the cash flows from investing activities, net cash used in investing activities was 1,078 million yen, primarily owing to the purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, in spite of the proceeds from sales of investment securities of 13,459 million yen. (Net cash of 15,371 million yen was used in the same period of the previous year). For the cash flows from financing activities, net cash provided in financing activities was 7,044 million yen, due to proceeds from the issuance of bonds of 19,894 million yen, in spite of the repayments of lease obligations and payment of dividends. (Net cash of 55,083 million yen was used in the same period of the previous year). In addition, the effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents increased 831 million yen. As a result of the above, the balance of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 rose by 18,351 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 342,385 million yen. -5- (3) Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Financial Forecasts Regarding the business environment for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, in the Imaging Products Business, the digital camera market is forecast to continue to shrink. In the Precision Equipment Business, capital investments for mid-to-small size and large-size panels are expected to be steady in the FPD-related field, although the spread of COVID-19 is likely to have a lingering impact. The semiconductor-related field is expected to continue its recovery trend. In the Healthcare Business, although there is expected to be a major impact from the spread of COVID-19, both the bioscience field and the ophthalmic diagnosis field are expected to continue their recovery trend toward the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. The consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is revised as stated in the "Notice Regarding the Recognition of Disposal and Write-Down of Inventory and Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021," announced on January 29, 2021. -6- 2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2020 Changes ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 324,034 342,385 18,351 Trade and other receivables 87,779 78,727 (9,052) Inventories 246,530 245,191 (1,339) Other current financial assets 2,901 869 (2,032) Other current assets 15,960 15,470 (490) Total current assets 677,203 682,642 5,438 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 106,369 89,499 (16,870) Right-of-use assets 15,265 13,023 (2,242) Goodwill and intangible assets 46,895 44,382 (2,512) Net defined benefit assets 4,624 4,617 (7) Investments accounted for using the equity method 10,002 10,960 959 Other non-current financial assets 84,068 125,844 41,776 Deferred tax assets 58,890 49,384 (9,505) Other non-current assets 2,564 677 (1,887) Total non-current assets 328,677 338,387 9,710 Total assets 1,005,881 1,021,029 15,148 -7- (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2020 Changes LIABILITIES / EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 68,856 58,609 (10,246) Bonds and borrowings 20,950 20,947 (3) Income tax payables 1,845 3,316 1,471 Advances received 175,894 181,413 5,518 Provisions 5,161 4,390 (771) Other current financial liabilities 27,210 27,662 452 Other current liabilities 30,238 29,597 (641) Total current liabilities 330,154 325,934 (4,221) Non-current liabilities Bonds and borrowings 102,778 121,546 18,768 Net defined benefit liabilities 11,047 10,094 (954) Provisions 4,989 5,089 100 Deferred tax liabilities 3,589 3,158 (431) Other non-current financial liabilities 9,232 8,474 (757) Other non-current liabilities 2,332 2,205 (127) Total non-current liabilities 133,966 150,565 16,599 Total liabilities 464,121 476,499 12,378 EQUITY Capital stock 65,476 65,476 － Capital surplus 46,369 46,528 159 Treasury stock (17,639) (17,590) 48 Other components of equity (39,502) (9,406) 30,096 Retained earnings 485,948 458,487 (27,461) Equity attributable to owners of the parent 540,652 543,495 2,843 Non-controlling interests 1,108 1,035 (73) Total equity 541,760 544,530 2,770 Total liabilities and equity 1,005,881 1,021,029 15,148 -8- Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Changes (from April 1, 2019 (from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019) to December 31, 2020) Ratio to Ratio to (Millions of yen) revenue (Millions of yen) revenue (Millions of yen) (%) (%) Revenue 444,462 100.0 326,258 100.0 (118,203) Cost of sales (270,953) (61.0) (211,656) (64.9) 59,298 Gross profit 173,508 39.0 114,603 35.1 (58,906) Selling, general and administrative expenses (154,318) (132,074) 22,244 Other income 5,941 2,624 (3,317) Other expenses (3,562) (21,915) (18,353) Operating Profit (Loss) 21,569 4.9 (36,762) (11.3) (58,331) Finance income 4,508 10,036 5,528 Finance costs (1,626) (2,616) (990) Share of the profit of investments 1,468 1,411 (57) accounted for using the equity method Profit (Loss) before income taxes 25,918 5.8 (27,931) (8.6) (53,849) Income tax expenses (5,623) 4,472 10,094 Profit (Loss) for the period 20,295 4.6 (23,460) (7.2) (43,755) Attributable to: Owners of the parent 20,229 4.6 (23,434) (7.2) (43,663) Non-controlling interests 66 (26) (92) Profit (Loss) for the period 20,295 4.6 (23,460) (7.2) (43,755) Earnings (Loss) per share: Basic earnings (Loss) per share (Yen) 51.85 (63.83) Diluted earnings (Loss) per share (Yen) 51.66 (63.83) -9- Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Changes (from April 1, 2019 (from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019) to December 31, 2020) Profit (Loss) for the period 20,295 (23,460) (43,755) Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Gain (loss) on financial assets measured at fair value through 4,960 32,350 27,390 other comprehensive income Share of other comprehensive income of investments 7 (2) (9) accounted for using the equity method Total of items that will not be reclassified subsequently to 4,967 32,348 27,381 profit or loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (2,009) 1,217 3,227 Effective portion of the change in fair value on cash flow hedges (229) (205) 24 Share of other comprehensive income of investments (47) 37 84 accounted for using the equity method Total of items that may be reclassified subsequently to (2,285) 1,050 3,335 profit or loss Other comprehensive income, net of taxes 2,682 33,398 30,716 Total comprehensive income for the period 22,977 9,938 (13,039) Attributable to: Owners of the parent 22,971 9,978 (12,993) Non-controlling interests 6 (40) (46) Total comprehensive income for the period 22,977 9,938 (13,039) -10- (3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Millions of yen) Equity attributable to owners of the parent Other components of equity Gain (loss) Share of other on financial comprehensive Capital stock Capital surplus Treasury stock assets measured income of at fair value investments through other accounted for comprehensive using the income equity method As of April 1, 2019 65,476 81,424 (13,044) 8,544 (835) Profit (Loss) for the period － － － － － Other comprehensive income － － － 4,993 (40) Total comprehensive income for the － － － 4,993 (40) period Dividends － － － － － Acquisition and disposal of － (0) (24,003) － － treasury stock － － － Share-based payments 252 44 Changes in the ownership interest － － － － － in subsidiaries Transfer from other components － － － (1,695) － of equity to retained earnings Total transactions with owners － 252 (23,959) (1,695) － As of December 31, 2019 65,476 81,676 (37,003) 11,843 (875) As of April 1, 2020 65,476 46,369 (17,639) 1,108 (964) Profit (Loss) for the period － － － － － Other comprehensive income － － － 32,386 35 Total comprehensive income for the － － － 32,386 35 period Dividends － － － － － Acquisition and disposal of － (0) (1) － － treasury stock － － － Share-based payments 159 49 Changes in the ownership interest － － － － － in subsidiaries Transfer from other components － － － (3,316) － of equity to retained earnings Total transactions with owners － 159 48 (3,316) － As of December 31, 2020 65,476 46,528 (17,590) 30,178 (929) -11- (Millions of yen) Equity attributable to owners of the parent Other components of equity Non- Exchange Effective Retained controlling Total equity differences on portion of the Total interests translation of change in fair Total earnings foreign value on cash operations flow hedges As of April 1, 2019 (27,723) 21 (19,992) 502,056 615,920 806 616,726 Profit (Loss) for the period － － － 20,229 20,229 66 20,295 Other comprehensive (1,982) (229) 2,742 － 2,742 (60) 2,682 income Total comprehensive (1,982) (229) 2,742 20,229 22,971 6 22,977 income for the period Dividends － － － (23,576) (23,576) (42) (23,618) Acquisition and － － － － (24,003) － (24,003) disposal of treasury stock － － － － － Share-based payments 295 295 Changes in the － － － － － 34 34 ownership interest in subsidiaries Transfer from other － － (1,695) 1,695 － － － components of equity to retained earnings Total transactions with － － (1,695) (21,881) (47,283) (8) (47,291) owners As of December 31, 2019 (29,705) (207) (18,944) 500,404 591,608 803 592,411 As of April 1, 2020 (39,699) 53 (39,502) 485,948 540,652 1,108 541,760 Profit (Loss) for the period － － － (23,434) (23,434) (26) (23,460) Other comprehensive 1,196 (205) 33,412 － 33,412 (14) 33,398 income Total comprehensive 1,196 (205) 33,412 (23,434) 9,978 (40) 9,938 income for the period Dividends － － － (7,343) (7,343) (43) (7,386) Acquisition and － － － － (1) － (1) disposal of treasury stock － － － － － Share-based payments 208 208 Changes in the － － － － － 10 10 ownership interest in subsidiaries Transfer from other － － (3,316) 3,316 － － － components of equity to retained earnings Total transactions with － － (3,316) (4,027) (7,135) (33) (7,168) owners As of December 31, 2020 (38,503) (151) (9,406) 458,487 543,495 1,035 544,530 -12- (4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 (from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019) to December 31, 2020) Cash flows from operating activities: Profit before (loss) income taxes 25,918 (27,931) Depreciation and amortization 25,416 20,997 Impairment losses 161 18,868 Interest and dividend income (3,258) (2,386) Share of the (profit) loss of investments accounted for using the equity method (1,468) (1,411) Losses (gains) on sales of property, plant and equipment (4,120) (135) Interest expenses 1,332 978 Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables 16,550 9,326 Decrease (increase) in inventories (15,861) 418 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (20,966) (11,850) Increase (decrease) in advances received 8,444 7,271 Increase (decrease) in provisions (144) (706) Others, net (528) (1,867) Subtotal 31,477 11,571 Interest and dividend income received 3,778 2,554 Interest expenses paid (992) (781) Income taxes (paid) refund (14,187) (1,790) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 20,076 11,554 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (14,693) (12,169) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 4,396 546 Purchase of intangible assets (4,353) (4,045) Purchase of investment securities (6,594) (842) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 5,293 13,459 Transfer to time deposits (743) － Proceeds from withdrawal from time deposits 745 1,857 Others, net 579 116 Net cash provided (used) in investing activities (15,371) (1,078) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable (2,250) － Repayments of long-term loans payable (200) － Repayments of lease liabilities (5,341) (5,543) Proceeds from issuance of bonds － 19,894 Cash dividends paid (23,307) (7,242) Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests (42) (43) Purchase of treasury shares (24,003) (1) Others, net 60 (21) Net cash provided (used) in financing activities (55,083) 7,044 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,817) 831 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (54,195) 18,351 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 411,055 324,034 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 356,860 342,385 -13- Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(Note regarding Going Concern Assumption) Not applicable (Segment Information) (1) Outline of Reportable Business Segments The business segments that the Group reports are the business units for which the Company is able to obtain respective financial information separately for the Board of Directors to conduct periodic investigations to determine distribution of management resources and evaluate the Group's business results. In consideration of the similarity of economic characteristics, the Group integrated its business divisions into three reportable segments consisting of the Imaging Products Business, the Precision Equipment Business, and the Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business provides products and services of imaging products and its peripheral domain, such as digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras and interchangeable camera lenses. The Precision Equipment Business provides products and services with regard to the FPD lithography system and semiconductor lithography system. The Healthcare Business provides products and services for bioscience and ophthalmic diagnosis fields, such as biological microscopes, cell culture observation systems, and ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices. (Regarding Revision of Reportable Business Segments) Since April 1, 2020, there has been a business transfer in order to expand the business related to semiconductor lithography. In accordance with this business transfer, the business for semiconductor-related products within Industrial Metrology and Others, which are operations not included in the reportable segments, has been integrated to the Precision Equipment Business from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The segment information for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 has been prepared based on the revised business segments. (2) Information on Reportable Business Segments Profit or loss of reportable segments is based on operating profit. The intersegment revenues are based on current market prices. Information on revenue and profit (loss) by reportable segments is as follows. -14- For the Nine Months ended December 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) Imaging Precision Industrial Reconciliation Healthcare Metrology and Total Consolidated Products Equipment (Note2) Others (Note1) Revenue External customers 189,062 170,248 46,592 38,560 444,462 － 444,462 Intersegment 676 583 151 44,545 45,956 (45,956) － Total 189,738 170,831 46,743 83,105 490,417 (45,956) 444,462 Segment profit (loss) 1,216 36,704 (1,686) 2,772 39,006 (17,438) 21,569 Finance income 4,508 Finance costs (1,626) Shares of the profit of investments 1,468 accounted for using the equity method Profit (loss) before income taxes 25,918 Notes: 1. The "Industrial Metrology and Others" category consists of operations not included in the reportable segments such as the Industrial Metrology Business, the Glass Business, and the Customized Products Business. 2. Regarding segment profit (loss), reconciliation is made between segment profit (loss) and operating profit reported in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. Reconciliation of segment profit (loss) includes elimination of intersegment transactions of minus 1,814 million yen, cumulative translation differences of minus 1,753 million yen reclassified to profit or loss due to the liquidation of a foreign subsidiary, and corporate profit (loss) of minus 13,871 million yen. Out of the corporate profit (loss) of minus 13,871 million yen, gains from sales of land of 3,888 million yen are recognized in "Other income" reported in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. The main components of corporate profit (loss) are fundamental research expenses, general and administrative expenses of headquarter functions, expenses incurred to establish new business, and other income or expenses that cannot be attributed to any segments. For the Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Imaging Precision Industrial Reconciliation Healthcare Metrology and Total Consolidated Products Equipment (Note2) Others (Note1) Revenue External customers 116,770 130,433 42,809 36,247 326,258 － 326,258 Intersegment 467 540 110 39,097 40,214 (40,214) － Total 117,237 130,973 42,919 75,344 366,473 (40,214) 326,258 Segment profit (loss) (28,031) 6,117 (1,669) (1,532) (25,114) (11,648) (36,762) Finance income 10,036 Finance costs (2,616) Shares of the profit of investments 1,411 accounted for using the equity method Profit (loss) before income taxes (27,931) Other items: Impairment losses (Note3) 15,621 － － 3,247 18,868 － 18,868 Notes: 1. The "Industrial Metrology and Others" category consists of operations not included in the reportable segments such as the Industrial Metrology Business, the Glass Business, and the Customized Products Business. Regarding segment profit (loss), reconciliation is made between segment profit (loss) and operating profit reported in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. Reconciliation of segment profit (loss) includes elimination of intersegment transactions of 1,525 million yen and corporate profit (loss) of minus 13,173 million yen. The main components of corporate profit (loss) are fundamental research expenses, general and administrative expenses of headquarter functions, expenses incurred to establish new business, and other income or expenses that cannot be attributed to any segments. The main components of the impairment losses are described in "Impairment Losses." -15- (Impairment Losses) Impairment Losses of Non-financial Assets For the nine months ended December 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets of 18,868 million yen are recognized in total for the nine months ended December 31, 2020. Impairment losses of 15,498 million yen for the Imaging Products Business and 2,603 million yen for the Industrial Metrology and Others are recognized, as some of the manufacturing subsidiaries located mainly in Thailand and Japan recognize impairment losses. The Group reviewed the future plan for the Imaging Products Business that took into consideration the acceleration of the shrinking trend of the digital camera market due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. Due to the change of the plan, as a result of measuring the recoverable amount of the cash-generating units in which impairment was indicated, the recoverable amount is lower than the carrying amount of non-current assets, and impairment losses are recognized. In addition, as a result of investigating the future prospects of non-current assets, the Company and consolidated subsidiaries located in Japan have reduced the carrying amount of idle assets that did not have an expected specific use in the future to its recoverable amount and recognize impairment losses of 123 million yen for the Imaging Products Business and 644 million yen for the Industrial Metrology and Others. The recoverable amount is mainly based on the fair value less costs of disposal. Impairment losses are recognized in "Other expenses" in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. (Contingent Liabilities) (Litigation) The Company and its group companies are exposed throughout their business activities to the possibility of being involved in a contentious case, becoming a defendant in a lawsuit, and being the object of inquiries by government agencies, in Japan and overseas. The Company and its group companies examine the possibility of recognizing a provision for the obligation arising from a contentious case or a lawsuit, when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. The Company's subsidiary in India (hereinafter referred as "Subsidiary in India") was inquired by the Indian Tax Authority regarding the import of the Company's digital cameras, and in October 2016, the imposition was confirmed in relation to the customs duty, interest, and penalty concerning those products. In January 2017, the Subsidiary in India appealed to the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal; however, the appeal was dismissed in December 2017. To object to this decision, in January 2018, the Subsidiary in India filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of India, which was admitted in March 2018 for the final hearing and decision. As it is currently unable to forecast the final decision, the provision is not recognized in accordance with the aforementioned accounting policy. In regard to any other cases, no significant impact on the Company's consolidated performance and financial position is expected at this point in time. -16- Attachments Original document

