Nikon : Third Quarter of the Year Ending March 2021 Financial Results/Financial and Business Data

02/04/2021 | 03:52am EST
February 4, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results of the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 (IFRS)

Corporate Name: NIKON CORPORATION

Securities code number: 7731Stock exchange listings: Tokyo

Representative: Toshikazu Umatate, Representative Director, President

Contact: Tetsuya Okumura, General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division

Tel: +81-3-6433-3626

URL: https://www.nikon.com

Date for the filing of the quarterly Securities Report: February 4, 2021

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Information meeting for quarterly financial results to be held: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest millions of yen)

1. Consolidated Results of the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage represents comparison changes to the same period the previous year)

Profit

Total

Revenue

Operating Profit

Profit before

Attributable

Comprehensive

Income Taxes

to Owners

Income for the

of the Parent

Period

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

326,258

(26.6)

(36,762)

(27,931)

(23,434)

9,938

(56.7)

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

444,462

(15.5)

21,569

(59.0)

25,918

(54.5)

20,229

(50.4)

22,977

(31.7)

Basic Earnings

Diluted Earnings

per Share

per Share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

(63.83)

(63.83)

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

51.85

51.66

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity Attributable

Ratio of Equity

Attributable to

Total Assets

Total Equity

to Owners of the

Owners of the Parent

Parent

to Total Assets

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of December 31, 2020

1,021,029

544,530

543,495

53.2

As of March 31, 2020

1,005,881

541,760

540,652

53.7

2. Dividends

Dividend per Share

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Year-end

Annual

ended

ended

ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

30.00

10.00

40.00

Year ending March 31, 2021

10.00

Year ending March 31, 2021

10.00

20.00

(Planned)

(Note) Revision of cash dividend forecast from the latest announcement: None

-1-

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Percentage represents comparison changes to the same period the previous year)

Basic Earnings

Profit before

Profit Attributable

per Share

Revenue

Operating Profit

to Owners of the

Attributable to

Income Taxes

Parent

Owners of the

Parent

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Full year

450,000

(23.9)

(65,000)

(60,000)

(42,000)

(114.40)

(Note) Revision of forecast from the latest announcement: None

4. Others

(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Current Fiscal Year: None

(Note) This refers to the presence or absence of specified subsidiaries, which accompany changes in scope of consolidation in the period under review.

  1. Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than the above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  3. Number of shares issued (Common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued as of the term end (Including treasury stock):

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

378,336,521 shares

Year ended March 31, 2020

378,336,521 shares

2. Number of treasury stock as of the term end:

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

11,186,384 shares

Year ended March 31, 2020

11,216,862 shares

3. Average number of shares during the term (Quarterly total):

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

367,136,028 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

390,135,994 shares

※This report is out of scope of the quarterly review procedure by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

※Appropriate use of business forecasts; other special items

Performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements included in this report are based on information currently available and on certain assumptions deemed rational at the time of this report's release. Due to various circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such statements.

-2-

Contents

1. Performance and Financial Position ………………………………………………………………………… 4

(1) Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Operating Results

………………………………… 4

(2) Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Financial Position

……………………………………… 5

(3) Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Financial Forecasts

…………………………………… 6

2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………………………… 7

(1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ………………………………………………… 7

(2) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income …………………… 9

(3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ……………………………………………… 11

(4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

……………………………………………………… 13

(5) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

……………………………………………… 14

(Note regarding Going Concern Assumption) …………………………………………………………………

14

(Segment Information)

…………………………………………………………………………………………… 14

(Impairment Losses)

…………………………………………………………………………………………… 16

(Contingent Liabilities)

…………………………………………………………………………………………… 16

-3-

1. Performance and Financial Position

  1. Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Operating Results
    During the nine months ended December 31, 2020, in the Imaging Products Business, the shrinkage trend of the

digital camera market persisted, although signs of recovery were seen in the market conditions that were worsened by the spread of COVID-19. In the Precision Equipment Business, capital investments were solid for both mid-to-small size and large-size panels in the FPD-related field. Capital investments in the semiconductor-related field were on a recovery trend. In the Healthcare Business, market conditions generally remained dull in both the bioscience field and the ophthalmic diagnosis field due to the spread of COVID-19, but there have also been some recent signs of recovery.

Under these circumstances, during the nine months ended December 31, 2020, revenue fell by 118,203 million yen (26.6%) year on year to 326,258 million yen. The Group recorded an operating loss of 36,762 million yen (operating profit of 21,569 million yen was posted in the same period of the previous fiscal year), loss before income taxes of27,931 million yen (profit before income taxes of 25,918 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of the parent of23,434 million yen (profit attributable to owners of the parent of 20,229 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Group recorded an operating profit of 9,873 million yen.

Performance by segment is as follows.

As stated in "2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (5) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Segment Information)," there has been a revision within the reportable business segments from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The following year-on-year comparisons are made with the figures prepared based on the revised business segments for the same period of the previous year.

In the Imaging Products Business, the Group made efforts to expand sales of mid- to high-end products for the professional and hobbyist segments by launching the Z 7II and Z 6II, full-frame mirrorless cameras of new products in the Z series, and by expanding the product line-up of interchangeable lenses for mirrorless cameras. Nevertheless, unit sales of digital cameras overall fell amidst the shrinking market, resulting in decreased revenue and profits.

In the Precision Equipment Business, although the resumption of installation work in July led to increase the unit sales during the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, both revenue and profit fell due to the decline in unit sales by factors such as the travel restrictions caused by the spread of COVID-19 during the nine months ended December 31, 2020 in the FPD lithography system field. In the semiconductor lithography system field, unit sales declined due to factors such as the Group's major customer being at their shifting point of investment, resulting in revenue decreased. In addition, disposal and write-down of some equipment were recorded, resulting in profit decreased.

In the Healthcare Business, revenue and profits increased for the three months ended December 31, 2020 because the bioscience field was steady and the ophthalmic diagnosis field was strong from October. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, however, revenue fell due to the material impact of the spread of COVID-19 in the first half of the fiscal year, while operating loss for the entire business was at the same level as that of the same period of the previous fiscal year.

-4-

(2) Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Financial Position

The balance of total assets as of December 31, 2020 increased 15,148 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,021,029 million yen. This was mainly because while increases were seen in other current financial assets included in non-current assets by 41,776 million yen due to factors such as increases in fair value of investment securities, cash and cash equivalents increases by 18,351 million yen, decreases were seen in property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, goodwill and intangible assets by 21,624 million yen, deferred tax assets by 9,505 million and in trade and other receivables by 9,052 million yen.

The balance of total liabilities as of December 31, 2020 increased 12,378 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 476,499 million yen. This was primarily because while increases were seen in bonds and borrowings included in non-current liabilities by 18,768 million mainly due to issue of corporate bonds and increase of 5,518 million yen in advances received, trade and other payables fell by 10,246 million yen.

The balance of total equity as of December 31, 2020 increased 2,770 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 544,530 million yen. This was mainly because while other components of equity rose by 30,096 million yen due to factors such as increases in fair value of investment securities, retained earnings fell by 27,461 million yen, primarily as a result of posting loss attributable to owners of the parent and also dividends paid.

During the nine months ended December 31, 2020, for the cash flows from operating activities, net cash of 11,554 million yen was provided in operating activities, as depreciation and amortization of 20,997 million yen, impairment losses of 18,868 million yen were posted, decreases were seen in trade and other receivables and increases were seen advance received. However on the contrary, loss before taxes were posted, trade and other payables decreased. (Net cash of 20,076 million yen was provided in the same period of the previous year).

For the cash flows from investing activities, net cash used in investing activities was 1,078 million yen, primarily owing to the purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, in spite of the proceeds from sales of investment securities of 13,459 million yen. (Net cash of 15,371 million yen was used in the same period of the previous year).

For the cash flows from financing activities, net cash provided in financing activities was 7,044 million yen, due to proceeds from the issuance of bonds of 19,894 million yen, in spite of the repayments of lease obligations and payment of dividends. (Net cash of 55,083 million yen was used in the same period of the previous year).

In addition, the effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents increased 831 million yen.

As a result of the above, the balance of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 rose by 18,351 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 342,385 million yen.

-5-

(3) Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Financial Forecasts

Regarding the business environment for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, in the Imaging Products Business, the digital camera market is forecast to continue to shrink. In the Precision Equipment Business, capital investments for mid-to-small size and large-size panels are expected to be steady in the FPD-related field, although the spread of COVID-19 is likely to have a lingering impact. The semiconductor-related field is expected to continue its recovery trend. In the Healthcare Business, although there is expected to be a major impact from the spread of COVID-19, both the bioscience field and the ophthalmic diagnosis field are expected to continue their recovery trend toward the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

The consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is revised as stated in the "Notice Regarding the Recognition of Disposal and Write-Down of Inventory and Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021," announced on January 29, 2021.

-6-

2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020

Changes

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

324,034

342,385

18,351

Trade and other receivables

87,779

78,727

(9,052)

Inventories

246,530

245,191

(1,339)

Other current financial assets

2,901

869

(2,032)

Other current assets

15,960

15,470

(490)

Total current assets

677,203

682,642

5,438

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

106,369

89,499

(16,870)

Right-of-use assets

15,265

13,023

(2,242)

Goodwill and intangible assets

46,895

44,382

(2,512)

Net defined benefit assets

4,624

4,617

(7)

Investments accounted for using the equity method

10,002

10,960

959

Other non-current financial assets

84,068

125,844

41,776

Deferred tax assets

58,890

49,384

(9,505)

Other non-current assets

2,564

677

(1,887)

Total non-current assets

328,677

338,387

9,710

Total assets

1,005,881

1,021,029

15,148

-7-

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020

Changes

LIABILITIES / EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

68,856

58,609

(10,246)

Bonds and borrowings

20,950

20,947

(3)

Income tax payables

1,845

3,316

1,471

Advances received

175,894

181,413

5,518

Provisions

5,161

4,390

(771)

Other current financial liabilities

27,210

27,662

452

Other current liabilities

30,238

29,597

(641)

Total current liabilities

330,154

325,934

(4,221)

Non-current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings

102,778

121,546

18,768

Net defined benefit liabilities

11,047

10,094

(954)

Provisions

4,989

5,089

100

Deferred tax liabilities

3,589

3,158

(431)

Other non-current financial liabilities

9,232

8,474

(757)

Other non-current liabilities

2,332

2,205

(127)

Total non-current liabilities

133,966

150,565

16,599

Total liabilities

464,121

476,499

12,378

EQUITY

Capital stock

65,476

65,476

Capital surplus

46,369

46,528

159

Treasury stock

(17,639)

(17,590)

48

Other components of equity

(39,502)

(9,406)

30,096

Retained earnings

485,948

458,487

(27,461)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

540,652

543,495

2,843

Non-controlling interests

1,108

1,035

(73)

Total equity

541,760

544,530

2,770

Total liabilities and equity

1,005,881

1,021,029

15,148

-8-

  1. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

Changes

(from April 1, 2019

(from April 1, 2020

to December 31, 2019)

to December 31, 2020)

Ratio to

Ratio to

(Millions of yen)

revenue

(Millions of yen)

revenue

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(%)

Revenue

444,462

100.0

326,258

100.0

(118,203)

Cost of sales

(270,953)

(61.0)

(211,656)

(64.9)

59,298

Gross profit

173,508

39.0

114,603

35.1

(58,906)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(154,318)

(132,074)

22,244

Other income

5,941

2,624

(3,317)

Other expenses

(3,562)

(21,915)

(18,353)

Operating Profit (Loss)

21,569

4.9

(36,762)

(11.3)

(58,331)

Finance income

4,508

10,036

5,528

Finance costs

(1,626)

(2,616)

(990)

Share of the profit of investments

1,468

1,411

(57)

accounted for using the equity method

Profit (Loss) before income taxes

25,918

5.8

(27,931)

(8.6)

(53,849)

Income tax expenses

(5,623)

4,472

10,094

Profit (Loss) for the period

20,295

4.6

(23,460)

(7.2)

(43,755)

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

20,229

4.6

(23,434)

(7.2)

(43,663)

Non-controlling interests

66

(26)

(92)

Profit (Loss) for the period

20,295

4.6

(23,460)

(7.2)

(43,755)

Earnings (Loss) per share:

Basic earnings (Loss) per share (Yen)

51.85

(63.83)

Diluted earnings (Loss) per share (Yen)

51.66

(63.83)

-9-

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

Changes

(from April 1, 2019

(from April 1, 2020

to December 31, 2019)

to December 31, 2020)

Profit (Loss) for the period

20,295

(23,460)

(43,755)

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Gain (loss) on financial assets measured at fair value through

4,960

32,350

27,390

other comprehensive income

Share of other comprehensive income of investments

7

(2)

(9)

accounted for using the equity method

Total of items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

4,967

32,348

27,381

profit or loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(2,009)

1,217

3,227

Effective portion of the change in fair value on cash flow hedges

(229)

(205)

24

Share of other comprehensive income of investments

(47)

37

84

accounted for using the equity method

Total of items that may be reclassified subsequently to

(2,285)

1,050

3,335

profit or loss

Other comprehensive income, net of taxes

2,682

33,398

30,716

Total comprehensive income for the period

22,977

9,938

(13,039)

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

22,971

9,978

(12,993)

Non-controlling interests

6

(40)

(46)

Total comprehensive income for the period

22,977

9,938

(13,039)

-10-

(3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other components of equity

Gain (loss)

Share of other

on financial

comprehensive

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Treasury stock

assets measured

income of

at fair value

investments

through other

accounted for

comprehensive

using the

income

equity method

As of April 1, 2019

65,476

81,424

(13,044)

8,544

(835)

Profit (Loss) for the period

Other comprehensive income

4,993

(40)

Total comprehensive income for the

4,993

(40)

period

Dividends

Acquisition and disposal of

(0)

(24,003)

treasury stock

Share-based payments

252

44

Changes in the ownership interest

in subsidiaries

Transfer from other components

(1,695)

of equity to retained earnings

Total transactions with owners

252

(23,959)

(1,695)

As of December 31, 2019

65,476

81,676

(37,003)

11,843

(875)

As of April 1, 2020

65,476

46,369

(17,639)

1,108

(964)

Profit (Loss) for the period

Other comprehensive income

32,386

35

Total comprehensive income for the

32,386

35

period

Dividends

Acquisition and disposal of

(0)

(1)

treasury stock

Share-based payments

159

49

Changes in the ownership interest

in subsidiaries

Transfer from other components

(3,316)

of equity to retained earnings

Total transactions with owners

159

48

(3,316)

As of December 31, 2020

65,476

46,528

(17,590)

30,178

(929)

-11-

(Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other components of equity

Non-

Exchange

Effective

Retained

controlling

Total equity

differences on

portion of the

Total

interests

translation of

change in fair

Total

earnings

foreign

value on cash

operations

flow hedges

As of April 1, 2019

(27,723)

21

(19,992)

502,056

615,920

806

616,726

Profit (Loss) for the period

20,229

20,229

66

20,295

Other comprehensive

(1,982)

(229)

2,742

2,742

(60)

2,682

income

Total comprehensive

(1,982)

(229)

2,742

20,229

22,971

6

22,977

income for the period

Dividends

(23,576)

(23,576)

(42)

(23,618)

Acquisition and

(24,003)

(24,003)

disposal of treasury stock

Share-based payments

295

295

Changes in the

34

34

ownership interest in

subsidiaries

Transfer from other

(1,695)

1,695

components of equity

to retained earnings

Total transactions with

(1,695)

(21,881)

(47,283)

(8)

(47,291)

owners

As of December 31, 2019

(29,705)

(207)

(18,944)

500,404

591,608

803

592,411

As of April 1, 2020

(39,699)

53

(39,502)

485,948

540,652

1,108

541,760

Profit (Loss) for the period

(23,434)

(23,434)

(26)

(23,460)

Other comprehensive

1,196

(205)

33,412

33,412

(14)

33,398

income

Total comprehensive

1,196

(205)

33,412

(23,434)

9,978

(40)

9,938

income for the period

Dividends

(7,343)

(7,343)

(43)

(7,386)

Acquisition and

(1)

(1)

disposal of treasury stock

Share-based payments

208

208

Changes in the

10

10

ownership interest in

subsidiaries

Transfer from other

(3,316)

3,316

components of equity

to retained earnings

Total transactions with

(3,316)

(4,027)

(7,135)

(33)

(7,168)

owners

As of December 31, 2020

(38,503)

(151)

(9,406)

458,487

543,495

1,035

544,530

-12-

(4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

(from April 1, 2019

(from April 1, 2020

to December 31, 2019)

to December 31, 2020)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit before (loss) income taxes

25,918

(27,931)

Depreciation and amortization

25,416

20,997

Impairment losses

161

18,868

Interest and dividend income

(3,258)

(2,386)

Share of the (profit) loss of investments accounted for using the equity method

(1,468)

(1,411)

Losses (gains) on sales of property, plant and equipment

(4,120)

(135)

Interest expenses

1,332

978

Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables

16,550

9,326

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(15,861)

418

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

(20,966)

(11,850)

Increase (decrease) in advances received

8,444

7,271

Increase (decrease) in provisions

(144)

(706)

Others, net

(528)

(1,867)

Subtotal

31,477

11,571

Interest and dividend income received

3,778

2,554

Interest expenses paid

(992)

(781)

Income taxes (paid) refund

(14,187)

(1,790)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

20,076

11,554

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(14,693)

(12,169)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

4,396

546

Purchase of intangible assets

(4,353)

(4,045)

Purchase of investment securities

(6,594)

(842)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

5,293

13,459

Transfer to time deposits

(743)

Proceeds from withdrawal from time deposits

745

1,857

Others, net

579

116

Net cash provided (used) in investing activities

(15,371)

(1,078)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

(2,250)

Repayments of long-term loans payable

(200)

Repayments of lease liabilities

(5,341)

(5,543)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

19,894

Cash dividends paid

(23,307)

(7,242)

Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(42)

(43)

Purchase of treasury shares

(24,003)

(1)

Others, net

60

(21)

Net cash provided (used) in financing activities

(55,083)

7,044

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3,817)

831

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(54,195)

18,351

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

411,055

324,034

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

356,860

342,385

-13-

  1. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
    (Note regarding Going Concern Assumption) Not applicable

(Segment Information)

(1) Outline of Reportable Business Segments

The business segments that the Group reports are the business units for which the Company is able to obtain respective financial information separately for the Board of Directors to conduct periodic investigations to determine distribution of management resources and evaluate the Group's business results.

In consideration of the similarity of economic characteristics, the Group integrated its business divisions into three reportable segments consisting of the Imaging Products Business, the Precision Equipment Business, and the Healthcare Business.

The Imaging Products Business provides products and services of imaging products and its peripheral domain, such as digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras and interchangeable camera lenses. The Precision Equipment Business provides products and services with regard to the FPD lithography system and semiconductor lithography system. The Healthcare Business provides products and services for bioscience and ophthalmic diagnosis fields, such as biological microscopes, cell culture observation systems, and ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices.

(Regarding Revision of Reportable Business Segments)

Since April 1, 2020, there has been a business transfer in order to expand the business related to semiconductor lithography. In accordance with this business transfer, the business for semiconductor-related products within Industrial Metrology and Others, which are operations not included in the reportable segments, has been integrated to the Precision Equipment Business from the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The segment information for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 has been prepared based on the revised business segments.

(2) Information on Reportable Business Segments

Profit or loss of reportable segments is based on operating profit. The intersegment revenues are based on current market prices.

Information on revenue and profit (loss) by reportable segments is as follows.

-14-

For the Nine Months ended December 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Imaging

Precision

Industrial

Reconciliation

Healthcare

Metrology and

Total

Consolidated

Products

Equipment

(Note2)

Others (Note1)

Revenue

External customers

189,062

170,248

46,592

38,560

444,462

444,462

Intersegment

676

583

151

44,545

45,956

(45,956)

Total

189,738

170,831

46,743

83,105

490,417

(45,956)

444,462

Segment profit (loss)

1,216

36,704

(1,686)

2,772

39,006

(17,438)

21,569

Finance income

4,508

Finance costs

(1,626)

Shares of the profit of investments

1,468

accounted for using the equity method

Profit (loss) before income taxes

25,918

Notes: 1. The "Industrial Metrology and Others" category consists of operations not included in the reportable segments such as the Industrial Metrology Business, the Glass Business, and the Customized Products Business.

2. Regarding segment profit (loss), reconciliation is made between segment profit (loss) and operating profit reported in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. Reconciliation of segment profit (loss) includes elimination of intersegment transactions of minus 1,814 million yen, cumulative translation differences of minus 1,753 million yen reclassified to profit or loss due to the liquidation of a foreign subsidiary, and corporate profit (loss) of minus 13,871 million yen. Out of the corporate profit (loss) of minus 13,871 million yen, gains from sales of land of 3,888 million yen are recognized in "Other income" reported in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. The main components of corporate profit (loss) are fundamental research expenses, general and administrative expenses of headquarter functions, expenses incurred to establish new business, and other income or expenses that cannot be attributed to any segments.

For the Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Imaging

Precision

Industrial

Reconciliation

Healthcare

Metrology and

Total

Consolidated

Products

Equipment

(Note2)

Others (Note1)

Revenue

External customers

116,770

130,433

42,809

36,247

326,258

326,258

Intersegment

467

540

110

39,097

40,214

(40,214)

Total

117,237

130,973

42,919

75,344

366,473

(40,214)

326,258

Segment profit (loss)

(28,031)

6,117

(1,669)

(1,532)

(25,114)

(11,648)

(36,762)

Finance income

10,036

Finance costs

(2,616)

Shares of the profit of investments

1,411

accounted for using the equity method

Profit (loss) before income taxes

(27,931)

Other items:

Impairment losses (Note3)

15,621

3,247

18,868

18,868

Notes: 1. The "Industrial Metrology and Others" category consists of operations not included in the reportable segments such as the Industrial Metrology Business, the Glass Business, and the Customized Products Business.

  1. Regarding segment profit (loss), reconciliation is made between segment profit (loss) and operating profit reported in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. Reconciliation of segment profit (loss) includes elimination of intersegment transactions of 1,525 million yen and corporate profit (loss) of minus 13,173 million yen. The main components of corporate profit (loss) are fundamental research expenses, general and administrative expenses of headquarter functions, expenses incurred to establish new business, and other income or expenses that cannot be attributed to any segments.
  2. The main components of the impairment losses are described in "Impairment Losses."

-15-

(Impairment Losses)

Impairment Losses of Non-financial Assets

For the nine months ended December 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets of 18,868 million yen are recognized in total for the nine months ended December 31, 2020.

Impairment losses of 15,498 million yen for the Imaging Products Business and 2,603 million yen for the Industrial Metrology and Others are recognized, as some of the manufacturing subsidiaries located mainly in Thailand and Japan recognize impairment losses. The Group reviewed the future plan for the Imaging Products Business that took into consideration the acceleration of the shrinking trend of the digital camera market due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. Due to the change of the plan, as a result of measuring the recoverable amount of the cash-generating units in which impairment was indicated, the recoverable amount is lower than the carrying amount of non-current assets, and impairment losses are recognized.

In addition, as a result of investigating the future prospects of non-current assets, the Company and consolidated subsidiaries located in Japan have reduced the carrying amount of idle assets that did not have an expected specific use in the future to its recoverable amount and recognize impairment losses of 123 million yen for the Imaging Products Business and 644 million yen for the Industrial Metrology and Others.

The recoverable amount is mainly based on the fair value less costs of disposal.

Impairment losses are recognized in "Other expenses" in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss.

(Contingent Liabilities)

(Litigation)

The Company and its group companies are exposed throughout their business activities to the possibility of being involved in a contentious case, becoming a defendant in a lawsuit, and being the object of inquiries by government agencies, in Japan and overseas. The Company and its group companies examine the possibility of recognizing a provision for the obligation arising from a contentious case or a lawsuit, when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation.

The Company's subsidiary in India (hereinafter referred as "Subsidiary in India") was inquired by the Indian Tax Authority regarding the import of the Company's digital cameras, and in October 2016, the imposition was confirmed in relation to the customs duty, interest, and penalty concerning those products. In January 2017, the Subsidiary in India appealed to the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal; however, the appeal was dismissed in December 2017. To object to this decision, in January 2018, the Subsidiary in India filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of India, which was admitted in March 2018 for the final hearing and decision. As it is currently unable to forecast the final decision, the provision is not recognized in accordance with the aforementioned accounting policy.

In regard to any other cases, no significant impact on the Company's consolidated performance and financial position is expected at this point in time.

-16-

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 08:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
