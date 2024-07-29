Tokyo - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) and Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (Nikon Advanced Manufacturing), the global headquarters of Advanced Manufacturing business unit located in California, U.S., are pleased to announce the inauguration of the Nikon AM Technology Center in Long Beach, California. This cutting-edge, 90,000-square-foot facility marks the next critical step in the Nikon Vision 2030 plan, aiming to revolutionize manufacturing and establish digital manufacturing (DM) as a growth pillar for Nikon. Strategically located to serve aviation, aerospace, and defense clients, the facility is already operational, setting new benchmarks in advanced manufacturing.

The Nikon AM Technology Center consolidates a diverse and specialized global team dedicated to driving success for Nikon and its customers. The center houses Nikon AM Synergy Inc. (Nikon AM Synergy), the rebranded and reorganized former Morf3D Inc., operating within an ultra-secure environment. It will work in synergy with the upcoming Nikon SLM Solutions Studios, and Nikon Research and Development. Nikon Research and Development at the center will focus on developing proprietary Nikon technologies, including directed energy deposition (DED) solutions, as well as engineering innovations, demonstrations, and next-generation system development. The facility is equipped with leading-edge metallurgy and metrology capabilities to support Nikon Advanced Manufacturing's business initiatives.

Offering a holistic and customer-centric approach, the Nikon AM Technology Center provides comprehensive Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) services, engineering and manufacturing solutions, as well as prototyping and production capabilities. These services are designed to meet critical customer needs for adoption, scaling, and supply chain capacity. Core principles of the center include collaboration, partnership, and flexibility, with production capabilities available both on-site and at customer locations, including contract manufacturers (CMs), as Nikon is actively engaged in supporting and partnering with CMs. The center will leverage the industry's most advanced large and ultra-large format laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) tools from Nikon SLM Solutions AG (Nikon SLM Solutions) and high-precision Nikon DED equipment, capable of handling a wide range of innovative and widely used alloys.

Nikon global assets within the Nikon AM Technology Center - Nikon AM Synergy, Nikon SLM Solutions, and Nikon organically developed products are key components of Nikon's Advanced Manufacturing business unit, established in 2023. Hamid Zarringhalam, CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing, commented, "In under a year, we have made significant strides toward revolutionizing the manufacturing landscape. Our global organization's concerted efforts, coupled with the trust and support of our partners and customers, enable us to harness our deep expertise and new acquisitions, with the values that Nikon is renowned for globally."

Address 3550 E Carson Street

Long Beach, California 90808 Purpose Cutting edge technology center containing Nikon Advanced Manufacturing units, Nikon AM Synergy, upcoming Nikon SLM Solutions Studios and Nikon organic AM products unit. Offers a variety of solutions and services aimed at accelerating customer adoption, scaling and supply chain in metal Additive Manufacturing Total Floor Space 90,000-square-foot

About Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc.

Founded in April 2023, in California, USA, Nikon Advanced Manufacturing (AM) Inc. is the global headquarters of the Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Business Unit. We pioneer digital manufacturing solutions for the aerospace and defense, automotive, aviation, energy sectors and beyond, by integrating human creativity with machine precision in a globally connected society to transform the future of manufacturing.

Leveraging more than a century of excellence in Nikon's opto-electronics and precision technologies alongside our global footprint, relentless commitment, and proven ability to scale, Nikon AM is synonymous with trust and innovation. Nikon AM will support its customers and partners long-term with cutting-edge, reliable solutions in additive manufacturing, precision subtractive processing, and other game-changing material processing technologies.

