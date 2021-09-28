Nikon : introduces the ECLIPSE Ci-L plus biological microscope, which helps reduce eye strain and is comfortable to operate

September 28, 2021

ECLIPSE Ci-L plus biological microscope

(configured with ergonomic binocular tube)

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the release of the ECLIPSE Ci-L plus biological microscope, which eliminates the need for light intensity adjustment after changing magnifications and has an ergonomic design that takes into account the physical strain incurred during extended observations.

Long term microscope users know all too well the issues of back and neck strain along with eye fatigue associated with operating and observing specimens under a microscope every day. To reduce these common fatigue problems, Nikon has designed the ECLIPSE Ci-L plus biological microscope with the intent of eliminating unnecessary operator movements while maintaining the high optical performance of the existing model, the ECLIPSE Ci-L. The ECLIPSE Ci-L plus enables users to concentrate on their observations and helps reduce fatigue associated with repetitive microscope operation.

Product Name ECLIPSE Ci-L plus biological microscope Release Date September 30, 2021

The Ci-L plus has a LIM (Light Intensity Management) feature that records the light intensity level of the LED illumination for each objective. The recorded light intensity is automatically reproduced when changing magnifications, eliminating the need to readjust the light intensity. This contributes to reducing eye strain by preventing sudden changes in brightness.

The Ci-L plus's ergonomic design makes intuitive operation possible, and enables the user to observe while sitting in a natural posture. The optional Ergonomic Binocular Tube allows adjustment of the inclination angle and extension of the eyepiece tube. The height of the stage handle, which is maneuvered frequently, is also adjustable. This allows the handle to be positioned at the optimal height for each observer, helping to reduce strain on the user's body and allowing for more comfort during extended observations.

* The angle and extension of the eyepiece tube cannot be changed for the trinocular tube and binocular tube.

A built-in display shows the objective magnification and the illumination brightness level. The position and design of the display enables users to easily view the display without changing their posture during observation. The Ci-L plus has been designed with a focus on operability.

When the Ci-L plus is used in combination with a microscope camera and NIS-Elements imaging software, as recommended by Nikon, the scale bar displayed on the PC monitor automatically adjusts with the magnification when the nosepiece is rotated, improving efficiency during observation.

* Camera and NIS-Elements are not for clinical use.

The Ci-L plus is equipped with an ECO mode, which automatically turns off the illumination after a certain period of inactivity, saving electricity and preventing the illumination from being left on.

Optical system CFI60 Infinity Optical System Illumination High luminescence white LED Illuminator Built-in fly-eye lens

LIM (Light Intensity Management) feature (auto intensity reproduction, with ECO mode*1 and Sleep mode*2) Eyepieces (F.O.V. mm) Sleeve diameter Φ 30 mm CFI 10X (22)

CFI 12.5X (16)

CFI 15X (14.5)

CFI UW 10X (25) Tubes (F.O.V.) Ergonomic Binocular Tube (22): inclination angle: 10-30 degree, Extension: up to 40 mm

Binocular Tube (22)

Trinocular Tube (25) Nosepiece Exclusive Intelligent Sextuple Nosepiece with Analyzer Slot (Included with Ci-L plus) Stage Manual stage Condenser Manual condenser Observation methods*3 Brightfield, epi-fluorescence, phase contrast, simple polarizing, sensitive color polarizing, darkfield Weight Approx. 13.30 kg (standard binocular set)

*1 Energy saving feature that turns off the illumination, and LCD to put it into a low power consumption state (sleep mode) after a certain period of inactivity.

Energy saving feature that turns off the illumination, and LCD to put it into a low power consumption state (sleep mode) after a certain period of inactivity. *2 Standby state with low power consumption, though it is always energized while the dedicated AC adapter is connected.

Standby state with low power consumption, though it is always energized while the dedicated AC adapter is connected. *3 Optional accessories are required for observations other than brightfield.

