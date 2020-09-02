Nikon : introduces the Golfer's Laser Rangefinder COOLSHOT 40i GII

September 2, 2020

TOKYO - Nikon Vision Co., Ltd., (Nikon Vision), a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation (Nikon), is pleased to announce the release of the COOLSHOT 40i GII Laser Rangefinder for golfers, a successor model to the COOLSHOT 40i.

The COOLSHOT 40i GII offers a greatly extended maximum measurement range compared to that of the COOLSHOT 40i to improve the ease of measurement to the flagstick. As well as this, a LOCKED ON function is employed which makes it clearly visible that the distance to the flagstick has been measured even with trees in the background.

So that it can be utilized in any situation such as for official competitions and practice sessions, the COOLSHOT 40i GII employs two measurement modes; golf mode (slope adjusted distance and actual distance) and actual distance mode (actual distance only). Operability is easy with a single press of the button to switch between modes. For practice, golf mode is useful to show a guide distance to how far you should hit the ball. For official competition, you can use actual distance mode which complies with official golf rules. When actual distance mode is set, an LED lamp (Actual Distance Indicator) blinks to inform the non-use of the Incline/Decline measurement function externally, so people around you can easily see that you are not using the function.

The COOLSHOT 40i GII is easy to use for all golf players.

* When intending to use a COOLSHOT in an official competition, make sure to check the local rules in advance.

COOLSHOT 40i GII

Measurement range: 7.5-1,460m/8-1,600 yd.

LOCKED ON Technology*: LOCKED ON sign informs you of the distance to the closest subject.

When measuring overlapping subjects, the distance to the closest subject is displayed with a LOCKED ON sign in the viewfinder. For example, on a golf course, it is clearly visible that the distance to the flagstick has been measured even with trees in the background.

Quick and stable measurement response regardless of distance - HYPER READ

Displays the measurement result in approx. 0.3 second

Golf mode displays the slope adjusted distance (Horizontal distance ± Height) which is a guide to how far you should hit the ball and useful when golfing on an uphill/downhill course - ID (incline/decline) Technology

Two measurement display modes: Actual distance mode and Golf mode (slope adjusted distance and actual distance mode) are employed. Switching between the two modes can be achieved easily with a single press of the button. Actual distance mode can be used for official golf competitions, and Golf mode displays a guide distance of how far to hit the ball.

Actual Distance Indicator is employed to indicate that the Incline/Decline measurement function (ID Technology) is not being utilised.

When using actual distance mode, the indicator blinks in green while power is on. Non-use of the Incline/Decline measurement function (ID Technology) can be confirmed by observers easily.

Single or continuous measurement (up to 8 seconds)

Single or continuous measurement (up to 8 seconds)

High-quality 6x monocular with multilayer coating for bright, clear images

Large ocular for easy viewing (18mm)

Long eye relief design affords eyeglass wearers easy viewing

Rainproof - JIS/IEC protection class 4 (IPX4) equivalent (under Nikon's testing conditions)

* Single measurements: When measuring overlapping subjects and the distance to the closest subject is displayed, the LOCKED ON sign appears.

Continuous measurement: When displayed figures shift to a closer subject, the LOCKED ON sign appears.

COOLSHOT 40i GII Measurement range (actual distance) 7.5-1,460m/8-1,600 yd. Distance display (increment) Actual distance (upper): Every 1m/yd.

Actual distance (lower): Every 0.5 m/yd.

Slope adjusted distance (lower): Every 0.2m/yd. Accuracy* (actual distance) ±0.75m/yd. (shorter than 700m/yd.)

±1.25m/yd. (700m/yd. and over, shorter than 1,000m/yd.)

±1.75m/yd. (1,000m/yd. and over) Magnification (x) 6 Effective objective diameter (mm) 21 Actual field of view (°) 7.5 Exit pupil (mm) 3.5 Eye relief (mm) 18.0 Dimensions (L x H x W) (mm/inch) 96x74x41/3.8x2.9x1.6 Weight (excluding battery) (g/oz.) Approx. 170/6.0 Power source CR2 lithium battery x 1 (DC 3V)

Auto power shut-off (after approx. 8 sec. unoperated) Waterproof structure Rainproof - JIS/IEC protection class 4 (IPX4) equivalent (under Nikon's testing conditions) Laser classification IEC60825-1:Class 1M/Laser Product

FDA/21 CFR Part 1040.10:Class I Laser Product Electromagnetic compatibility FCC Part15 SubPartB class B, EU:EMC directive, AS/NZS, VCCI classB, CU TR 020, ICES-003 Environment RoHS, WEEE

* Under Nikon's measurement conditions.

The specifications of the product may not be achieved depending on the target object's shape, surface texture and nature, and/or weather conditions.

