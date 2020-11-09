Log in
Nikon : introduces the LASER 50 and LASER 30 Laser Rangefinders

11/09/2020 | 11:05pm EST
Nikon introduces the LASER 50 and LASER 30 Laser Rangefinders

November 10, 2020

TOKYO - Nikon Vision Co., Ltd., (Nikon Vision), a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation (Nikon), is pleased to announce the release of two new portable Laser Rangefinders, the LASER 50 and LASER 30 which can be used for a wide range of simple measurement purposes. For example, personal outdoor activities, forestry surveys, construction surveys, cable inspections for power companies, etc.

The LASER 50 has a solid design and features a high-durability and magnesium-alloy die-cast body, providing measurement capability up to a maximum distance of 1,820m/2,000 yd.
The LASER 30 similarly has a solidly designed body, and provides measurement capability up to a maximum distance of 1,460m/1,600 yd.
The most advantageous feature of both models is that there are four selectable measurement display modes. (Horizontal distance and angle mode, Actual distance and angle mode, Horizontal distance and height mode, Actual distance and height mode).

The following functions and features are common to both models:
An easier-to-view red OLED internal display, and an automatic adjustment function that automatically finetunes the display brightness according to the surrounding ambient light level, are incorporated.

Thanks to HYPER READ, the measurement response is stable and speedy regardless of the distance to the target, and measurement results are displayed in approx. 0.3 second.

Both models feature a body with a waterproof and fogproof structure, providing protection from unexpected water splashes, accidental dropping into water, and sudden weather changes.

The LASER 50 and LASER 30 enable stress-free, rapid measurement in diverse situations.

LASER 50
LASER 30
LASER 50 Key features
  • Measurement range: 9.1-1,820m / 10-2,000 yd.
  • Red OLED internal display enables easier viewing in any situation. Automatic brightness adjustment function finetunes the display brightness according to the surrounding ambient light level.
  • Quick and stable measurement response regardless of distance - HYPER READ displays the measurement result in approx. 0.3 second
  • Single or continuous measurement (up to 8 seconds). If single measurement fails, it automatically extends the measurement until succeeding for up to 4 seconds. Keeping the button depressed enables continuous measurement for up to approx. 8 seconds.
  • Four selectable measurement display modes
    - Horizontal distance and angle mode
    - Actual distance and angle mode
    - Horizontal distance and height mode
    - Actual distance and height mode
  • Target Priority Switch System for measuring overlapping subjects:
    First Target Priority mode displays the distance of the closest subject - useful when measuring the distance to a subject in front of an overlapping background.
    Distant Target Priority mode displays that of the farthest subject - useful in wooded areas.
  • Distance measurement display step: 0.1m/yd.
  • High-quality 6x monocular with multilayer coating for bright, clear images
  • Large ocular for easy viewing (18mm)
  • Wide field of view (7.5 degrees)
  • Long eye relief design affords eyeglass wearers easy viewing
  • Dioptre adjustment function
  • Sturdy, lightweight, magnesium-alloy die-cast body
  • Compact body design for comfortable holding
  • Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and fogproof, but not designed for underwater usage; the battery chamber is rainproof
  • Wide temperature tolerance: -10°C to +50°C/14°F to 122°F
LASER 30 Key features
  • Measurement range: 7.3-1,460m / 8-1,600 yd.
  • Red OLED internal display enables easier viewing in any situation. Automatic brightness adjustment function finetunes the display brightness according to the surrounding ambient light level.
  • Quick and stable measurement response regardless of distance - HYPER READ displays the measurement result in approx. 0.3 second
  • Single or continuous measurement (up to 8 seconds). If single measurement fails, it automatically extends the measurement until succeeding for up to 4 seconds. Keeping the button depressed enables continuous measurement for up to approx. 8 seconds.
  • Four selectable measurement display modes
    - Horizontal distance and angle mode
    - Actual distance and angle mode
    - Horizontal distance and height mode
    - Actual distance and height mode
  • Target Priority Switch System for measuring overlapping subjects:
    First Target Priority mode displays the distance of the closest subject - useful when measuring the distance to a subject in front of an overlapping background.
    Distant Target Priority mode displays that of the farthest subject - useful in wooded areas.
  • Distance measurement display step: 0.1m/yd.
  • High-quality 6x monocular with multilayer coating for bright, clear images
  • Large ocular for easy viewing (18mm)
  • Wide field of view (7.5 degrees)
  • Long eye relief design affords eyeglass wearers easy viewing
  • Dioptre adjustment function
  • Compact body design for comfortable holding
  • Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and fogproof, but not designed for underwater usage; the battery chamber is rainproof
  • Wide temperature tolerance: -10°C to +50°C/14°F to 122°
Specifications
LASER 50 LASER 30
Measurement range Distance: 9.1-1,820m/10-2,000 yd.
Angle: ±89° 		Distance: 7.3-1,460m/8-1,600 yd.
Angle: ±89°
Maximum measurement distance (tree)* 1,370m/1,500 yd. 1,140m/1,250 yd.
Maximum measurement distance (deer)* 1,000m/1,100 yd.
Display (increment) Actual Distance: every 0.1m/yd.
Horizontal Distance: every 0.1m/yd.
Height: every 0.1m/yd.
Angle: every 0.1°
Accuracy**
(actual distance) 		±0.75m/yd. (shorter than 600m/yd.)
±1.00m/yd. (600m/yd. and over, shorter than 1,000m/yd.)
±1.50m/yd. (1,000m/yd. and over) 		±0.50m/yd. (shorter than 700m/yd.)
±1.00m/yd. (700m/yd. and over, shorter than 1,000m/yd.)
±1.50m/yd. (1,000m/yd. and over)
Magnification (x) 6
Effective objective diameter (mm) 21
Actual field of view (°) 7.5
Exit pupil (mm) 3.5
Eye relief (mm) 18.0
Dimensions (L x H x W) (mm/inch) 110x74x41/4.3x2.9x1.6 96x74x42/3.8x2.9x1.7
Weight (excluding battery) (g/oz.) 180/6.3 175/6.2
Power source CR2 lithium battery x 1 (DC 3V)
Auto power shut-off (after approx. 8 sec. unoperated)
Waterproof structure Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes), fogproof
Battery chamber is rainproof - JIS/IEC protection class 4 (IPX4) equivalent
(under Nikon's testing conditions)
Laser classification IEC60825-1: Class 1M/Laser Product
FDA/21 CFR Part 1040.10: Class I Laser Product
Electromagnetic compatibility FCC Part15 SubPartB class B, EU:EMC directive, AS/NZS, VCCI classB, CU TR 020, ICES-003
Environment RoHS, WEEE
  • *Under Nikon's measurement conditions and reference values.
  • **Under Nikon's measurement conditions.
  • The specifications of these products may not be achieved depending on the target object's shape, surface texture and nature, and/or weather conditions.

The information is current as of the date of publication. It is subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 04:04:02 UTC
