Nikon introduces the MONARCH M5 Binoculars
September 22, 2021
TOKYO - Nikon Vision Co., Ltd., (Nikon Vision), a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation (Nikon), is pleased to announce the release of a new binocular series, the MONARCH M5. These are the successor models to the MONARCH 5, which are the standard model of the MONARCH series that represents Nikon binoculars and has been highly acclaimed all over the world for many years.
The MONARCH M5 series consists of three models: 8x42, 10x42 and 12x42. Their exterior has been completely redesigned from the MONARCH 5 binoculars into a clean form with straight lines.
Optical performance was inherited from the conventional MONARCH 5 binoculars, such as extra-low dispersion (ED) glass employed to correct chromatic aberration that causes colour fringing. As a result, a contrast-rich and high-resolution image is realised.
Multilayer coating is applied to all lenses and prisms. Dielectric high-reflective multilayer coating and phase correction coating are applied to the roof prisms. This all combines to achieve a bright view, plus natural colour fidelity.
Nikon MONARCH M5 binoculars are ideal for nature-watching, birding and many other outdoor activities.
MONARCH M5 10x42
Key features
Specifications
-
Sophisticated exterior design for comfortable holding
-
Extra-low dispersion (ED) glass for chromatic aberration compensation and brighter, clearer viewing
-
Dielectric high-reflective multilayer prism coating ensures superior transmittance uniformity across the visible range, resulting in brighter images and more natural colours
-
All lenses and prisms are multilayer-coated for brighter images
-
Phase-correction-coated roof prisms for high resolution
-
Long eye relief design ensures a clear field of view, even for eyeglass wearers
-
Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and fog-free with O-ring seals and nitrogen gas
-
Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups with multi-click facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eyepoint
-
Rubber armouring for shock resistance and a firm, comfortable grip
-
Lightweight body uses fibreglass-reinforced polycarbonate resin
-
Soft-to-the-touch neck strap
-
Flip-down objective lens cap
-
Optional tripod adapter enables attachment to a tripod [TRA-3/Adaptor H (hard type)]
|
MONARCH M5 8x42
|
MONARCH M5 10x42
|
MONARCH M5 12x42
|
Magnification (x)
|
8
|
10
|
12
|
Objective diameter (mm)
|
42
|
42
|
42
|
Angular field of view (Real/degree)
|
6.4
|
5.6
|
5.1
|
Angular field of view (Apparent/degree)*1
|
48.2
|
52.1
|
56.2
|
Field of view at 1,000m (m)
|
112
|
98
|
89
|
Field of view at 1,000 yd. (ft)
|
335
|
293
|
267
|
Exit pupil (mm)
|
5.3
|
4.2
|
3.5
|
Relative brightness
|
28.1
|
17.6
|
12.3
|
Eye relief (mm)
|
19.5
|
18.4
|
15.1
|
Close focusing distance (m/ft)
|
2.5/8.2
|
2.5/8.2
|
2.5/8.2
|
Length (mm/in.)
|
145/5.7
|
145/5.7
|
145/5.7
|
Width (mm/in.)
|
129/5.1
|
129/5.1
|
129/5.1
|
Depth (mm/in.)
|
54/2.1
|
54/2.1
|
54/2.1
|
Weight (g/oz.)
|
630/22.2
|
640/22.6
|
640/22.6
|
Interpupillary distance adjustment (mm/in.)
|
56-72/2.2-2.8
|
56-72/2.2-2.8
|
56-72/2.2-2.8
|
Type
|
Roof
|
Roof
|
Roof
|
Waterproof structure
|
Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes)*2, fogproof
|
Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes)*2, fogproof
|
Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes)*2, fogproof
-
*1Apparent field of view is calculated based on the ISO14132-1:2002 standard
-
*2Not designed for underwater usage
