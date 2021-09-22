Nikon : introduces the MONARCH M5 Binoculars

September 22, 2021

TOKYO - Nikon Vision Co., Ltd., (Nikon Vision), a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation (Nikon), is pleased to announce the release of a new binocular series, the MONARCH M5. These are the successor models to the MONARCH 5, which are the standard model of the MONARCH series that represents Nikon binoculars and has been highly acclaimed all over the world for many years.

The MONARCH M5 series consists of three models: 8x42, 10x42 and 12x42. Their exterior has been completely redesigned from the MONARCH 5 binoculars into a clean form with straight lines.

Optical performance was inherited from the conventional MONARCH 5 binoculars, such as extra-low dispersion (ED) glass employed to correct chromatic aberration that causes colour fringing. As a result, a contrast-rich and high-resolution image is realised.

Multilayer coating is applied to all lenses and prisms. Dielectric high-reflective multilayer coating and phase correction coating are applied to the roof prisms. This all combines to achieve a bright view, plus natural colour fidelity.

Nikon MONARCH M5 binoculars are ideal for nature-watching, birding and many other outdoor activities.

MONARCH M5 10x42

Sophisticated exterior design for comfortable holding

Extra-low dispersion (ED) glass for chromatic aberration compensation and brighter, clearer viewing

Dielectric high-reflective multilayer prism coating ensures superior transmittance uniformity across the visible range, resulting in brighter images and more natural colours

All lenses and prisms are multilayer-coated for brighter images

Phase-correction-coated roof prisms for high resolution

Long eye relief design ensures a clear field of view, even for eyeglass wearers

Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and fog-free with O-ring seals and nitrogen gas

Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups with multi-click facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eyepoint

Rubber armouring for shock resistance and a firm, comfortable grip

Lightweight body uses fibreglass-reinforced polycarbonate resin

Soft-to-the-touch neck strap

Flip-down objective lens cap

Optional tripod adapter enables attachment to a tripod [TRA-3/Adaptor H (hard type)]

MONARCH M5 8x42 MONARCH M5 10x42 MONARCH M5 12x42 Magnification (x) 8 10 12 Objective diameter (mm) 42 42 42 Angular field of view (Real/degree) 6.4 5.6 5.1 Angular field of view (Apparent/degree)*1 48.2 52.1 56.2 Field of view at 1,000m (m) 112 98 89 Field of view at 1,000 yd. (ft) 335 293 267 Exit pupil (mm) 5.3 4.2 3.5 Relative brightness 28.1 17.6 12.3 Eye relief (mm) 19.5 18.4 15.1 Close focusing distance (m/ft) 2.5/8.2 2.5/8.2 2.5/8.2 Length (mm/in.) 145/5.7 145/5.7 145/5.7 Width (mm/in.) 129/5.1 129/5.1 129/5.1 Depth (mm/in.) 54/2.1 54/2.1 54/2.1 Weight (g/oz.) 630/22.2 640/22.6 640/22.6 Interpupillary distance adjustment (mm/in.) 56-72/2.2-2.8 56-72/2.2-2.8 56-72/2.2-2.8 Type Roof Roof Roof Waterproof structure Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes)*2, fogproof Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes)*2, fogproof Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes)*2, fogproof

*1 Apparent field of view is calculated based on the ISO14132-1:2002 standard

Apparent field of view is calculated based on the ISO14132-1:2002 standard *2 Not designed for underwater usage

