Nikon introduces the MONARCH M7 Binoculars
September 22, 2021
TOKYO - Nikon Vision Co., Ltd., (Nikon Vision), a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation (Nikon), is pleased to announce the release of the new MONARCH M7 binocular series. These are the successor models to the MONARCH 7, which are Nikon's representative binoculars that have garnered an excellent reputation around the world.
The MONARCH M7 series binoculars feature a sleek exterior design, and provide a wide apparent field of view (60.3° for 8x42, 62.2° for 10x42, 60.3° for 8x30, 60.7° for 10x30) that offers spectacular viewing. Employing extra-low dispersion (ED) glass corrects chromatic aberration that causes colour fringing, which realises a contrast-rich and high-resolution image.
Multilayer coating is applied to all lenses and prisms. Dielectric high-reflective multilayer prism coating and phase correction coating are applied to the roof prisms. All of this effectively combines to deliver a bright field of view plus natural colour fidelity. Oil- and water-repellent coating applied to the objective lens and eyepieces allows smudges like fingerprints to be easily wiped off.
Nikon MONARCH M7 binoculars are ideal for bird- and nature-watching, stargazing and a host of other outdoor activities.
Key features
MONARCH M7 8x30
MONARCH M7 8x42
Specifications
-
Sophisticated exterior design for comfortable holding
-
Extra-low dispersion (ED) glass for chromatic aberration compensation and brighter, clearer viewing
-
Wide apparent field of view (60.3° for 8x42, 62.2° for 10x42, 60.3° for 8x30, 60.7° for 10x30)
-
Dielectric high-reflective multilayer prism coating ensures superior transmittance uniformity across the visible range, resulting in brighter images and more natural colours
-
All lenses and prisms are multilayer-coated for brighter images
-
Oil- and water-repellent coating applied to the objective lens and eyepieces allows smudges like fingerprints to be easily wiped off
-
Phase-correction-coated roof prisms for high resolution
-
Long eye relief design ensures a clear field of view, even for eyeglass wearers
-
Dioptre adjustment ring locking system prevents unintentional rotation
-
Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and fog-free with O-ring seals and nitrogen gas
-
Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups with multi-click facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eyepoint
-
Rubber armouring for shock resistance and a firm, comfortable grip
-
Lightweight body uses fibreglass-reinforced polycarbonate resin
-
Soft-to-the-touch neck strap
-
Flip-down objective lens cap
-
Optional tripod adapter enables attachment to a tripod [TRA-3/Adaptor H (hard type)]
|
MONARCH M7 8x30
|
MONARCH M7 10x30
|
Magnification (x)
|
8
|
10
|
Objective diameter (mm)
|
30
|
30
|
Angular field of view (Real/degree)
|
8.3
|
6.7
|
Angular field of view (Apparent/degree)*1
|
60.3
|
60.7
|
Field of view at 1,000m (m)
|
145
|
117
|
Field of view at 1,000 yd. (ft)
|
435
|
351
|
Exit pupil (mm)
|
3.8
|
3.0
|
Relative brightness
|
14.4
|
9.0
|
Eye relief (mm)
|
15.1
|
15.8
|
Close focusing distance (m/ft)
|
2.0/6.6
|
2.0/6.6
|
Length (mm/in.)
|
119/4.7
|
119/4.7
|
Width (mm/in.)
|
125/4.9
|
125/4.9
|
Depth (mm/in.)
|
48/1.9
|
48/1.9
|
Weight (g/oz.)
|
465/16.4
|
470/16.6
|
Interpupillary distance adjustment (mm/in.)
|
56-72/2.2-2.8
|
56-72/2.2-2.8
|
Type
|
Roof
|
Roof
|
Waterproof structure
|
Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes)*2, fogproof
|
Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes)*2, fogproof
|
MONARCH M7 8x42
|
MONARCH M7 10x42
|
Magnification (x)
|
8
|
10
|
Objective diameter (mm)
|
42
|
42
|
Angular field of view (Real/degree)
|
8.3
|
6.9
|
Angular field of view (Apparent/degree)*1
|
60.3
|
62.2
|
Field of view at 1,000m (m)
|
145
|
121
|
Field of view at 1,000 yd. (ft)
|
435
|
362
|
Exit pupil (mm)
|
5.3
|
4.2
|
Relative brightness
|
28.1
|
17.6
|
Eye relief (mm)
|
17.1
|
16.5
|
Close focusing distance (m/ft)
|
2.5/8.2
|
2.5/8.2
|
Length (mm/in.)
|
142/5.6
|
142/5.6
|
Width (mm/in.)
|
130/5.1
|
130/5.1
|
Depth (mm/in.)
|
57/2.2
|
57/2.2
|
Weight (g/oz.)
|
670/23.6
|
680/24.0
|
Interpupillary distance adjustment (mm/in.)
|
56-72/2.2-2.8
|
56-72/2.2-2.8
|
Type
|
Roof
|
Roof
|
Waterproof structure
|
Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes)*2, fogproof
|
Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes)*2, fogproof
-
*1Apparent field of view is calculated based on the ISO14132-1:2002 standard
-
*2Not designed for underwater usage
The information is current as of the date of publication. It is subject to change without notice.
Disclaimer
Nikon Corporation published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 04:11:02 UTC.