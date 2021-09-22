Nikon : introduces the MONARCH M7 Binoculars

September 22, 2021

TOKYO - Nikon Vision Co., Ltd., (Nikon Vision), a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation (Nikon), is pleased to announce the release of the new MONARCH M7 binocular series. These are the successor models to the MONARCH 7, which are Nikon's representative binoculars that have garnered an excellent reputation around the world.

The MONARCH M7 series binoculars feature a sleek exterior design, and provide a wide apparent field of view (60.3° for 8x42, 62.2° for 10x42, 60.3° for 8x30, 60.7° for 10x30) that offers spectacular viewing. Employing extra-low dispersion (ED) glass corrects chromatic aberration that causes colour fringing, which realises a contrast-rich and high-resolution image.

Multilayer coating is applied to all lenses and prisms. Dielectric high-reflective multilayer prism coating and phase correction coating are applied to the roof prisms. All of this effectively combines to deliver a bright field of view plus natural colour fidelity. Oil- and water-repellent coating applied to the objective lens and eyepieces allows smudges like fingerprints to be easily wiped off.

Nikon MONARCH M7 binoculars are ideal for bird- and nature-watching, stargazing and a host of other outdoor activities.

MONARCH M7 8x30 MONARCH M7 8x42

Sophisticated exterior design for comfortable holding

Extra-low dispersion (ED) glass for chromatic aberration compensation and brighter, clearer viewing

Wide apparent field of view (60.3° for 8x42, 62.2° for 10x42, 60.3° for 8x30, 60.7° for 10x30)

Dielectric high-reflective multilayer prism coating ensures superior transmittance uniformity across the visible range, resulting in brighter images and more natural colours

All lenses and prisms are multilayer-coated for brighter images

Oil- and water-repellent coating applied to the objective lens and eyepieces allows smudges like fingerprints to be easily wiped off

Phase-correction-coated roof prisms for high resolution

Long eye relief design ensures a clear field of view, even for eyeglass wearers

Dioptre adjustment ring locking system prevents unintentional rotation

Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and fog-free with O-ring seals and nitrogen gas

Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups with multi-click facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eyepoint

Rubber armouring for shock resistance and a firm, comfortable grip

Lightweight body uses fibreglass-reinforced polycarbonate resin

Soft-to-the-touch neck strap

Flip-down objective lens cap

Optional tripod adapter enables attachment to a tripod [TRA-3/Adaptor H (hard type)]

MONARCH M7 8x30 MONARCH M7 10x30 Magnification (x) 8 10 Objective diameter (mm) 30 30 Angular field of view (Real/degree) 8.3 6.7 Angular field of view (Apparent/degree)*1 60.3 60.7 Field of view at 1,000m (m) 145 117 Field of view at 1,000 yd. (ft) 435 351 Exit pupil (mm) 3.8 3.0 Relative brightness 14.4 9.0 Eye relief (mm) 15.1 15.8 Close focusing distance (m/ft) 2.0/6.6 2.0/6.6 Length (mm/in.) 119/4.7 119/4.7 Width (mm/in.) 125/4.9 125/4.9 Depth (mm/in.) 48/1.9 48/1.9 Weight (g/oz.) 465/16.4 470/16.6 Interpupillary distance adjustment (mm/in.) 56-72/2.2-2.8 56-72/2.2-2.8 Type Roof Roof Waterproof structure Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes)*2, fogproof Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes)*2, fogproof

MONARCH M7 8x42 MONARCH M7 10x42 Magnification (x) 8 10 Objective diameter (mm) 42 42 Angular field of view (Real/degree) 8.3 6.9 Angular field of view (Apparent/degree)*1 60.3 62.2 Field of view at 1,000m (m) 145 121 Field of view at 1,000 yd. (ft) 435 362 Exit pupil (mm) 5.3 4.2 Relative brightness 28.1 17.6 Eye relief (mm) 17.1 16.5 Close focusing distance (m/ft) 2.5/8.2 2.5/8.2 Length (mm/in.) 142/5.6 142/5.6 Width (mm/in.) 130/5.1 130/5.1 Depth (mm/in.) 57/2.2 57/2.2 Weight (g/oz.) 670/23.6 680/24.0 Interpupillary distance adjustment (mm/in.) 56-72/2.2-2.8 56-72/2.2-2.8 Type Roof Roof Waterproof structure Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes)*2, fogproof Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes)*2, fogproof

Apparent field of view is calculated based on the ISO14132-1:2002 standard *2 Not designed for underwater usage

