Nikon : joins RE100, a global initiative committed to 100% renewable electricity

February 1, 2021

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) has joined the global initiative RE100, which aims to source 100% renewable energy for electricity used in business activities. Nikon has set a new goal of switching electricity to purchase for Nikon Group's business activities to 100% renewable energy by FY 2050.

RE100 is an initiative run by The Climate Group, a global non-profit that focuses on activities against climate change, in partnership with the CDP, a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. A total of 284 companies have joined the initiative worldwide (as of January 20, 2021).

In order to contribute to the construction of a sustainable society, the Nikon Group has positioned the realization of a decarbonized society as a part of its Long-Term Environmental Vision.

By participating in RE100, the Nikon Group will further utilize renewable energy, accelerate its greenhouse gas reductions, and contribute to spreading use of renewable energy in society.

The information is current as of the date of publication. It is subject to change without notice.