Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nikon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORPORATION

(7731)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nikon : Notice Regarding Recording of Deferred Tax Assets in Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

04/26/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 26, 2021

Notice Regarding Recording of Deferred Tax Assets

in Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, NIKON CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") expects to record deferred tax assets in its non-consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with Japanese GAAP.

As a result of carefully assessing the recoverability of deferred tax assets based on the forecast of future performance, the Company has decided to record deferred tax assets for the portion that recoverability is probable and post deferred income taxes of 24.3B as profit.

The deferred tax assets mentioned above will have no impact on the Company's consolidated financial results, as it has already been recognized as recoverable under IFRS, with which the consolidated financial statements are prepared.

End of the document

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIKON CORPORATION
02:04aNIKON  : Notice Regarding Recording of Deferred Tax Assets in Non-Consolidated F..
PU
02:04aNIKON  : Notice Regarding the Recognition of One-Time Costs and Revision of the ..
PU
12:08aNIKON  : releases a new optical processing machine, the Lasermeister 102A
PU
04/22NIKON  : introduces “Remote Control SDK” software, enabling multiple..
PU
04/22NIKON PRODUCTS RECEIVE THE &LDQUO;RE : Product Design 2021”
PU
04/05NIKON  : to Acquire Majority Ownership of Morf3D Inc.
PU
04/05NIKON  : Notice of Receipt of Dividend from Nikon Corporation Subsidiaries
AQ
04/02NIKON  : Notice of Receipt of Dividend from Nikon Corporation Subsidiaries
PU
03/31NIKON  : New organizational structure for European Imaging Products and Healthca..
PU
03/30NIKON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 452 B 4 195 M 4 195 M
Net income 2021 -34 314 M -318 M -318 M
Net cash 2021 171 B 1 584 M 1 584 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,7x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 368 B 3 409 M 3 418 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 20 190
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart NIKON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 942,08 JPY
Last Close Price 1 003,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target -6,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshikazu Umatate President, CEO, Representative Director & CTO
Muneaki Tokunari CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kazuo Ushida Chairman
Takumi Odajima Representative Director & Head-Legal Affairs
Akio Negishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKON CORPORATION54.07%3 409
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-2.97%14 807
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED18.26%2 365
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO.,LTD-11.29%2 000
GOPRO, INC.31.88%1 679
THE VITEC GROUP PLC40.68%817
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ