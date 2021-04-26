Nikon : Notice Regarding the Recognition of One-Time Costs and Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

April 26, 2021

Notice Regarding the Recognition of One-Time Costs and

Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

This is to announce that impairment losses of non-current assets, and disposal and write-down of inventory are to be recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and that the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 announced on February 4, 2021 is revised as below.

1. Recognition of Impairment Losses of Non-Current Assets

Regarding the non-current assets held by the Nikon Group (hereinafter "the Group"), based on its utilization status and various

impacts on business activities including the spread of COVID-19, impairment losses of approximately ¥7.2B, mainly in the Precision Equipment Business and the Healthcare Business, are to be recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as a result of rigorously measuring the recoverable amount of the cash-generating units based on the strictest future plan in our scenario.

2. Recognition of Disposal and Write-Down of Inventory

As a result of scrutinizing the fair value of the inventories held by the Group, disposal and write-down of approximately ¥8.0B

for the inventories that are not expected to secure profits in the future, mainly in the Imaging Products Business and the Precision Equipment Business, are to be recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

3. Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast

Revised Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Profit Before Profit Attributable Basic Earnings per Revenue Operating Profit to Owners of the Share Attributable to Income Taxes (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) Parent Owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Yen) Previous Forecast (A) 450,000 -65,000 -60,000 -42,000 -114.40 (Announced on February 4, 2021) Revised Forecast (B) 451,000 -57,000 -46,000 -35,000 -95.33 Difference (B)-(A) 1,000 8,000 14,000 7,000 - Change (%) 0.2% - - - - (Reference) The Fiscal Year ended 591,012 6,751 11,864 7,693 19.93 March 31, 2020

4. Reason for Revision of the Financial Forecast

For the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, revenue is expected to be ¥451.0B, slightly

exceeding the previous forecast. Operating profit is revised upward mainly due to the trend of continuous recovery of our business activities despite of the recognition of one-time costs of approximately ¥15.2B (impairment losses of non-current assets of approximately ¥7.2B, and disposal and write-down of inventory of approximately ¥8.0B) in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Forecast in this disclosure is made by management in light of information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed as above.

