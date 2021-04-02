Nikon : Notice of Receipt of Dividend from Nikon Corporation Subsidiaries

April 2, 2021
Notice of Receipt of Dividend from Nikon Corporation Subsidiaries
NIKON CORPORATION (hereafter referred to as "the Company") announces the Company has received the dividend amount of 45.7 billion yen from its consolidated subsidiaries. The detail is as follows:
-
Details of dividends
-
-
Amount of Dividend: 28.2 billion yen
Date of Payment: March 30, 2021
Name of Subsidiary paid the dividend: Nikon Holdings Hong Kong Limited
-
Amount of Dividend: 17.5 billion yen
Date of Payment: March 30, 2021
Name of Subsidiary paid the dividend: Nikon (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
-
Impact on the Financial Results
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the Company will recognize the aforementioned receipt of dividend as Non-operating
income in its non-consolidated financial statements.
However, the dividend will have no impact on the consolidated financial results for the year, as it has been received from the Company's consolidated subsidiaries.
