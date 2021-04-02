Log in
NIKON CORPORATION

NIKON CORPORATION

(7731)
Nikon : Notice of Receipt of Dividend from Nikon Corporation Subsidiaries

04/02/2021 | 12:04am EDT
April 2, 2021

Notice of Receipt of Dividend from Nikon Corporation Subsidiaries

NIKON CORPORATION (hereafter referred to as "the Company") announces the Company has received the dividend amount of 45.7 billion yen from its consolidated subsidiaries. The detail is as follows:

  1. Details of dividends
    1. Amount of Dividend: 28.2 billion yen
      Date of Payment: March 30, 2021
      Name of Subsidiary paid the dividend: Nikon Holdings Hong Kong Limited
    2. Amount of Dividend: 17.5 billion yen
      Date of Payment: March 30, 2021
      Name of Subsidiary paid the dividend: Nikon (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  3. Impact on the Financial Results
    For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the Company will recognize the aforementioned receipt of dividend as Non-operating

income in its non-consolidated financial statements.

However, the dividend will have no impact on the consolidated financial results for the year, as it has been received from the Company's consolidated subsidiaries.

End of document

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 04:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
