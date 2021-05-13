Nikon : The Year Ended March 2021 Financial Results/Financial and Business Data

Information meeting for financial results to be held: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Note) The Company's shares held by the Executive Compensation BIP trust are included in the number of treasury shares.

Changes in accounting policies other than the above: None

Performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information and assumptions at the time of this report's release such as most recent market forecasts and exchange rates. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast due to a variety of risk factors, including, but not limited to the above assumptions. For more information about the Company's business forecasts, please refer to page 7.

This report is out of scope of audit by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results and Others

(1) Overview of Consolidated Operating Results

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the global economy showed signs of picking up in some areas amid the spread of COVID-19 lingering since the previous fiscal year, backed by measures and policies implemented by governments worldwide, vaccine rollouts and other factors. Despite such signs, however, difficult conditions persisted due in part to the second and third waves of COVID-19 and the outbreak of its variants.

By the business segment, in the Imaging Products Business, the digital camera market experienced a temporary plunge in demand under the influence of the spread of COVID-19 but saw a marked recovery from the second half onwards. In the Precision Equipment Business, capital investments related to FPDs including both mid-to-small size and large-size panels remained solid, while capital investments related to semiconductors was on the recovery track. In the Healthcare Business, both the bioscience and ophthalmic diagnosis markets generally remained sluggish amid the rise of COVID-19 cases has shifted to be recovered since the third quarter.

Under the medium-term management plan announced in May 2019, the Group focused on a range of measures to achieve sustainable growth in corporate value over the medium- to long-term.

First, besides the restructuring of the Imaging Products Business, the Group sought to improve its earning capacity and reform the cost structure of existing businesses by reorganizing its production and sales systems, optimizing its workforce, and shifting its resources to growth area. In addition, with the aim of creating new pillars of profit, the Group worked on development and distribution of highly unique optics-based products to expand its Material Processing Business, as well as exploring opportunities for alliance and M&A. Further, as measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, the Group worked to localize businesses and digitalize operations. The Company also made efforts to further increase the Board of Directors' diversity and enhance the effectiveness of the board to ultimately strengthen the governance system.

As a result of the above, during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, revenue decreased by 139,788 million yen (23.7%) year on year to 451,223 million yen, operating loss amounted to 56,241 million yen (compared to operating profit of 6,751 million yen for the previous fiscal year), loss before tax amounted to 45,342 million yen (compared to profit before tax of 11,864 million yen for the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of parent amounted to 34,497 million yen (compared to profit attributable to owners of parent of 7,693 million yen).

Performance by segment is as follows.

Note that as stated in "4. Consolidated Financial Statements (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Segment Information)," the reportable business segments have been changed from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Accordingly, the operating results for the previous fiscal year used in the year-on-year comparisons below have been reclassified in line with the revised business segments.

[Imaging Products Business]

Among the digital camera-interchangeable lens type, sales of full-frame mirrorless cameras Z 7II and Z 6II remained strong. In this business segment, the Group sought to expand sales of mid- to high-end products to professionals and hobbyists by enhancing the lineup of interchangeable lenses for mirrorless cameras.

However, unit sales declined on the back of market shrinkage besides subdued demand amid the spread of COVID-19. As a result, in the Imaging Products Business segment, the Group recorded revenue of 150,218 million yen (down 33.5 % year on year), and operating loss of 35,779 million yen (compared to operating loss of 17,153 million yen for the previous

fiscal year) for the reasons such as the recognition of impairment loss on non-current assets and restructuring costs.

[Precision Equipment Business]

In the FPD lithography system field, the Group resumed installations in July 2020, and as a result, overall unit sales

