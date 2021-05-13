Nikon : The Year Ended March 2021 Financial Results/Financial and Business Data

Date for the annual shareholders' meeting: June 29, 2021
Date for the filing of the Annual Securities Report: June 29, 2021
Date of year-end dividend payout: June 30, 2021
Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results: Yes
Information meeting for financial results to be held: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts are rounded to the nearest millions of yen)
1. Consolidated Results of the Year ended March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentage represents year-on-year changes)
Operating Profit
Profit (Loss)
Profit (Loss)
Profit (Loss)
Total
Revenue
Attributable
Comprehensive
(Loss)
before Tax
for Year
to Owners
Income for the
of Parent
Year
Millions
Millions
Millions
Millions
Millions
Millions
Year ended
of yen
%
of yen
%
of yen
%
of yen
%
of yen
%
of yen
%
451,223
(23.7)
(56,241)
－
(45,342)
－
(34,509)
－
(34,497)
－
4,168
－
March 31, 2021
Year ended
591,012
(16.6)
6,751
(91.8)
11,864
(86.5)
7,842
(88.2)
7,693
(88.4)
(11,969)
－
March 31, 2020
Basic Earnings
Diluted Earnings
Ratio of Profit (Loss)
Ratio of Profit (Loss)
Ratio of Operating
to Equity
before Tax to Total
Profit (Loss) to
per Share
per Share
Attributable to
Assets
Revenue
Owners of Parent
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2021
(93.96)
(93.96)
(6.4)
(4.5)
(12.5)
Year ended March 31, 2020
19.93
19.85
1.3
1.1
1.1
(Notes) Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method:
Year ended March 31, 2021
1,969
million yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
1,816
million yen
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity Attributable
Ratio of Equity
Equity per Share
Attributable to
Total Assets
Total Equity
to Owners of
Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Parent
Owners of Parent
to Total Assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2021
989,737
538,726
537,585
54.3
1,464.06
As of March 31, 2020
1,005,881
541,760
540,652
53.7
1,472.69
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash and Cash
Equivalents
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
at End of Year
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
4,966
18,024
(4,991)
351,798
Year ended March 31, 2020
16,419
(21,281)
(72,739)
324,034
2. Dividends
Dividend per Share
Ratio of
Total Cash
Dividend
Dividend to
First
Second
Third
Equity
Dividend
Payout Ratio
Attributable to
quarter
quarter
quarter
Year-end
Annual
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
Owners of the
ended
ended
ended
Parent
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2020
－
30.00
－
10.00
40.00
15,382
200.7
2.6
Year ended March 31, 2021
－
10.00
－
10.00
20.00
7,355
－
1.4
Year ending March 31, 2022
－
15.00
－
15.00
30.00
68.9
(Planned)
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentage represents year-on-year changes)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
tax
owners of parent
per share
Millions
Millions
Millions
Millions
Second quarter ending
of yen
%
of yen
%
of yen
%
of yen
%
Yen
265,000
50.9
15,000
－
16,000
－
12,000
－
32.68
September 30, 2021
Fiscal year
510,000
13.0
20,000
－
22,000
－
16,000
－
43.57
4. Others
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Current Fiscal Year: None
(Note) This refers to the presence or absence of specified subsidiaries, which accompany changes in the scope of consolidation in the fiscal year under review.
Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
Changes in accounting policies other than the above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of shares issued (ordinary shares)
1. Number of shares issued as of the term end (including treasury shares):
Year ended March 31, 2021
378,336,521
shares
Year ended March 31, 2020
378,336,521
shares
2. Number of treasury shares as of the term end:
Year ended March 31, 2021
11,147,773
shares
Year ended March 31, 2020
11,216,862
shares
3. Average number of shares during the term:
Year ended March 31, 2021
367,143,534
shares
Year ended March 31, 2020
386,016,389
shares
(Note) The Company's shares held by the Executive Compensation BIP trust are included in the number of treasury shares.
(Reference)
1. Non-Consolidated Results of the Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Financial Results
(Percentage represents year-on-year changes)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Income
(Loss)
(Loss)
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
302,057
(25.6)
(41,646)
－
14,472
(47.1)
60,771
－
Year ended March 31, 2020
406,194
(20.3)
(9,697)
－
27,332
(41.0)
(9,662)
－
Basic Earnings
Diluted Earnings
per Share
per Share
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
165.52
164.67
Year ended March 31, 2020
(25.03)
－
(2) Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per
Ordinary Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
734,760
342,155
46.3
926.32
Year ended March 31, 2020
679,431
276,848
40.5
748.84
(Reference) Equity:
Year ended March 31, 2021
340,134
million yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
274,915
million yen
This report is out of scope of audit by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Appropriate use of business forecasts; other special items
Performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information and assumptions at the time of this report's release such as most recent market forecasts and exchange rates. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast due to a variety of risk factors, including, but not limited to the above assumptions. For more information about the Company's business forecasts, please refer to page 7.
Contents
1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results and Others ………………………………………………………………5
(1)
Overview of Consolidated Operating Results ………………………………………………………………………
5
(2)
Overview of Financial Position…………………………………………………………………………………………
6
Overview of Cash Flows………………………………………………………………………………………………… 7
1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results and Others
(1) Overview of Consolidated Operating Results
During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the global economy showed signs of picking up in some areas amid the spread of COVID-19 lingering since the previous fiscal year, backed by measures and policies implemented by governments worldwide, vaccine rollouts and other factors. Despite such signs, however, difficult conditions persisted due in part to the second and third waves of COVID-19 and the outbreak of its variants.
By the business segment, in the Imaging Products Business, the digital camera market experienced a temporary plunge in demand under the influence of the spread of COVID-19 but saw a marked recovery from the second half onwards. In the Precision Equipment Business, capital investments related to FPDs including both mid-to-small size and large-size panels remained solid, while capital investments related to semiconductors was on the recovery track. In the Healthcare Business, both the bioscience and ophthalmic diagnosis markets generally remained sluggish amid the rise of COVID-19 cases has shifted to be recovered since the third quarter.
Under the medium-term management plan announced in May 2019, the Group focused on a range of measures to achieve sustainable growth in corporate value over the medium- to long-term.
First, besides the restructuring of the Imaging Products Business, the Group sought to improve its earning capacity and reform the cost structure of existing businesses by reorganizing its production and sales systems, optimizing its workforce, and shifting its resources to growth area. In addition, with the aim of creating new pillars of profit, the Group worked on development and distribution of highly unique optics-based products to expand its Material Processing Business, as well as exploring opportunities for alliance and M&A. Further, as measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, the Group worked to localize businesses and digitalize operations. The Company also made efforts to further increase the Board of Directors' diversity and enhance the effectiveness of the board to ultimately strengthen the governance system.
As a result of the above, during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, revenue decreased by 139,788 million yen (23.7%) year on year to 451,223 million yen, operating loss amounted to 56,241 million yen (compared to operating profit of 6,751 million yen for the previous fiscal year), loss before tax amounted to 45,342 million yen (compared to profit before tax of 11,864 million yen for the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of parent amounted to 34,497 million yen (compared to profit attributable to owners of parent of 7,693 million yen).
Performance by segment is as follows.
Note that as stated in "4. Consolidated Financial Statements (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Segment Information)," the reportable business segments have been changed from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Accordingly, the operating results for the previous fiscal year used in the year-on-year comparisons below have been reclassified in line with the revised business segments.
[Imaging Products Business]
Among the digital camera-interchangeable lens type, sales of full-frame mirrorless cameras Z 7II and Z 6II remained strong. In this business segment, the Group sought to expand sales of mid- to high-end products to professionals and hobbyists by enhancing the lineup of interchangeable lenses for mirrorless cameras.
However, unit sales declined on the back of market shrinkage besides subdued demand amid the spread of COVID-19. As a result, in the Imaging Products Business segment, the Group recorded revenue of 150,218 million yen (down 33.5 % year on year), and operating loss of 35,779 million yen (compared to operating loss of 17,153 million yen for the previous
fiscal year) for the reasons such as the recognition of impairment loss on non-current assets and restructuring costs.
[Precision Equipment Business]
In the FPD lithography system field, the Group resumed installations in July 2020, and as a result, overall unit sales