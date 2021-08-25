Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nikon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORPORATION

(7731)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nikon product receives the “Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021”

08/25/2021 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nikon product receives the 'Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021'

August 25, 2021

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that 'NX Studio', a software that enables the seamless viewing, processing and editing of still images and video, has received the 'Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021', sponsored by Germany's Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen.

The Red Dot Design Award is a world-class design competition that has approximately 65 years of history. The 'Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021' was judged by a panel of recognized design specialists from around the world based on aspects such as degree of idea, quality, innovation and brand identity. Winning products will be available for view on Red Dot Design Award website from November 12, 2021.

See the Red Dot Design Award website for further information.

'Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021' winning product
Software 'NX Studio'

The information is current as of the date of publication. It is subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 04:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIKON CORPORATION
12:14aNIKON PRODUCT RECEIVES THE &LDQUO;RE : Brands & Communication Design 2021”
PU
08/20NIKON : Notice Concerning the Amount to be Paid for Offered Stock Acquisition Ri..
PU
08/17NIKON : Four Nikon products, including the Nikon Z 6II mirrorless camera, honore..
PU
08/10NIKON : Aeva Technologies partners with Nikon for industrial measurement tools
RE
08/06Nikkei gains to post best week since May on strong earnings
RE
08/05Nikkei edges higher, set for best week since May-end on strong earnings
RE
08/05NIKON : First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2022 Financial Results/Financial ..
PU
08/05NIKON : Notice Regarding the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast for..
PU
08/05NIKON : Announcement of Allotment of Offered Stock Acquisition Rights (Stock Com..
PU
08/05Nikon Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter Ending Se..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIKON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 523 B 4 766 M 4 766 M
Net income 2022 23 002 M 209 M 209 M
Net cash 2022 176 B 1 602 M 1 602 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 412 B 3 757 M 3 751 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 19 448
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart NIKON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 122,00 JPY
Average target price 1 160,46 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshikazu Umatate President, CEO, Representative Director & CTO
Muneaki Tokunari CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kazuo Ushida Chairman
Takumi Odajima Representative Director & Head-Legal Affairs
Akio Negishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKON CORPORATION72.35%3 668
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-14.08%13 288
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-14.11%1 932
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED0.00%1 847
GOPRO, INC.24.40%1 550
THE VITEC GROUP PLC72.30%990