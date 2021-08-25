Nikon product receives the “Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021”

August 25, 2021

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that 'NX Studio', a software that enables the seamless viewing, processing and editing of still images and video, has received the 'Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021', sponsored by Germany's Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen.

The Red Dot Design Award is a world-class design competition that has approximately 65 years of history. The 'Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021' was judged by a panel of recognized design specialists from around the world based on aspects such as degree of idea, quality, innovation and brand identity. Winning products will be available for view on Red Dot Design Award website from November 12, 2021.

Software 'NX Studio'

