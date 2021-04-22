Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nikon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7731   JP3657400002

NIKON CORPORATION

(7731)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nikon products receive the “Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021”

04/22/2021 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nikon products receive the 'Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021'

April 22, 2021

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that its products have received the 'Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021', sponsored by Germany's Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen.

The Red Dot Design Award is a world-class design competition that has around 65 years of history. Entries from around 60 countries and regions were submitted for the 'Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021,' which were judged by a panel of recognized design specialists from around the world based on aspects such as degree of innovation, functionality, ergonomics and durability. Winning products will be showcased in the online exhibition to be held from June 21, 2021 and at the special exhibition 'Design on Stage' to be held from June 22, 2021 at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany.

See the Red Dot Online website for further information on the Red Dot Design Awards.

'Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021' winning products 'Nikon D6' Full-frame Digital SLR Camera

The D6 is Nikon's digital SLR flagship camera. It provides the necessary support for professional sports photographers and photojournalists to perform at their best, and is equipped with the most powerful AF system in Nikon history. Further, in combination with the rich lineup of NIKKOR F lenses, photographers are able to capture decisive, once-in-a-lifetime shots with more accuracy.

'Nikon Z 7II' and 'Nikon Z 6II' Full-frame Mirrorless Cameras, 'MB-N11 Power Battery Pack'

The Z 7II and Z 6II are the second generation of mirrorless cameras to follow the Z 7 and Z 6 for which the large-diameter Z mount was adopted. Reliability and operability have been improved with the adoption of Dual EXPEED 6, which increases the number of shots with a single burst of continuous shooting as well as enabling support of dual card slots, meeting the needs of users. Further, the MB-N11 Power Battery Pack, ideal for vertical shooting, increases the number of possible shots while offering a firm and comfortable hold. The MB-N11 Power Battery Pack supports a hot-swap system and is well suited for extended use, such as when recording video or capturing shots for time-lapse videos.

'NIKKOR Z f/2.8 Zoom Lens Series' for Mirrorless Cameras

The NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S, NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S and NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S are zoom lenses that maintain a constant fast maximum aperture of f/2.8 throughout the entire zoom range. Adoption of a large-diameter mount has enabled high flexibility in lens design, greatly improving optical performance. These lenses cover a broad range of focal lengths-14 mm to 200 mm-expanding possibiliries of imaging expression in a wide array of scenes, from landscape and portrait, to wildlife.

'10x25 STABILIZED' Binoculars

10x25 STABILIZED is the first compact binocular of Nikon to be equipped with the STABILIZED function. The compact and lightweight double-hinge foldable body is suitable for not only long-time but also one-handed use.

'ECLIPSE Ei' Educational Microscope

ECLIPSE Ei, educational microscope, is designed for intuitive operation and an improved learning experience. Its Online Guide provides quick and easy access to tutorials, empowering students to learn independently. Also, its portable and storable design shorten the time required to preparation and clean-up, realizing an efficient workflow.

The information is current as of the date of publication. It is subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 04:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIKON CORPORATION
12:04aNIKON PRODUCTS RECEIVE THE &LDQUO;RE : Product Design 2021”
PU
04/05NIKON  : to Acquire Majority Ownership of Morf3D Inc.
PU
04/05NIKON  : Notice of Receipt of Dividend from Nikon Corporation Subsidiaries
AQ
04/02NIKON  : Notice of Receipt of Dividend from Nikon Corporation Subsidiaries
PU
03/31NIKON  : New organizational structure for European Imaging Products and Healthca..
PU
03/30NIKON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25Japanese shares jump on bargain hunting, tech boost
RE
03/24Wall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Lower, Asia Down
MT
03/24Asian Stock Markets Retreat on Pandemic Outlook; Tech, Oils, Travel Shares We..
MT
03/24Nikkei 225 Off 2.0%, Extends Losses on Pandemic Outlook
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 452 B 4 185 M 4 185 M
Net income 2021 -34 314 M -318 M -318 M
Net cash 2021 171 B 1 580 M 1 580 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 361 B 3 342 M 3 345 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 20 190
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart NIKON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 942,08 JPY
Last Close Price 984,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshikazu Umatate President, CEO, Representative Director & CTO
Muneaki Tokunari CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kazuo Ushida Chairman
Takumi Odajima Representative Director & Head-Legal Affairs
Akio Negishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKON CORPORATION51.15%3 450
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-4.69%14 822
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED14.31%2 329
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO.,LTD-13.58%2 027
GOPRO, INC.34.42%1 639
THE VITEC GROUP PLC41.77%842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ