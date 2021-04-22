Nikon products receive the “Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021”

April 22, 2021

TOKYO - Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that its products have received the 'Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021', sponsored by Germany's Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen.

The Red Dot Design Award is a world-class design competition that has around 65 years of history. Entries from around 60 countries and regions were submitted for the 'Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021,' which were judged by a panel of recognized design specialists from around the world based on aspects such as degree of innovation, functionality, ergonomics and durability. Winning products will be showcased in the online exhibition to be held from June 21, 2021 and at the special exhibition 'Design on Stage' to be held from June 22, 2021 at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany.

See the Red Dot Online website for further information on the Red Dot Design Awards.

The D6 is Nikon's digital SLR flagship camera. It provides the necessary support for professional sports photographers and photojournalists to perform at their best, and is equipped with the most powerful AF system in Nikon history. Further, in combination with the rich lineup of NIKKOR F lenses, photographers are able to capture decisive, once-in-a-lifetime shots with more accuracy.

The Z 7II and Z 6II are the second generation of mirrorless cameras to follow the Z 7 and Z 6 for which the large-diameter Z mount was adopted. Reliability and operability have been improved with the adoption of Dual EXPEED 6, which increases the number of shots with a single burst of continuous shooting as well as enabling support of dual card slots, meeting the needs of users. Further, the MB-N11 Power Battery Pack, ideal for vertical shooting, increases the number of possible shots while offering a firm and comfortable hold. The MB-N11 Power Battery Pack supports a hot-swap system and is well suited for extended use, such as when recording video or capturing shots for time-lapse videos.

The NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S, NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S and NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S are zoom lenses that maintain a constant fast maximum aperture of f/2.8 throughout the entire zoom range. Adoption of a large-diameter mount has enabled high flexibility in lens design, greatly improving optical performance. These lenses cover a broad range of focal lengths-14 mm to 200 mm-expanding possibiliries of imaging expression in a wide array of scenes, from landscape and portrait, to wildlife.

10x25 STABILIZED is the first compact binocular of Nikon to be equipped with the STABILIZED function. The compact and lightweight double-hinge foldable body is suitable for not only long-time but also one-handed use.

ECLIPSE Ei, educational microscope, is designed for intuitive operation and an improved learning experience. Its Online Guide provides quick and easy access to tutorials, empowering students to learn independently. Also, its portable and storable design shorten the time required to preparation and clean-up, realizing an efficient workflow.

