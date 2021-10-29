Notice Regarding the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast and Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
October 29, 2021
Notice Regarding the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast and Dividend Forecast
for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
This is to announce that the consolidated financial forecast and dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 announced on August 5, 2021 are revised as below.
1. Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast
Consolidated Financial Forecast for the First Half of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
Quarterly Profit
Quarterly Profit
Basic Earnings
Revenue
Operating Profit
Before Income
Attributable to Owners
per Share Attributable
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Taxes
of the Parent
to Owners of the Parent
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Yen)
Previous Forecast (A)
275,000
25,000
27,000
20,000
54.47
(Announced on August 5, 2021)
New Forecast (B)
273,000
32,000
35,500
26,000
70.81
Difference (B) - (A)
-2,000
7,000
8,500
6,000
-
Change (%)
-0.7%
28.0%
31.5%
30.0%
-
(Reference)
The First Half ended
175,647
-46,635
-38,896
-31,537
-85.90
September 30, 2020
Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Profit Before
Profit Attributable to
Basic Earnings
Revenue
Operating Profit
per Share Attributable
Income Taxes
Owners of the Parent
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
to Owners of the Parent
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Yen)
Previous Forecast (A)
520,000
27,000
30,000
22,000
59.91
(Announced on August 5, 2021)
New Forecast (B)
535,000
34,000
39,000
29,000
78.98
Difference (B) - (A)
15,000
7,000
9,000
7,000
-
Change (%)
2.9%
25.9%
30.0%
31.8%
-
(Reference)
The Fiscal Year ended
451,223
-56,241
-45,342
-34,497
-93.96
March 31, 2021
2. Background of the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast
Consolidated results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 are expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due mainly to solid demand and the impact of a weaker yen. On the other hand, revenue is expected to be lower than that of the previously announced forecast partly due to the recording of some sales of semiconductor lithography systems in the Precision Equipment Business deferred to the second half of the fiscal year and beyond.
Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 has been revised upward as shown above, including revenue, operating income, and profit attributable to owners of the parent. The revision has been made because the solid demand is expected to continue in the third quarter and beyond, despite production constraints caused by the procurement of parts, including those related to semiconductors, and the impact of COVID-19 infection in Southeast Asia.
The above forecast is based on the assumption of foreign exchange rates from the third quarter onward of 1 USD = 105 Yen and 1 EUR = 125 Yen, as was the case with the previous announcement.
Forecast in this disclosure is made by management in light of information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed as above.
3. Revision of Dividend Forecast
Dividend per share
First
Second
Third
Year-End
Quarter-End
Quarter-End
Quarter-End
Annual (Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
Previous Forecast
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
(Announced on May 13, 2021)
New Forecast
-
20.00
-
20.00
40.00
The Fiscal Year ending
-
March 31, 2022
The Fiscal Year ended
-
10.00
-
10.00
20.00
March 31, 2021
4. Background of the Revision of the Dividend Forecast
The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 has been revised as shown above, considering the maintenance of stable dividends and the financial forecast in line with the shareholder return policy of a total return ratio of 40% or more.
