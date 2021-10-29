Log in
Notice Regarding the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast and Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

10/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT
October 29, 2021

Notice Regarding the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast and Dividend Forecast

for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

This is to announce that the consolidated financial forecast and dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 announced on August 5, 2021 are revised as below.

1. Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast

  1. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the First Half of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

Quarterly Profit

Quarterly Profit

Basic Earnings

Revenue

Operating Profit

Before Income

Attributable to Owners

per Share Attributable

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Taxes

of the Parent

to Owners of the Parent

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Yen)

Previous Forecast (A)

275,000

25,000

27,000

20,000

54.47

(Announced on August 5, 2021)

New Forecast (B)

273,000

32,000

35,500

26,000

70.81

Difference (B) - (A)

-2,000

7,000

8,500

6,000

-

Change (%)

-0.7%

28.0%

31.5%

30.0%

-

(Reference)

The First Half ended

175,647

-46,635

-38,896

-31,537

-85.90

September 30, 2020

  1. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Profit Before

Profit Attributable to

Basic Earnings

Revenue

Operating Profit

per Share Attributable

Income Taxes

Owners of the Parent

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

to Owners of the Parent

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Yen)

Previous Forecast (A)

520,000

27,000

30,000

22,000

59.91

(Announced on August 5, 2021)

New Forecast (B)

535,000

34,000

39,000

29,000

78.98

Difference (B) - (A)

15,000

7,000

9,000

7,000

-

Change (%)

2.9%

25.9%

30.0%

31.8%

-

(Reference)

The Fiscal Year ended

451,223

-56,241

-45,342

-34,497

-93.96

March 31, 2021

2. Background of the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast

Consolidated results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 are expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due mainly to solid demand and the impact of a weaker yen. On the other hand, revenue is expected to be lower than that of the previously announced forecast partly due to the recording of some sales of semiconductor lithography systems in the Precision Equipment Business deferred to the second half of the fiscal year and beyond.

Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 has been revised upward as shown above, including revenue, operating income, and profit attributable to owners of the parent. The revision has been made because the solid demand is expected to continue in the third quarter and beyond, despite production constraints caused by the procurement of parts, including those related to semiconductors, and the impact of COVID-19 infection in Southeast Asia.

The above forecast is based on the assumption of foreign exchange rates from the third quarter onward of 1 USD = 105 Yen and 1 EUR = 125 Yen, as was the case with the previous announcement.

Forecast in this disclosure is made by management in light of information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed as above.

3. Revision of Dividend Forecast

Dividend per share

First

Second

Third

Year-End

Quarter-End

Quarter-End

Quarter-End

Annual (Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

Previous Forecast

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

(Announced on May 13, 2021)

New Forecast

-

20.00

-

20.00

40.00

The Fiscal Year ending

-

March 31, 2022

The Fiscal Year ended

-

10.00

-

10.00

20.00

March 31, 2021

4. Background of the Revision of the Dividend Forecast

The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 has been revised as shown above, considering the maintenance of stable dividends and the financial forecast in line with the shareholder return policy of a total return ratio of 40% or more.

End of document

Disclaimer

Nikon Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 06:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
