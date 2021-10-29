October 29, 2021

Notice Regarding the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast and Dividend Forecast

for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

This is to announce that the consolidated financial forecast and dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 announced on August 5, 2021 are revised as below.

1. Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast

Consolidated Financial Forecast for the First Half of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

Quarterly Profit Quarterly Profit Basic Earnings Revenue Operating Profit Before Income Attributable to Owners per Share Attributable (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) Taxes of the Parent to Owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Yen) Previous Forecast (A) 275,000 25,000 27,000 20,000 54.47 (Announced on August 5, 2021) New Forecast (B) 273,000 32,000 35,500 26,000 70.81 Difference (B) - (A) -2,000 7,000 8,500 6,000 - Change (%) -0.7% 28.0% 31.5% 30.0% - (Reference) The First Half ended 175,647 -46,635 -38,896 -31,537 -85.90 September 30, 2020

Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Profit Before Profit Attributable to Basic Earnings Revenue Operating Profit per Share Attributable Income Taxes Owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) to Owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Yen) Previous Forecast (A) 520,000 27,000 30,000 22,000 59.91 (Announced on August 5, 2021) New Forecast (B) 535,000 34,000 39,000 29,000 78.98 Difference (B) - (A) 15,000 7,000 9,000 7,000 - Change (%) 2.9% 25.9% 30.0% 31.8% - (Reference) The Fiscal Year ended 451,223 -56,241 -45,342 -34,497 -93.96 March 31, 2021

2. Background of the Revision of the Consolidated Financial Forecast

Consolidated results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 are expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due mainly to solid demand and the impact of a weaker yen. On the other hand, revenue is expected to be lower than that of the previously announced forecast partly due to the recording of some sales of semiconductor lithography systems in the Precision Equipment Business deferred to the second half of the fiscal year and beyond.

Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 has been revised upward as shown above, including revenue, operating income, and profit attributable to owners of the parent. The revision has been made because the solid demand is expected to continue in the third quarter and beyond, despite production constraints caused by the procurement of parts, including those related to semiconductors, and the impact of COVID-19 infection in Southeast Asia.

The above forecast is based on the assumption of foreign exchange rates from the third quarter onward of 1 USD = 105 Yen and 1 EUR = 125 Yen, as was the case with the previous announcement.

Forecast in this disclosure is made by management in light of information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed as above.