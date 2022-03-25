Log in
    NLFSK   DK0060907293

NILFISK HOLDING A/S

(NLFSK)
200.1 DKK   -3.57%
Annual General Meeting - Summary

03/25/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Company announcement
March 25, 2022
Announcement No. 7/2022

Annual General Meeting - Summary
The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S was held today, Friday March 25, 2022.

Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting

  • Approval of the audited Annual Report 2021, including the Board of Director’s proposal that this year’s profits are transferred to retained comprehensive income and consequently no dividend will be distributed.
  • Discharge of Management and the Board of Directors from their liabilities.
  • Approval of the Remuneration Report 2021 (advisory vote).
  • The Board of Director’s proposal for remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2022.

Elections

As proposed by the Board of directors, René Svendsen-Tune, Jutta af Rosenborg, Thomas Lau Schleicher, Richard P. Bisson, Are Dragesund, and Franck Falezan were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, and Peter Nilsson was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.
As proposed by the Board of Directors, Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

Proposals adopted at the Annual General Meeting

  • The Board of Directors’ proposal for amendments to the remuneration policy for the Company.
  • The Board of Directors’ proposal for amendments to the Articles of Association regarding:
    • amendment and extension of the authorization to issue new shares;
    • cancellation of the authorization to issue warrants; and
    • amendment and extension of the authorization to raise convertible loans.

Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees

The Company has recently held an election of employee-elected members of the Board of Directors, as the election period of the former employee-elected members expired at this year’s Annual General Meeting. The outgoing employee-elected members, Yvonne Markussen and Thorkil Vinum, stepped down immediately after closing of the Annual General Meeting. The new employee-elected members of the Board of Directors are elected for the period 2022 to 2026 and joined the Board of Directors immediately after the closing of the Annual General Meeting. The employee-elected members joining the Board of Directors are: Gerner Raj Andersen (re-elected), Claus Dalmose (newly elected), Nadia Roya Damiri (newly elected) and Marcus Faber Kappendrup (newly elected).
At the constituting Board meeting, the Board elected Peter Nilsson as Chair and René Svendsen-Tune as Deputy Chair. Jutta af Rosenborg was elected as Chair of the Audit Committee and Are Dragesund was elected as ordinary member. René Svendsen-Tune was elected as Chair of the Nomination Committee while Peter Nilsson and Franck Falezan were elected as ordinary members. Peter Nilsson was elected as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Thomas Lau Schleicher was elected as ordinary member.
The Chairman’s report will be available at investor.nilfisk.com.

Contact

Investor Relations, Elisabeth Klintholm +45 2555 6337
Media Relations, Steffen Støvelbæk, +45 2067 0833

Attachment


