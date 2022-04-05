Company announcement



April 5, 2022

Announcement No. 9/2022

Capital Markets Day 2022

Today, Nilfisk A/S is hosting a Capital Markets Day at the company headquarter in Brøndby, Denmark, for investors and analysts. The event will be open for both physical and virtual attendance.

The event will detail Business Plan 2026 including financial targets towards 2026 through a series of presentations outlined below. There will be opportunity to ask questions to the speakers.

Topic 1: Business Plan 2026

CEO Torsten Türling will introduce the day by outlining the strategic direction and Business Plan 2026.

CFO Reinhard Mayer will go through financial targets towards 2026 and talk about how Nilfisk is building a strong execution engine.

EVP, Head of HR Jacob Blom will provide insight into ‘Culture for successful strategy execution’.

Topic 2: Growth platforms for long term sustainable value creation

EVP, Head of Sales Steen Lindbo is outlining the optimization of the European leadership position.

SVP, Head of US Sales Jamie O’Neill will connect through a link from the US to tell about the work with growing in large-scale markets with specific focus on the ambition to expand Nilfisk’s US position.

EVP, Head of Specialty Business & Corporate Affairs, Hans Flemming Jensen will provide an update on the plans for unleashing IVS growth potential.

EVP, Head of Operations, Søren Pap-Tolstrup will talk about our efforts to enhance supply chain robustness.

Topic 3: Leading with sustainability and service

EVP, Head of Marketing Camilla Ramby will under the theme ‘Leading with sustainability’ present the sustainability targets and ambitions.

EVP, Head of R&D Pierre Mikaelsson will talk about how the development of sustainable products and product upgrades will be the focus going forward to meet increasing demand for low-emission products.

CEO Torsten Türling will round off the topic by presenting our plans around developing service-as-a-business.

The event will be broadcasted live via: https://getvisualtv.net/stream/?nilfisk-capital-markets-day-cmd-2022

The video will be available for viewing after the event along with the presentation from the day on: https://investor.nilfisk.com/

For further information, please contact:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Communication, Elisabeth Klintholm, +45 2555 6337

Head of Corporate Communication, Nynne Jespersen Lee, +45 2077 5119





