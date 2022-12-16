Advanced search
    NLFSK   DK0060907293

NILFISK HOLDING A/S

(NLFSK)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-12-16 am EST
134.40 DKK   -2.04%
11/17Transcript : Nilfisk Holding A/S, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 17, 2022
CI
11/17Nilfisk Reports Q3 2022 Results : Revenue of 263.0 mEUR, corresponding to organic growth of 5.4% driven by 10.8% organic growth in Branded Professional
GL
11/17Nilfisk Holding A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Company calendar 2023

12/16/2022 | 01:58pm EST
Company announcement

December 16, 2022

Announcement No 17/2022


 

Nilfisk A/S, a leading global provider of professional cleaning products and services, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2023:


 

February 23Annual Report 2022
March 23Annual General Meeting
May 17 Interim Report Q1 2023
August 18Interim Report Q2 2023
November 16                             Interim Report Q3 2023


 

Nilfisk A/S expects to release its financial results around 07.30 am (CET) on the indicated dates.


 

For investor enquiries
Elisabeth Klintholm, Head of Investor Relations, +45 2555 6337

For media enquiries
Allan Jørgensen, Head of Media Relations, +45 2849 4465

 

About Nilfisk
Nilfisk was founded in 1906 by the Danish engineer P.A. Fisker. Today the company is a world leading global provider of professional cleaning equipment and services. More than 90 percent of sales are for professionals while the remaining part of the business aimed at consumers cover floorcare equipment, vacuum cleaners, and high-pressure washers.
Nilfisk’s products and services are sold in more than 100 countries and produced at 10 manufacturing sites across the globe. Main facilities are in US, Mexico, Hungary, Italy, and China. A total of 4,900 employees secured a revenue of 994.9 mEUR in 2021. The largest single marked is USA covering 25% of revenue in 2021 followed by Germany (12%), France (11%), UK (5%) and Denmark (5%).


 

Attachment


