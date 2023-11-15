Nilfisk Holding A/S, a leading global provider of professional cleaning products and services, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2024:



February 15 Annual Report 2023

March 21 Annual General Meeting

May 16 Interim Report Q1 2024

August 15 Interim Report Q2 2024

November 15 Interim Report Q3 2024

Nilfisk A/S expects to release its financial results around 07.30 am (CET) on the indicated dates.



For investor enquiries

Elisabeth Klintholm, Head of Investor Relations, +45 2555 6337

For media enquiries

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Communications & Media Relations, +45 4231 0007



Forward-looking statements

Statements made about the future in this report reflect the Executive Management Board’s current expectations with regard to future events and financial results. Statements about the future are by their nature subject to uncertainty, and the results achieved may therefore differ from the expectations, due to economic and financial market developments, legislative and regulatory changes in markets that the Nilfisk Group operates in, development in product demand, competitive conditions, energy and raw material prices, and other risk factors. Nilfisk Holding A/S disclaims any liability to update or adjust statements about the future or the possible reasons for differences between actual and anticipated results except where required by legislation or other regulations.





Attachment