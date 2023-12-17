Nilfisk announced the appointment of Jon Sintorn as new CEO, after conducting a thorough search process over the last six months. Jon Sintorn, a Swedish national with extensive leadership and CEO experience joins Nilfisk from Nobia AB, where he has served as President & CEO since 2019, leading a transformation of the company. Nobia AB is a European leader in designing, producing, and selling kitchens to consumers and professionals, serving seven main markets with 5,500 employees, delivering an annual revenue of around SEK 14 billion.

Previously, Jon served as President & CEO of Permobil AB for 9 years. During his tenure, the company grew from a small niche player to a global leader increasing revenue from SEK 1 billion to SEK 4 billion. René Svendsen-Tune will stay on as Interim CEO of Nilfisk until Jon Sintorn assumes the role, which will be no later than July 1, 2024.