Nilfisk Holding A/S is a Denmark-based provider of cleaning equipment for professional and consumer purposes. The Company's operations are divided into geographic segments, covering EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Americas, APAC (Asia and Pacific) and Other. Customers in the professional market operate in a wide range of industries and in the public sector, from large multinational contract cleaners, facility management contractors and international hotel and retail chains to smaller businesses. The product lines include Floorcare (mainly scrubbers, sweepers and outdoor equipment), Vacuum cleaners (dry and wet-use vacuums and industrial vacuums) and High pressure washers. The offering also includes aftermarket service (parts and accessories, fleet management and maintanance). The Company's products and solutions are marketed through a portfolio of global (Nilfisk, Viper), as well as regional and local brands, such as Advance, Gerni, Pressure-Pro, Rottest, Clarke, among others.