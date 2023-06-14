Advanced search
    NLFSK   DK0060907293

NILFISK HOLDING A/S

(NLFSK)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:59 2023-06-14 am EDT
128.60 DKK   -1.08%
Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares
GL
Cleaning Equipment Manufacturer Nilfisk's CEO to Step Down
MT
CEO Torsten Türling leaves Nilfisk due to family reasons by end February 2024; search for new CEO will be initiated
GL
Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

06/14/2023 | 12:17pm EDT
In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 25 shares in Nilfisk by Hans Flemming Jensen, EVP, Nilfisk Specialty Business & Corporate Affairs at Nilfisk Holding A/S. The shares have been purchased on June 9, 2023 at a total price of 3,150 DKK.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337

Corporate Communications: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007


 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Hans Flemming Jensen

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title: EVP, Nilfisk Specialty Business & Corporate Affairs

b) Initial notification /amendment: Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code: 
Shares

Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type: Purchase of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price Volume
DKK 126 per share 25 shares

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 25
- Aggregated price DKK 3,150

e) Date of the transaction: June 9, 2023

f)  Market place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 1 058 M 1 143 M 1 143 M
Net income 2023 33,6 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net Debt 2023 297 M 321 M 321 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 0,87%
Capitalization 473 M 511 M 511 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 684
Free-Float 42,6%
Managers and Directors
Torsten Tuerling Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Mayer Chief Financial Officer
Peter Göran Nilsson Chairman
Anupam Bhargava EVP-Innovation, Service & Customer Experience
Petros Kapelles Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NILFISK HOLDING A/S-11.32%511
ATLAS COPCO AB31.97%70 607
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION26.54%47 242
FANUC CORPORATION29.34%34 675
INGERSOLL RAND INC.22.68%25 930
SANDVIK AB12.31%24 780
