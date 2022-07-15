Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Nilörngruppen AB
  News
  Summary
    NIL B   SE0007100342

NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB

(NIL B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:06 2022-07-15 am EDT
119.00 SEK   +10.80%
03:01aNILÖRNGRUPPEN AB : Quarterly report update
GL
02:02aNilorn Interim Report Q2, 2022
GL
05/03Report from the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB
GL
Nilörngruppen AB: Quarterly report update

07/15/2022 | 03:01am EDT
Quarterly report update
Updated quarterly report, where the currency effect in the text as an explanation for the quarter under other operating revenue amounts to SEK 4.6 million and not SEK 6.5 million as stated in the previous version. The currency loss under other operating expenses amounts to SEK 2.4 million. It's just the explanatory text that's been updated, all tables etc are unchanged.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Krister Magnusson, President & CEO                
Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14
E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 09:00 a.m., 15 July 2022.


